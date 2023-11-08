🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer is returning to the state quarterfinals in girls volleyball.

The District 2 champion Royals kept their roll going with a 3-0 road sweep of Northeast Bradford on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament. Set scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-17.

Kaylee Gryboski led the way with a team-high 12 kills to go with five blocks, four digs and seven service points.

Olivia Bilbow (9 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs, 8 service points), Bella Boylan (9 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs, 5 service points), Megan Albrecht (19 assists, 4 kills, 9 service points), Abby Williams (8 kills, 6 service points, 2 aces), Angie Corridoni (2 kills, 2 blocks) and Lucie Racicky (1 kill, 1 block) all contributed to the victory.

With the win, Redeemer improves to 23-2 on the season. Up next, the Royals will take on undefeated Trinity in Saturday’s quarterfinals at a site and time to be announced.

The District 3 champion Shamrocks defeated D12 champ Conwell-Egan 3-0 on Tuesday by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 1, Eastern Lebanon County 0

Lena Ryon scored on a penalty corner late in the third quarter to lead Lackawanna Trail past ELCO in a Class A game at Keystone College.

Ryon, who had the game-winner in overtime in the district final against Wyoming Area, gave the Lions the win in their first state tournament game in 17 years.

Lackawanna Trail held ELCO to one penalty corner and without a shot on goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Abington Heights 8, Cocalico 1

Maggie Ratchford scored four second-half goals to lift host Abington Heights to the first state tournament victory in school history.

Just as it had in Saturday night’s district final against Crestwood, unbeaten Abington Heights broke a 1-1 halftime tie with seven straight goals.

Abington Heights scored twice as many goals as in its previous seven state games combined.