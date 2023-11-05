🔊 Listen to this

AUSTIN, Texas — Bert Auburn kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and the Texas defense got a key stop on fourth down to earn a 33-30 win over Kansas State in a matchup of Big 12 co-leaders.

No. 7 Texas (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) had led 27-7 late in the third quarter before No. 25 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2, No. 23 CFP) stormed back with three touchdown passes from Will Howard.

The Wildcats forced overtime on Chris Tennant’s 45-yard field goal with 1 second left. Tennant had earlier missed a short chance to tie with 1:45 to play.

Texas went nowhere on its first possession of overtime before Auburn’s go-ahead kick. Kansas State then drove to the Texas 6. Three consecutive plays gained only 2 yards before the Wildcats went for the win instead of the tie and another overtime. Howard was pressured and was slipping down when he lofted a pass that was easily batted down.

The win keeps Texas atop the league standings with an eye on the Big 12 championship game and the program’s first league title since 2009.

No. 3 OHIO STATE 35, RUTGERS 16

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cornerback Jordan Hancock woke up Ohio State early in the second half with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Buckeyes rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat vastly improved Rutgers.

Kyle McCord hit Marvin Harrison Jr. on two of his three touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson ran for 128 yards and a score as the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big, No. 1 in CFP) beat Rutgers (6-3, 3-3) for the 10th straight time.

Gavin Wimsatt threw a touchdown pass to JaQuae Jackson, Jai Petel hit three short field goals and Kyle Monangai ran for 159 yards for his third straight over the century mark as the Scarlet Knights dented the Buckeyes defense for 361 yards.

No. 11 MISSISSIPPI 38, TEXAS A&M 35

OXFORD, Miss. — Quinshon Judkins ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner from a yard out with 1:40 remaining, and No. 11 Mississippi rallied to defeat Texas A&M.

Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC, No. 10 CFP) preserved the win on the final play as Zxavian Harris tipped Randy Bond’s 47-yard field-goal attempt for the Aggies (5-4, 3-3).

The Rebels remained in second place in the SEC West race with their fifth consecutive win.

ARMY 23, No. 17 AIR FORCE 3

DENVER — Quarterback Bryson Daily ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, Army’s swarming defense forced six turnovers and the Black Knights knocked Air Force from the list of undefeated teams.

Daily and the Black Knights entered as an 18 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. But they quickly set the tone with a dominant opening half in which they led 23-3. A stunned and staggered Falcons team never got on track in front of 52,401 fans at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The mistake-prone Falcons (8-1) had four fumbles, threw two interceptions, missed a 32-yard field goal and turned the ball over twice on downs as their best start since 1985 came to a halt. They entered the day as one of eight undefeated major college football teams.

Army (3-6) snapped a five-game skid and moved into the driver’s seat to hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

No. 18 UTAH 55, ARIZONA STATE 3

SALT LAKE CITY — Bryson Barnes passed for 161 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed 13 times for 111 yards to lead Utah past Arizona State.

Barnes, who also ran for 56 yards, threw his last touchdown strike to Landen King with 12:59 left and took the rest of the game off.

Jackson sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown early in the third quarter but landed awkwardly in the end zone and had to be helped off the field. The Utes (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12, No. 18 CFP) already have two running backs, Micah Bernard and Chris Curry, out for the season.

Arizona State (2-7, 1-5) was missing its top four offensive tackles against the Utes, who thrive on quarterback pressures and sacks. The Sun Devils gained 83 yards of total offense, their second worst mark in school history.

No. 19 TENNESSEE 59, UCONN 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Milton, Jr. passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, all in the first half, and Tennessee had three defensive TDs for the first time in program history in a victory over UConn.

The Volunteers (7-2, No. 17 CFP) had three scoring plays of at least 60 yards as they built a 35-3 halftime lead. Milton’s TD passes were 60 yards to Ramel Keyton and 83 yards to Squirrel White. Jaylen Wright broke an 82-yard run on the second play from scrimmage and finished with 113 yards rushing.

The Huskies (1-8), who lost their third straight game, held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession but rushed for only 35 yards, committed three turnovers and finished with 256 total yards.

