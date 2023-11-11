🔊 Listen to this

Quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks to lift Ole Miss into the playoff conversation with a victory over the two-time defending national champions.

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 1 Georgia breezed through the first two months of the season, rarely encountering a serious challenger.

Things got a whole lot tougher when the calendar flipped to November.

For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 2 College Football Playoff) will find a ranked team standing across the line.

No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1, No. 9 CFP) visits Sanford Stadium for a Saturday night game that will surely have a major impact on Georgia’s bid for a third straight national title.

“We’ve got a hell of a challenge,” said Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, whose team beat No. 16 Missouri last week and faces a trip to Rocky Top next week to meet No. 14 Tennessee. “We need it to be as great an atmosphere in Sanford Stadium as it’s ever been to help take care of our home-field advantage.”

Georgia can clinch a spot in the SEC championship with a victory, though that little item would be checked off before they even take the field if Missouri knocks off Tennessee.

Of course, the Bulldogs have their sights on bigger goals. No team has won three straight national championships in the poll era.

“To be close to a three-peat is really phenomenal at any time, let alone nowadays with scholarship limitations and the portal and everything,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin marveled. .

Kiffin’s high-scoring Rebels, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart and a host of offensive playmakers, haven’t given up on winning the SEC West. But a lot of things have to go their way.

Alabama would have to lose its last two conference games, including Saturday’s contest at Kentucky, while Ole Miss would have to win out — a daunting task, indeed, with Georgia next up on the schedule.

“This is a very challenging combination now of having elite, phenomenal players and elite, phenomenal coaches combined. And on the road,” Kiffin said. “So there’s a trifecta of what’s the hardest thing to pull off, and this would be it.”

Then there’s the College Football Playoff.

Ole Miss is on the outside, for now, but could push into the mix with an 11-1 record that includes a road victory over the two-time national champions — even if the Rebels don’t play for the conference title.

“I think people are really, really starting to believe that we have a shot to go to the College Football Playoff,” tight end Caden Prieskorn said. “That was our main goal coming into the season. You can see it in people’s eyes, that we can go do this thing.”

The Bulldogs are putting all sorts of streaks on the line.

Georgia has won 26 consecutive games — a school record — since its last loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game. The Bulldogs haven’t lost a regular-season game since 2020, ripping off 36 wins in a row. Finally, Georgia has a 24-game winning streak at Sanford Stadium, tying the school mark set from 1980-83 during the Herschel Walker era.

For good measure, Georgia has been ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press for 21 consecutive weeks, tied with Miami for the second-longest streak in the poll’s history. Southern California holds the record at 33 weeks in a row.

Kiffin was on Pete Carroll’s staff at Southern Cal when the Trojans won 34 consecutive games from 2003-2005 and spent all those weeks at No. 1. Kiffin was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator when Alabama won 26 straight from 2015-16.

“The only way that happens is to have a phenomenal head coach like Pete Carroll and Nick Saban and now Kirby Smart,” Kiffin said. “Things aren’t going to go well. It’s football. And to overcome those poor games, to me, is what being a super elite program, being a super elite head coach is about.”

Two of the nation’s best quarterbacks will be facing off between the hedges on Georgia’s field.

Georgia hasn’t missed a beat with Carson Beck, who took over from Stetson Bennett and has kept the Bulldogs right on winning.

Beck has completed more than 72% of his passes for 2,716 yards and 16 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

Dart has been throwing darts for Ole Miss, completing nearly 66% for 2,467 yards and matching Beck with 16 TDs and only four picks. The Rebels quarterback is also a weapon with his legs, rushing for 334 yards and seven TDs.

Ole Miss has never beaten a team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

Kiffin noted that Ole Miss is a 10 1/2-point underdog in this one, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“It’s kind of like playing with the house’s money,” Kiffin said. “No one’s expecting us to win, or probably even play them close, so we’ll just go in there and see what happens.”

Ole Miss started last season 8-1 as well, only to lose its last four games.

Much of the current team is comprised of transfers who weren’t around for that collapse, but defensive end Jared Ivey thinks this team is physically in much better shape.

