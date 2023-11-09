🔊 Listen to this

The two remaining Wyoming Valley Conference squads still alive in their respective state tournaments learned Wednesday where they would be headed for quarterfinal action this weekend.

The Holy Redeemer volleyball team and the Wyoming Valley West field hockey team both earned their way into the quarterfinals with wins on Tuesday.

The PIAA released the times and locations for quarterfinal matchups for volleyball, field hockey and soccer via their website on Wednesday afternoon.

For Redeemer volleyball, it will be a trip to Panther Valley High School in Lansford for their next match. The Royals will be in action at Panther Valley on Saturday at noon, taking on the champion from District 3, Trinity High School.

The Royals defeated Northeast Bradford in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A volleyball tournament in straight sets earlier this week. Trinity, from the Harrisburg area, defeated Conwell-Egan in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

The Wyoming Valley West field hockey team will head to Nazareth on Saturday, for a showdown with state powerhouse Emmaus, from District 11.

It’ll be an 11 a.m. start for the Spartans, who beat Boyertown 2-1 on Tuesday. Emmaus, crowned a district champion for a staggering 35th time in a row last week, held off Methacton in overtime on Tuesday.