AUBURN 31, VANDERBILT 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jarquez Hunter ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter, and Auburn never trailed in beating Vanderbilt for the Tigers’ second straight victory.

Auburn (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) now has strung together consecutive league wins after snapping a four-game skid overall.

Hunter finished with a career-high 183 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Payton Thorne threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Rivaldo Fairweather. Auburn outgained Vandy 424-266, and the Tigers also had five sacks and Nehemiah Pritchett’s interception with 1:50 left sealed the win.

JAMES MADISON 42, GEORGIA STATE 14

ATLANTA — Jordan McCloud accounted for six touchdowns to lead No. 23 James Madison to a 42-14 win over Georgia State on Saturday.

The senior quarterback completed 28 of 36 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 13 times for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes (9-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) extend their winning streak to 12 games, the fifth-longest in the FBS.

It was the third time in his career he threw four touchdown passes in a game.

Ty Son Lawton ran 18 times for 95 yards and caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown for the Dukes. Elijah Sarratt caught eight passes for 87 yards and Zach Horton caught six passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

ILLINOIS 27, MINNESOTA 26

MINNEAPOLIS — John Paddock relieved the injured Luke Altmyer and went 3 for 3 for 85 yards to lift Illinois from a huge hole and deliver the go-ahead 46-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams with 50 seconds left for a victory over stunned Minnesota.

Altmyer passed for 212 yards and a career-high three touchdowns for the Illini (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten), who had two of their three turnovers in the fourth quarter. They almost committed a fourth when Danny Striggow’s second sack of the game knocked the ball loose and forced Altmyer out of the game. Left tackle Julian Pearl scrambled to recover it.

Facing fourth-and-11 from their 15-yard line with 1:24 left, Paddock — a graduate transfer from Ball State — came in cold with the drive of his life that knocked the Gophers (5-4, 3-3) out of their tie for first place in the diluted Big Ten West Division. Iowa took sole possession with the losses by Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

IOWA 10, NORTHWESTERN 7

CHICAGO — Drew Stevens nailed a tiebreaking 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds, and Iowa beat Northwestern at Wrigley Field.

Anyone who predicted a baseball score with two teams not known for moving the ball meeting at the iconic ballpark weren’t that far off.

Tied for the Big Ten West lead and last in the nation in total offense, Iowa (7-2, 4-2) answered after Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) drove for a tying touchdown with just under two minutes remaining.

INDIANA 20, WISCONSIN 14

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby ran for one touchdown and threw for another to lead the Hoosiers past Wisconsin for their first Big Ten victory this season.

The Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) snapped a six-game conference losing streak, winning for the first time since Nov. 19. Indiana also ended a five-game losing streak to the Badgers on its home field.

Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3), which lost in Bloomington for the first time since 2002, now must wait at least another week to become bowl eligible. The Badgers were short-handed, playing again without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai and their top two running backs.

ARKANSAS 39, FLORIDA 36

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — KJ Jefferson connected with Tyrone Broden for a 4-yard score in overtime that lifted Arkansas to a victory at Florida, ending a six-game skid for the Razorbacks and giving them their first win in the Swamp in six tries.

The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) ended Florida’s six-game winning streak at home and may have knocked the Gators (5-4, 3-3) out of bowl contention in embattled coach Billy Napier’s second season.

Jefferson threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 92 yards and a score. Much of his damage came late, but the most memorable one was a 20-yard scamper in overtime in which he ran over several defenders. He found Broden for the winner two plays later.

Florida had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Trey Smack missed a 44-yard attempt wide right.

TEMPLE 32, NAVY 18

PHILADELPHIA — E.J. Warner threw for 402 yards with four touchdowns and Temple pulled away in the fourth quarter, defeating Navy.

The Owls picked up their first American Athletic Conference win this season when Warner threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Jordan Smith for 13 yards and Dante Wright for 16 yards. The scores came after Navy had closed to within 17-15 on Xavier Arline’s 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Warner, who has back-to-back 400-yard games, completed 27 of 33 passes. He was intercepted twice. Zae Baines had seven receptions for 132 yards and Smith caught two TD passes. Temple (3-6, 1-4 American) had only 46 yards rushing.