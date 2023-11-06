🔊 Listen to this

CHICAGO — Dawson Mercer and Max Willman scored in the first period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Sunday night.

Curtis Lazar and Michael McLeod also scored as the Devils won for the sixth time in eight games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 32 shots for his sixth win in eight starts.

“We did not start well at all,” Lazar said. “We took it upon ourselves to say enough’s enough. We simplified our game. As the game went on, we generated more looks.”

Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato scored for Chicago, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. Arvid Soderblom finished with 36 saves.

Lazar tipped John Marino’s drive in the slot and the puck eluded Soderblom to push the Devils’ lead to 3-2 at 4:35 of the third period.

“He’s my son’s favorite player,” Lazar said of Marino. “He’s going to be a happy camper.”

Donato pulled the Blackhawks back within one as he scored on his second rebound with 4:46 left.

Vanecek had a big stop on Phillipp Kurashev with 1:12 remaining, and McLeod’s empty-netter in the final second sealed the Devils’ win.

“We started a little slow, but after that were all right,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “We knew we were going to have to do the little things right.”

Hall opened the scoring for Chicago 1:51 into the game, his second tally in two games after coming back from an injury. Hall pounded home a rebound of Tyler Johnson’s point shot.

Mercer tied score with a power-play wrist shot past Soderblom’s glove side with 6:53 left in the first period after skating in from left wing with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy off for interference. It was the 18th goal of the season in 11 games for New Jersey’s top-ranked power play.

“We really stepped it up in the second and third period,” Mercer said. “And Vanecek really came up strong for us tonight.”

Willman, recalled from Utica of the AHL on Saturday, made it 2-1 on a breakaway after Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski lost the puck at the Devils’ blue line. Willman sped away from the rookie and slid the puck between Soderblum’s feet with 5:19 remaining in the opening period.

“Fatigue really showed in our game today, in decision making and overall sloppy play,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. “We got a little bit careless with the puck.”`

The Devils held Chicago rookie Connor Bedard off the board, stopping the No. 1 draft pick’s goal-scoring streak at three games.

The Devils were without star centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Hughes was recovering from an upper-body injury incurred against St. Louis on Friday and Hischier missed his fourth game after getting checked in the head by Buffalo’s Connor Clifton on Oct. 27.

The Blackhawks held a 20-minute players only meeting after the game to sort out their woes.

“We’re all accountable,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “If you make a mistake, teammates can tell you you’re wrong and vice-versa. It’s just the little details.”

DUCKS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mason McTavish scored the go-ahead goal with 3:40 to play, Sam Carrick had two late goals, and the Anaheim Ducks beat Vegas, handing the Vegas Golden Knights their first regulation loss of the season.

Adam Henrique scored early in the third for the Ducks, who rallied from two goals down in the final period to get their sixth straight win for the first time in nearly two years. John Gibson made 29 saves for Anaheim, which scored four goals on five shots in the third.

They beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who had earned a point in 12 straight games to start this season, the longest streak by a defending champ in NHL history. Vegas also had earned a point in 20 straight regular-season games since last March, the second-longest such streak in the last 40 years.

Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights, who took a 2-0 lead into the third period before fading late on the second night of a back-to-back set. Logan Thompson stopped 18 shots.