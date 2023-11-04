🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Tessa Cegelka takes a shot on goal in the second half as Wyoming Area goalie Abigail Francis gets set to make the save.

Wyoming Area’s Kendall Day tries to block the shot from Holy Redeemer’s Avery Kozerski without sucess. The shot was the Royals’ third score in the PIAA District 2 Class 2A championship on Saturday in Forty Fort.

Holy Redeemer’s Isabella Granteed (front) is congratulated by Tessa Cegelka after scoring the Royals’ second goal of the game against Wyoming Area on Saturday in Forty Fort.

Wyoming Area’s Alexis Skilonger and Holy Redeemer’s Mary Lombardi battle for the ball during the PIAA District 2 AA Championship.

FORTY FORT — The relentless attack of Holy Redeemer’s offense finally won out in the second half, securing yet another District 2 championship for the Royals.

Two goals in just 55 seconds from Bella Granteed and Avery Kozerski helped break down a spirited effort from the Wyoming Area defensive unit, leading the Royals to a 3-0 victory and their third straight Class 2A girls soccer championship on Saturday.

“It’s wonderful. … We had to replace five starters this season, so this is big for us,” said Royals head coach Robert Hughes. “The girls put in the work. … They really bought into what we were trying to do and came together as a team.”

Two regular season meetings between these two teams both ended in lopsided victories for Holy Redeemer, but the Warriors stepped their game up to hang around with the two-time defending champs.

The Royals scored quick — Avery Chepolis putting her team ahead just about seven minutes into the half. That was all either team could do in the opening 40 minutes, as Redeemer had plenty of chances but couldn’t convert.

Wyoming Area goalie Abigail Francis had a hand in that — she made six first-half saves (nine total) and kept Redeemer’s offense in check to keep the Warriors in the game.

“She’s [Francis] a young player, she’s making strides,” said Wyoming Area head coach Chad Kranson. “The future’s bright for her.”

Unfortunately for the Warriors, there just weren’t many goal-scoring opportunities to be had down the other end of the field.

And about midway through the second half, the Royals offense, which had scored 16 goals in their first two playoff games, showed why they’ve been the top of the food chain in Class 2A for so long.

After being bottled up for much of the game, Granteed finally broke free and got a clean look on net. She didn’t miss, scoring her eighth goal in these playoffs.

In a flash, Kozerski matched her teammate with a goal of her own, just 55 seconds later. It was that quick: the lead swelled to 3-0, and the match had completely flipped on its head.

Fifteen minutes later, the Royals were champions once again.

“I think we were panicking a little bit, we felt the momentum starting to shift,” Granteed said. “We just needed to focus and trust in ourselves and our abilities, and our teammates.”

For the Redeemer seniors, including goal-scorers Chepolis and Granteed, this marks a third district title, and a fourth appearance in the district final; the only blemish was an overtime loss to Lake-Lehman in 2020, a loss the Royals would avenge twice over in 2021 and 2022.

The Royals will look ahead to the state tournament, beginning on Tuesday. Their opponent will be the District 11 champs Northwestern Lehigh.

District 2 Class 2A Championship

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`1`2 — 3

First half: 1. HR Avery Chepolis, 33:26. Second half: 1. HR Bella Granteed (Mary Lombardi), 16:44; 2. HR Avery Kozerski, 15:54

Shots: WA 4, HR 18. Saves: WA 9 (Abigail Francis), HR 3 (Amira Pirrone). Corners: WA 7, HR 4.