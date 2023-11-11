🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West’s run in the PIAA field hockey tournament came to an end Saturday at the hands of one of the state’s best programs.

Emmaus High School, the reigning District 11 champions, beat the Spartans 7-1 at Nazareth High School in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The Spartans trailed 3-0 at halftime before they were able to get on the board in the third quarter, with Olivia Yelen scoring off a penalty corner taken by her sister Charlotte Yelen, a familiar combination this season for Wyoming Valley West.

Melea Weber and Emmy Horner each scored twice for Emmaus, who will face Lower Dauphin in the state semifinals on Tuesday. It will be the 14th straight appearance in the state semis for the Hornets.

Wyoming Valley West’s season comes to an end with the loss, after a season that included the team’s first District 2 championship since 2019 and a win in the first round of the PIAA tournament over Boyertown.