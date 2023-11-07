🔊 Listen to this

Colorado guard Maddie Nolan (24) and LSU forward Angel Reese battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Las Vegas.

LSU guard Last-Tear Poa, left, and Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod battle for the ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Monday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — No. 1 LSU loses season opener to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series.

It’s the first time that the top team in the AP poll lost its opener since the 1995-96 season when UConn fell to Louisiana Tech according to ESPN. The Huskies were defending champions that year and that game also marked the first time that the previous season’s NCAA title winners lost the opener.

Frida Formann scored 27 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 24 to lead Colorado. Jaylyn Sherrod had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Buffaloes. Mikaylah Williams led defending champion LSU with 17 points, Angel Reese had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith scored 16 points and noted Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith and had 14 points.

Colorado, which made the Sweet 16 last season for the first time since 2003, led most of the way in the convincing, statement-making victory. The Buffaloes, who shot 53%, led by as many as 22 points.

No. 3 IOWA 102, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 46

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 10 assists and Hannah Stuelke added 22 points as Iowa opened the season with a win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year who was a unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American this season, started her senior season by hitting 11 of 17 shots. She has scored in double figures in 91 consecutive games. It was the 44th career double-double for Clark, who added seven rebounds while playing just 24 minutes.

Stuelke, the Big Ten’s Sixth Player of the Year last season as a freshman, was 9 of 10 from the field and added nine rebounds in the first start of her career.

No. 5 UTAH 104, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 45

SALT LAKE CITY — Alissa Pili scored 26 points and Utah beat Mississippi Valley State.

Gianna Kneepkins finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Utes. Lani White added 15 points. Issy Palmer chipped in 10 points and seven assists.

Jaylia Reed led Mississippi Valley State with 11 points. Leah Turner added 10 points.

Pili gave the Utes an early spark with her efficient shooting. The Devilettes struggled to keep the junior forward from dominating in the paint. Pili went 7 for 7 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free throw line — all in the first half.

No. 21 USC 83, No. 7 OHIO STATE 74

LAS VEGAS — Freshman JuJu Watkins scored 32 points in her college debut, lifting Southern California over Ohio State in the season opener for both teams.

Watkins, one of the nation’s highest regarded incoming freshmen, finished 11 of 18 from the floor with six rebounds and five assists.

Rayah Marshall had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans while McKenzie Forbes scored 11 points.

Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, and Taylor Thierry scored 16.

No. 8 VIRGINIA TECH 94, HIGH POINT 55

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley had 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech to a season-opening victory over High Point.

Kitley connected on 12 of 17 from the floor for the Hokies, who made 14 of their first 16 shots and never trailed. Picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference in the league’s preseason poll, the defending league champion used a 15-2 first-quarter run in which four players scored to pull away.

Georgia Amoore added 14 points and nine assists for Virginia Tech, which unveiled its Final Four banner in the rafters of Cassell Coliseum before the game in commemoration of the program’s first Final Four appearance last March. The players also were presented with Final Four rings.

Lauren Bevis, the preseason Big South Player of the Year, and Nakyah Terrell led the Panthers with 15 points each. High Point shot just 31% (18 of 58).

No. 12 MISSISSIPPI 91, QUEENS UNIVERSITY 44

OXFORD, Miss. — Snudda Collins scored 17 points, Madison Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Mississippi beat Queens University.

Ole Miss entered a season ranked for the first time since 1995, with the hopes of making a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels advanced to the Sweet 16 last season after an upset of No. 1 seeded Stanford.

Ole Miss pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Queens 28-3. The Rebels scored the opening nine points of the quarter and added a 6-0 run before Queens made its first basket of the second half with 5:31 left. Ole Miss closed the frame with a 13-0 burst.

Alexandria Johnson and Nicole Gwynn each scored 11 points for Queens.

No. 17 LOUISVILLE 77, CINCINNATI 59

CINCINNATI — Transfers Sydney Taylor scored 16 points and Jayda Curry had 13 to help Louisville beat Cincinnati.

The Cardinals, the only team to reach the Elite Eight in the last five NCAA tournaments, were playing their first game without star Hailey Van Lith, who transferred to defending national champion LSU.

Louisville led 36-22 by halftime after holding Cincinnati to just seven points in the second quarter and grew the lead to as many as 20 at 77-57 in the final minute.

Jillian Hayes scored 20 to lead Cincinnati. The Bearcats played 13 players, nine of whom scored.

No. 18 FLORIDA STATE 99, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — O’Mariah Gordon scored 21 points, Makayla Timpson added 18 points and Florida State began the season with a victory over Charleston Southern.

FSU has won 29 of its last 30 season openers and is 42-10 all-time in season-opening games. The Seminoles lead Charleston Southern 4-0 all-time, including an 83-32 victory in the last meeting during the 2021 season.

Amaya Bonner had 15 points, Alexis Tucker scored 14 and Sara Bejedi added 10 for Florida State. Gordon finished in double-figure scoring for the 18th time in her career.

Florida State scored 11 unanswered points in the first quarter to build a 29-13 lead. Bonner scored five straight points to begin a 10-0 run in the second quarter to make it 44-17. The Seminoles extended their lead to 43 points after opening the third on a 12-2 run to make it 70-27.

Alba Garcia led Charleston Southern with 19 points.

The Seminoles host No. 11 Tennessee on Thursday. Charleston Southern faces another Power Five program on Friday against Clemson.

No. 22 CREIGHTON 75, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 52

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Lauren Jensen scored 23 points and Creighton got its season started with a win y over North Dakota State.

The Bluejays scored the first eight points and held the Bison scoreless through the first six minutes. Creighton led 16-4 after one quarter and 36-18 at halftime.

Jensen made 10 of 15 shots, although she was 0 for 4 from three-point distance. Fellow first-team All-Big East selection Morgan Maly added 10 points. Emma Ronsiek had 15 points, four assists and three steals for the Bluejays.

Elle Evans made three three-pointers and scored 10 points for North Dakota State.

No. 24 WASHINGTON STATE 78, CAL POLY 61

PULLMAN, Wash. — Bella Murekatete scored 18 points, Beyonce Bea had 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks and Washington State beat Cal Poly.

Washington State trailed 34-31 at halftime after Ania McNicholas closed the half with back-to-back 3-pointers for Cal Poly. The Mustangs’ last lead of the game was 41-40 with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter before the Cougars scored 14 straight points to build a double-digit lead.

Cal Poly scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, but Murekatete answered with a three-point play and the Cougars led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Natalia Ackerman scored 12 points for Cal Poly.