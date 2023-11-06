🔊 Listen to this

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Dallas.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gestures after sinking a 3-pointer in the second half of an NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic didn’t have quite the fourth quarter that LaMelo Ball had.

The Dallas superstar did plenty to lead a bounce-back win for the Mavericks.

Doncic scored 23 points after a rare scoreless first quarter and the Mavericks overcame Ball’s first 30-point triple-double in a 124-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Ball scored 23 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter while finishing with 13 assists and 10 rebounds. But the Hornets couldn’t hold a 15-point first-half lead a night after rallying in the fourth for a one-point victory at Indiana.

“Just trying to win, really. Trying to do as much as I could,” said Ball, who was 8 of 9 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the fourth, the highest-scoring quarter of his career. “Didn’t really go our way at the end.”

Grant Williams added 18 points, including a trio of 3s in the fourth quarter, and rookie Dereck Lively II had 15 points, 14 rebounds and a big fourth-quarter block for the Mavericks, who were coming off their first loss of the season.

The Hornets had a chance to tie after Dallas was called for a shot-clock violation with 8.4 seconds left. But rookie Brandon Miller couldn’t get the ball in before a 5-second call, and Ball fouled Kyrie Irving before Dallas inbounded.

Irving’s free throw gave the Mavs a 120-116 lead and they kept the ball, then he hit two more free throws with 7.7 seconds to all but seal Dallas’ fifth victory in six games.

“I’m not going to say anything about that,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said about the late inbound play. “I didn’t see it. I have nothing to say about that.”

Doncic, who had just one scoreless first quarter last season, went 8 of 15 after his 0-for-4 start — but was just 1 of 9 from long range — while finishing with 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Irving had 18 points and 10 assists.

“When we have 77 and 11, it’s an easy thing,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said about Doncic and Irving. “I thought our quarterback was great, and our receivers were great with that.”

Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington scored 20 apiece for the Hornets, and Mark Williams had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Ball had 11 assists before getting his first points on a layup late in the first half, when Charlotte shot 57% and led 60-45 late in the second quarter. Hayward scored 15 points before the break.

The Mavs picked up their defense in the final minute of the first half, forcing three missed shots before Doncic’s missed 3 in the final seconds left Dallas to settle for a 12-point deficit.

Dallas kept up the defensive effort, holding Charlotte to 42% shooting after the break.

Doncic picked up his second technical foul of the season after on foul call he didn’t like, and was asking for another after he was whistled for bumping Hayward on a shot.

After Hayward missed both free throws, Doncic shouted to nobody in particular after grabbing the rebound, then hit a step-back jumper at the end other end, gesturing some more.

Doncic had 10 points and four assists in the fourth.

“We changed coverages,” Clifford said about trying to defend Doncic. “We really tried like four or five different things. And he just destroyed us. They had him for nine assists, but he created almost their entire offense. And we couldn’t figure out a way to stop him.”

SUNS 120, PISTONS 106

DETROIT — Kevin Durant had a season-high 41 points, Eric Gordon scored 21 points and short-handed Phoenix beat Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak,

Phoenix was without guards Devin Booker (calf) and Bradley Beal (back). Grayson Allen had 14 points and Josh Okogie scored 10 points, taking advantage of more playing time and shots with the standout guards out with injuries.

Cade Cunningham had 26 points, six assists and six turnovers for the Pistons, who have lost four in a row. Detroit coach Monty Williams faced his former team for the first time in the regular season after matching up in the preseason.

Pistons rookies Marcus Sasser scored a season-high 22 points and Ausar Thompson had 14 points while Killian Hayes added 13 points.

CAVALIERS 115, WARRIORS 104

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and Cleveland beat Golden State to end a 16-game losing streak against the Warriors.

Darius Garland added 24 points and seven assists, Evan Mobley had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Max Strus scored 15 points for Cleveland, which had lost its first three home games. The Cavaliers beat Golden State for the first time since Dec. 25, 2016, spanning 12 regular-season and four playoff losses.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points and made seven of 11 3-pointers, and Draymond Green had 18 points and eight assists for the Warriors.

RAPTORS 123, SPURS 116, OT

SAN ANTONIO — Scottie Barnes scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 rebounds and Toronto overcame a 22-point deficit to force overtime and beat San Antonio.

Dennis Schroder and O.G. Anunoby each had 24 points to help Toronto win for the first time on the road this season.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Zach Collins added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Victor Wembanyama had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs had won two in a row, both at Phoenix.

GRIZZLIES 112, TRAIL BLAZERS 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — Desmond Bane had 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won their first game of the season, rallying late to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 112-100 on Sunday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 27 points for the Grizzlies, who opened the season with six straight losses, most since the 2002-03 season when the team opened 0-13.

Jerami Grant led the Blazers with 27 points. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Blazers led 86-62 going into the final quarter but were hurt when Robert Williams III was knocked to the ground underneath the Grizzlies’ basket and came up limping. He tried to play, but left the court and headed straight for the locker room.

Memphis went on a 9-0 run to get within 98-95 with 5:26 left, then tied it at 100 on Jackson’s dunk. He scored again to put the Grizzlies in front and they led the rest of the way.