We’re into November now (yes, we were last week as well, but whatever) and it’s a good time to take stock of how I’ve been doing in this column so far.

My picks column actually dates back to last year, but the move into Friday’s print edition, and the launch of tlsportsbetting.com, happened at the beginning of September — Sept. 1 marking the first column under that umbrella.

Friends, I’ve said multiple times in here that I’m just the most average bettor alive, and the numbers don’t lie: since Sept. 1, I am 18-18-2 in this column.

One qualifier here: for the first few weeks of the football season, we did picks videos on Wednesday AND on Friday, with the earlier video highlighting picks for the NFL’s Thursday night game and usually one of the Thursday or Friday college games.

Those picks from the Wednesday video are not reflected in that 18-18-2 mark: only picks that were typed out, boldened, formatted and thrown onto your front doorstep on Friday morning are being counted.

I’m not satisfied with 18-18-2, but we went from a losing month in September (7-10-1) to better fortune in October and the first week of November (11-8-1).

Let’s keep rolling.

Rutgers-Iowa OVER 28 — Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

I can’t ignore this game. I just can’t.

There are a lot of marquee games on this weekend (see: my next pick), but I have to hop on the lowest total college football’s seen in 30 years.

Opening at 28.5, the number is down to 28 at DraftKings and, even though Iowa’s last three games have gone under that number, I have to take the over. It feels like a higher power is calling to me on this one.

I think Rutgers will feel pretty good after dragging Ohio State into the mud with them last week, and I think the Hawkeyes still have a lot to play for in the Big Ten West and need to keep winning.

28 points is two touchdowns from each team. I believe in the points. I want the points.

(When this game inevitably ends 9-7 or something, I’ll apologize.)

Washington -9.5 vs. Utah — Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FOX

This is one of those marquee games I was talking about — No. 5, undefeated Washington welcoming the No. 18 Utes to Seattle.

But “marquee” doesn’t guarantee quality, and I think the Huskies will cover 9.5 points here and win relatively comfortably.

Washington went into USC’s house last week and beat them, a signature performance for the Huskies after two weeks of barely hanging on against subpar opponents.

While Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t fantastic, the Huskies benefited from a breakout game from Dillon Johnson, who ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s a momentum play — the Huskies have their mojo back. Utah rebounded with a blowout win over Arizona State last week, but that ugly loss to Oregon the game prior shows me that the Utes don’t have the firepower to hang with elite teams, especially without Cam Rising.

The Huskies will move one step closer to the Pac-12 championship, and they’ll do it in style.

Baltimore Ravens -6.5 vs. Cleveland Browns — Sunday, 1 p.m.

Divisional matchup here in the highly-competitive AFC South, but the Ravens head up the division as of this week and I think we’ll get to see why in this one.

I feel like the Ravens haven’t gotten the attention that some of the other teams at the top of the NFL have gotten, but they might be the most complete team in football.

Baltimore’s won four in a row (covering the spread in three of those), and the offense has been showing up in recent weeks after a choppy start to the year.

I can’t see a world in which the Browns remain competitive in that division, their defense is excellent but they’ve been asked to do so much that I keep waiting for some regression. Offensively, they got a little boost from Deshaun Watson’s return last week but I’m not sold on him, and I don’t think anyone else is, either.

It was a soft landing for Watson last week, at home against the hapless Cardinals. Going to Baltimore and facing the league’s best scoring defense is a completely different animal.

Minnesota Vikings +3 vs. New Orlean Saints — Sunday, 1 p.m.

This one is a little dicey, but I’m making this play more as an anti-Saints pick than as a sign of belief in Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs, of course, was playing in Arizona before being traded to the Vikes, where he led his new team to a win over Atlanta last week despite not knowing many of his new teammates’ names.

He gives the Vikings a real threat to run at quarterback, something Kirk Cousins wasn’t going to do. He’s not nearly as good as Cousins, but enough to keep them afloat? Perhaps.

I think I’ve faded the Saints a few times here, and it’s highly possible I’m just wrong — but I think they’re mediocre.

They’re 5-4 against the easiest schedule anyone in the league has played just far, with their first nine opponents boasting a combined 28-47 record so far.

Against the two opponents they’ve played that are currently .500 or better? The Saints lost both, to the Jags and to the Texans.

Minnesota’s 5-4, they’ve won four in a row and it’s at their place? I’ll take a hungry home dog here.