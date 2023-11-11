🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins spent much of the week with their top two goalies out in California with parent club Pittsburgh.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, meanwhile, went to Syracuse and posted a shutout anyway.

Taylor Gauthier shined in net, stopping all 34 shots he faced for his first career AHL shutout as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeated Syracuse 4-0 on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Nylander scored twice and added an assist while Ty Smith and Jansen Harkins also added goals in the victory.

The Penguins (6-4-1-0) dressed a goaltending tandem of Gauthier and Garret Sparks, as regulars Magnus Hellberg and Joel Blomqvist were needed in Pittsburgh, which was finishing up a West Coast road trip in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh goalies Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic are both dealing with injuries.

Gauthier was named first star on Friday night against the Crunch with his performance highlighted by stopping a penalty shot early in the first period by the Crunch’s Gabriel Fortier.

Nylander broke the scoreless tie just 37 seconds into the second period. The winger was the trailing man on a rush up ice and took a feed from Rem Pitlick before creating some space for himself and sending a backhander into the net.

It was one of just five shots on goal for the Penguins in the period. Gauthier and a strong showing by the penalty kill unit made it stand up as the game-winner.

The 22-year-old rookie netminder came up with 14 saves in the period as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had to kill off four penalties to keep the lead at 1-0 heading into the third.

From there, defenseman Smith made it 2-0 at 3:07 into the final frame.

Just over two minutes later, the power play added an insurance goal when Harkins converted on the man-advantage.

Nylander put things away with his fourth goal of the season, scoring on a rebound to make it 4-0.

That ended the night early for Syracuse goalie Hugo Alnefelt, who finished with just 16 saves on 20 shots. Brandon Halverson replaced him and faced just one shot the rest of the way in the third as the Penguins cruised to the win.

Pitlick picked up an assist in his 100th career AHL game while Harkins, Smith, Dmitiri Samorukov, Corey Andonovski and Sam Houde also had helpers on the night.

Veteran defenseman Mark Pysyk made his Wilkes-Barre/Scranton debut in the win.

The teams will square off again on Saturday night as the home-and-home series shift to Mohegan Sun Arena with puck drop set for 6:05 p.m.