SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Philadelphia Phillies have decided two-time Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper is the team’s first baseman of the future, which means the franchise also is moving on from slugger Rhys Hoskins.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday the front office and manager Rob Thomson came to the conclusion Harper was the best option at first base. The 31-year-old made 36 starts there this season after Hoskins tore his ACL during spring training.

“We think he projects to be an outstanding first baseman,” Dombrowski told the AP at the GM meetings. “He’s willing to do whatever for the organization, and we just think for us, it makes us a better club now and as we go forward.

“It gives us a really good, athletic infield that can be together for years.”

Harper, an outfielder his entire career until Tommy John surgery last Nov. 23, made first base a good fit. Returning earlier than expected on May 2, he hit .293 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 126 games, helping the Phillies advance to the NL Championship Series before losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.

Dombrowski said he’s informed Hoskins — now a free agent — about the team’s plan. Dombrowski added that there wouldn’t be enough at-bats for Hoskins in a lineup that also includes slugger Kyle Schwarber, who takes a lot of plate appearances at designated hitter.

The Phillies are expected to have an experienced, talented infield next season with Harper at first, Bryson Stott at second, Trea Turner at shortstop and Alec Bohm at third.

During the recently-completed playoffs, Harper credited Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson for easing his transition to the infield.

“I feel good at first base,” Harper said in October. “Working with Bobby every single day and getting me out there every day has been huge. Just trying to be really good over there for the guys in the infield.”

ANGELS HIRE WASHINGTON

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington to be their new manager Wednesday, turning to a veteran baseball mind in an attempt to end nearly a decade of losing.

The 71-year-old Washington became the majors’ oldest current manager and only the second active Black manager, joining the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts.

Washington led the Texas Rangers from 2007-14, winning two AL pennants and going 664–611. He spent the past seven seasons as Atlanta’s third base coach, helping the Braves to their 2021 World Series title.

Washington replaced Phil Nevin, who wasn’t re-signed last month after 1 1/2 losing seasons in charge of the long-struggling Angels. Los Angeles is mired in stretches of eight consecutive losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest streaks in the majors.

Arte Moreno, the Angels’ 77-year-old owner, clearly hopes the experienced Washington can get the most out of a long-underachieving franchise with a big payroll and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, but almost no team success to show for it. Shohei Ohtani, the team’s superstar two-way player, became a free agent this week.

Washington got a two-year contract. He’s the fourth manager in the last six seasons for the Angels following the departure of Mike Scioscia, who spent 19 years running the Halos’ bench before walking away after the 2018 season. Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon and Nevin have all tried and failed to reverse the Angels’ slide.

Washington’s successful tenure at Texas had plenty of bumps along the way. He tested positive for cocaine use during the 2009 season and offered to resign, but he kept his job and led the Rangers to the World Series in 2010 and again in 2011.

Washington abruptly resigned from the Rangers on Sept. 5, 2014, surprising the baseball world. Two weeks later, he acknowledged having an extramarital affair and cited it as the reason for leaving Texas, which had intended to bring him back in 2015.

With a reputation as a personable, old-school manager with an ebullient personality and an exciting edge, Washington also knows the AL West well. Along with his time in Texas, he spent 13 seasons over two stints as a coach with the Oakland Athletics.

In the 2011 film “Moneyball,” about the A’s unlikely 2000s success, Washington was played by actor Brent Jennings, who delivered one of the movie’s most memorable lines when urged by GM Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) to tell a player how easy it is to learn how to play first base: “It’s incredibly hard!”

In real life, Washington is one of the most respected infield coaches in the game’s history. His drills and viewpoints have been used across the majors to improve players’ performance, and he helped the Braves’ infielders throughout his most recent coaching stop — all four Atlanta infielders made the 2023 NL All-Star team, along with former Washington disciples Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson.

Washington passes Bruce Bochy of Texas and Brian Snitker of Atlanta, both 68, as Major League Baseball’s oldest current manager. Dusty Baker was the oldest at 74 before retiring this month as Houston Astros manager, and he was also the only Black manager besides Roberts.