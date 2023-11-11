🔊 Listen to this

LANSFORD — Facing a team that had breezed through their opponents all season, Holy Redeemer pressed Trinity High School from start to finish.

It wasn’t enough to keep the Royals’ season alive, however, as the Shamrocks defeated Redeemer in four very tight sets in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A volleyball quarterfinals at Panther Valley High School.

Holy Redeemer’s lone set win, a 25-21 victory in the match’s opening set, marked the first time Trinity had dropped a set in 24 matches this year. Trinity would win the following three sets 25-19, 25-22 and 25-19.

“That was just a good game between probably the two best teams in the state,” said Holy Redeemer head coach John Kablick. “They’re [Trinity] not used to playing four sets, and they’re not used to being played this tight.”

It felt like the first three sets all followed the same basic script, with the two teams trading leads and points back and forth until one final run got someone to the finish line.

In that first set, it was the Royals, who erased an early deficit to wrest control of the set away from the Shamrocks. The opening set featured seven ties and a number of lead changes, but Redeemer broke a 19-19 tie with a run to win the set by four points.

The Royals led the second and third sets at various points as well, but it was Trinity who found those late bursts to clinch both sets and put Redeemer in the unenviable spot of trying to claw back against a team that hadn’t lost all year.

“Both teams got on runs, there weren’t that many unforced errors, we kept it low,” Kablick said.

Trinity’s offense could run through seemingly any player on the court; eight different Shamrocks had at least one kill. Down the stretch, it was senior Sammi McAuliffe who was fed the ball time and again, finishing with 14 kills to lead Trinity.

After fending off Redeemer in the second and third, Trinity put all the pieces together and played their best volleyball in the fourth set, running out to a lead early and carrying it to the final point to win the set, win the match and clinch a berth in the state semifinals.

True to form though, the Royals fought right to the wire, killing off three consecutive match points before the Shamrocks were finally able to put them away for good.

Seniors Kaylee Gryboski and Olivia Bilbow led Redeemer with 16 and 12 kills, respectively. Bilbow, so sharp all season at setting up other hitters for success, had many of her kills late in the match to keep the Royals fighting. Fellow senior Lauren Lokuta chipped in from the libero spot with 12 digs.

“I’m super proud…if you end your career with a performance like that, you have to know you fought 1,000%,” Kablick said, speaking about his seniors. “Just a great performance all-around.”

Holy Redeemer’s season comes to an end with a 23-2 record, including a District 2 championship and a first-round state tournament win over Northeast Bradford.

Trinity will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday, taking on District 6’s Forest Hills.