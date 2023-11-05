🔊 Listen to this

Three Wyoming Valley Conference runners earned state medals and two WVC teams finished in the top 10 Saturday during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships at the Hershey Parkview Course.

Sarah Williams from Dallas was the top individual, taking 17th in Class 2A girls.

Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Novelli was a repeat medalist in Class A boys where he finished 18th.

The top 25 runners in each of six races earned state medals.

Katie Kozich was 22nd in Class 2A girls while leading Crestwood to a sixth-place finish. The Dallas girls were 10th, making it two straight years that the two teams finished in the top 10 in the state in the race.

The only team hardware in District 2 was won by unbeaten Lackawanna League champion Abington Heights, which placed second behind North Allegheny for the best finish ever by a Class 3A girls team from the district. The only Class 3A state team title ever won by a District 2 team was attained by the Abington Heights boys in 1981.

Kendel Jones from Elk Lake, a two-time District 2 champion who is already a two-time state medalist as a sophomore, was the district’s top individual, taking fifth place in Class A boys.

A pair of two-time District 2 champions – Madison Hedglin from Dallas in Class 2A girls and Brian McCormack from Scranton in Class 3A boys – were unable to complete their races.

The Crestwood team moved up as the Class 2A girls race progressed, improving its collective position. The Comets, who were unbeaten WVC champions, were ninth after one mile and eighth at the midway point. They gained two places over the second half of the race despite also having one of their seven runners not complete the race.

Crestwood’s five-runner team score included the four Kozich sisters – Katie, Ellie, Mollie and Maggie – along with Kaelyn Barker.

PIAA CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

(3.1-mile Hershey Parkview Course)

CLASS A GIRLS

WVC Entries

Mary Kate Kupsky, MMI Prep, 57th, 21:46

Rebecca Polgar, Wyoming Seminary, 94th, 22:39

Team race: Elk County Catholic over Notre Dame Green Pond over Montrose, 63-71. District 2 team: Mountain View, 14th of 23, 325; Elk Lake, 18th of 23, 361. Individual winner: Virginia Kraus, Moravian Academy, 18:50. Top District 2 finisher: Carissa Flynn, Mountain View, 9th, 20:04. Total finishers: 267.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

WVC Team Finishes

Crestwood, 6th of 21, 186 points

Dallas, 10th of 21, 287 points

WVC Individual Finishers

Sarah Williams, Dallas, 17th, 19:49

Katie Kozich, Crestwood, 22nd, 19:56

Ellie Kozich, Crestwood, 43rd, 20:32

Julianna Sobocinski, Dallas, 57th, 20:47

Olivia Corcoran, Lake-Lehman, 82nd, 21:14

Mollie Kozich, Crestwood, 85th, 21:17

Kaelyn Barker, Crestwood, 94th, 21:26

Maggie Kozich, Crestwood, 100th, 21:30

Erika Doran, Dallas, 113th, 21:47

Hannah Stoss, Wyoming Area, 121st, 21:51

Olivia Thomas, Dallas, 147th, 22:20

Maddie Danko, Crestwood, 155th, 22:25

Mayah Kolinovsky, Dallas, 214th, 23:50

Mikayla Miller, Dallas, 216th, 23:51

Team race: Danville over Erie Cathedral Prep over Danville, 82-118. Individual winner: Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 18:48. Top District 2 finisher: Brenna Dahlgren, Honesdale, 18th, 19:29. Other District 2 medalists: Williams; Katie Kozich; Kelcie Fillebrown, Wallenpaupack, 23rd, 19:57; Sadie Loftus, Valley View, 24th, 20:03. Total finishers: 249.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

WVC Individuals Finishers

Bella Dessoye, Pittston Area, 84th, 20:28

Milana Daiute, Hazleton Area, 93rd, 20:35

Ava Hinkle, Hazleton Area, 182nd, 22:05

Olivea Scalese, Pittston Area, 212th, 23:11

Team race: North Allegheny over Abington Heights, 80-127. District 2 Team: Abington Heights, 2nd of 20. Individual winner: Logan St. John Kletter, Mount Lebanon, 18:13. Top District 2 finisher: Emma Horsley, Abington Heights, 56th, 20:05. Total finishers: 237.

CLASS A BOYS

WVC Entry

Jack Novelli, Wyoming Seminary, 18th, 17:15

Team race: Annville-Cleona over Riverview, 91-137. District 2 team: Montrose, 12th of 23, 269 points. Individual winner: Jaxon Schoedel, Mohawk, 16:09. Top District 2 finisher: Kendel Jones, Elk Lake, 5th, 16:42. Other District 2 medalists: Cody Adams, Elk Lake, 8th, 16:51; Brayden Clarke, Lackawanna Trail, 9th, 16:52; Nate Sinkovich, Montrose, 16th, 17:14; Novelli. Total finishers: 272.

CLASS 2A BOYS

WVC Team Finish

Crestwood, 18th of 21, 499 points

WVC Individual Finishers

Bryce Phillips, Dallas, 43rd, 17:17

Nate Higgins, Crestwood, 107th, 18:05

Jacob Lettieri, Crestwood, 140th, 18:30

Gavin Rindock, Crestwood, 181st, 18:58

Ryan Kozich, Crestwood, 194th, 19:11

Brooks Martinelli, Crestwood, 196th, 19:12

Kevin Luther, Crestwood, 233rd, 20:02

Samuel Partington, Crestwood, 246th, 21:12

Team race: Hampton over Grove City, 66-89. Other District 2 Team: Honesdale, 16th of 21, 374 points. Individual winner: Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 15:21. Top District 2 finisher: Daniel Danilovitz, Riverside, 21st, 16:48. District 2 medalist: Danilovitz. Total finishers: 250.

CLASS 3A BOYS

WVC Team Entry

Hazleton Area, 20th of 20, 547 points

WVC Individual Finishers

Franklin Ritz, Hazleton Area, 108th, 17:26

Owen Pollock, Hazleton Area, 164th, 17:58

Preston Klem, Pittston Area, 175th, 18:08

Caden Boettger, Pittston Area, 214th, 18:34

Joseph Mazaika, Hazleton Area, 222nd, 18:57

Ethan Kintzel, Hazleton Area, 230th, 19:16

Ryan Casagrande, Hazleton Area, 237th, 19:52

Damian Vargas, Hazleton Area, 238th, 20:26

Darren Seiwel, Hazleton Area, 239th, 20:27

Team race: Council Rock North over La Salle College High, 134-136. Individual winner: Drew Griffith, Butler, 15:23. Top District 2 finisher: Aidan Graff, Scranton, 81st, 17:11. Total finishers: 239.