“I feel like as a whole we’re a lot more fresh than we were last year,” said Ivey, a transfer from Georgia Tech. “I feel like we were really beat up physically last year.”

AROUND THE COUNTRY

It’s that time of the college football season when clarity arrives for many of the conference races.

Georgia and Alabama can clinch spots in the SEC title game on Saturday, No. 13 Utah is fighting for survival in its bid for a third straight Pac-12 title and Penn State needs a win against Michigan in the Big Ten East.

Georgia will go into the Ole Miss game as East champion if Missouri beats Tennessee earlier in the day. Otherwise, the Bulldogs win the East by beating the Rebels.

If Tennessee wins and Georgia loses — which would end its 37-game regular-season win streak — it would set up a huge East showdown in Knoxville next week.

Alabama visits Kentucky and will win the West if it beats a Wildcats team that has dropped two straight home games.

Washington can take a big step toward its first Pac-12 championship game (and title) since 2018 with a win over Utah in Seattle. The Utes would be out of the race with a loss. Oregon, which hosts USC, has the inside track for the second spot in the Pac-12 title game.

Louisville’s win over Virginia on Thursday moved the Cardinals closer to a matchup with Florida State in the ACC championship game. The Seminoles host Miami, which was eliminated with the Louisville win.

Texas and Oklahoma State, the Big 12 co-leaders, both have manageable remaining games and are on a collision course to meet for the championship. The Longhorns visit TCU and the Cowboys are at UCF.

BEST GAME

• Michigan (9-0, 6-0) at Penn State (8-1, 5-1), noon (Fox)

This top-10 matchup is part of the three-team round robin that will decide the East champion, assuming there are no upsets.

Michigan has kept rolling off wins amid the sign-stealing scandal threatening to blow up its season. This will be the toughest test to date for the Wolverines, whose best-in-the-nation defense will be tasked with stopping an offense averaging better than 40 points per game.

If Michigan wins, the East would come down to the Wolverines’ home game against No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 25. If Penn State wins and Ohio State beats the Wolverines, the Buckeyes win the division outright.

If Penn State wins out and Michigan beats the Buckeyes, the three teams would be tied and the East representative in the Big Ten title game would be determined by a comparison of non-divisional opponents’ conference records. Penn State currently holds that tiebreaker.

HEISMAN WATCH

The top five contenders are all quarterbacks: Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Florida State’s Jordan Travis and Georgia’s Carson Beck, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penix (plus-140) and Nix (plus-200) are the top betting favorites by a wide margin. All five play key games this week and will have ample opportunities to make impressions.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1/133 — Air Force is first in the nation in rushing. Hawaii, its opponent, is last.

4 — Navy’s starting quarterbacks this season, most in the nation.

30 — Texas has scored at least this many points in each of its first nine games, a program first.

100 — Years since Pittsburgh and Syracuse met in the first college football game in Yankee Stadium. The teams square off in the new Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

188 — Consecutive pass attempts without an interception by Florida’s Graham Mertz, 15 behind Tim Tebow’s school record (2007-08).

UNDER THE RADAR

Duke (6-3, 3-2) at North Carolina (7-2, 3-2), 8 p.m. (ACCN)

Both are among the five teams tied for fourth in the ACC and likely playing for a best possible bowl.

It’s an intriguing quarterback matchup. Drake Maye is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, so this likely will be the third-year sophomore’s last Victory Bell Game. True freshman Grayson Loftis, who led Duke to a win over Wake Forest last week, is in line to start again in place of the injured Riley Leonard and Henry Belin IV.

HOT SEAT

Jimbo Fisher’s seat at Texas A&M could become intolerably hot if the Aggies don’t beat Mississippi State at home. Texas A&M was less than five minutes from pulling out a huge road win against Mississippi but lost 38-35 after giving up a late touchdown and having a field-goal try partially blocked.

The Aggies’ best win is against Auburn and those close losses to Alabama and Tennessee are still losses. Here come the Bulldogs, who are 1-5 in the SEC.