King’s College quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw runs the ball as Alvernia linebackers Pasquale Savarese and Elijah Carr pursue in the second quarter. Minor-Shaw threw five touchdown passes in the first half and six overall.

King’s College’s EJ Schreiner returns a punt in the first quarter as Alvernia’s Jaison Beckford pursues.

King’s College running back Jayon Hailey is pushed out of bounds by Alvernia linebacker Pasquale Savaree in the second quarter.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — King’s senior quarterback Russell Minor-Shaw turned in an outstanding performance Saturday on Senior Day.

The best thing for the Monarchs is he could have the opportunity to do so again next season because of an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Saturday, Minor-Shaw obliterated Alvernia’s secondary in the first half, throwing for 241 yards and five touchdowns as King’s rolled to a 50-0 victory in a MAC game.

“I didn’t expect that today,” Minor-Shaw said. “I just expected to play good football, no turnovers and just execute every drive.”

King’s (7-2 MAC, 8-2 overall) will also play next week in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series. Coach Skyler Fultz expects to get confirmation on the opponent and site some time Sunday.

“No matter what, we know we have a bowl game,” Fultz said. “It’s just a matter that we have to wait and see if we won today to see how things shake out whether we’ll be home next week or not.”

Minor-Shaw threw TD passes of 23, 28 and 15 yards to wideout Mike DiGregorio, 21 yards to running back Jayon Hailey and 26 yards to receiver Tyler Carey as the Monarchs (7-2 MAC, 8-2 overall) built a 36-0 halftime lead.

Only Carey’s catch was contested as Minor-Shaw had receivers creating separation with ease. The offensive line also gave him ample time to survey the field for the most part.

“This week we went over taking shots when they were there,” Minor-Shaw said, “because from watching film we saw they had a lot of holes in their defense throwing the ball. So we were heavy throwing the ball this week.”

Alvernia (1-8, 1-9) also had issues with offense throughout the season. Nothing changed against the Monarchs.

The Golden Wolves netted just 67 yards in the first half and the offensive misery continued after halftime. They had five possessions in the second half and all resulted in three-and-outs.

“The guys, they just flew to the ball across the board,” Fultz said. “They do a great job throwing the football, so we knew we were going to be stressed and challenged and they really dug their heels in.

“We didn’t come away with the sacks we’d like, but he never had the time to sit back there.”

Alvernia quarterback Colin Payne was 11-of-20 in the first half, but four completions went for 4 yards or less. He was also intercepted by King’s outside linebacker Colin Hazelton, a Mid Valley grad.

Minor-Shaw finished off his day with his sixth touchdown pass, a 9-yarder to H-back Ryan McCombs at 8:55 of the third quarter. Backup quarterback Johnny Gilchrist, an all-state selection while at Riverside, capped the scoring with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Wilkes 41, Moravian 6

Wilkes quarterback Isaiah Rodriquez threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Colonels past Moravian.

Jimmy Johnson caught five passes for 92 yards to lead Colonel receivers. Elijah Jules, Devin Higgins and JayJay Jordan all had touchdown receptions.

The Colonels end the season 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the Landmark Conference.

Misericordia 6, FDU-Florham 3

T.J. Lattimore scored the game’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run as the visiting Cougars defeated FDU-Florham.

Lattimore’s touchdown capped a 10-play, 84-yard drive with 1:54 left in the second quarter.

FDU-Florham took the lead with a 32-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

The Cougars finish the season 4-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAC Freedom Conference.

King’s 50, Alvernia 0

Alvernia`0`0`0`0 — 0

King’s`16`20`7`7 — 50

First quarter

KING’S — Dyan Manna 32 FG, 12:06

KING’S — Mike DiGregorio 23 pass from Russell Minor-Shaw (Alyssa Accordino kick), 7:32

KING’S — Jayon Hailey 21 pass from Minor-Shaw (Accordino kick), 3:33

Second quarter

KING’S — DiGregorio 28 pass from Minor-Shaw (Accordino kick), 6:15

KING’S — DiGregorio 15 pass from Minor-Shaw (Accordino kick), 1:10

KING’S — Tyler Carey 26 pass from Minor-Shaw (kick failed), 0:36

Third quarter

KING’S — Ryan McCombs 9 pass from Minor-Shaw (Accordino kick), 8:55

Fourth quarter

KING’S — Johnny Gilchrist 4 run (Accordino kick), 4:29

Team statistics`ALV`KIN

First downs`7`27

Rushes-yards`13-46`39-199

Passing yards`69`286

Total yards`115`485

Passing`17-31-1`19-25-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-29

Punts-avg.`9-35.3`3-35

Fumbles-lost`1-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`6-82`12-109

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Alvernia, Payne 3-27, Ozmere Jones 9-19, Laivyun Snow 1-0. King’s, Hailey 12-78, Minor-Shaw 11-62, Pierre Marchant 6-26, Jake Feese 4-16, Gilchrist 4-16, team 3-(minus-3).

PASSING — Alvernia, Colin Payne 16-29-1-71, JJ Gonzalez 1-2-0-(minus-2). King’s, Minor-Shaw 15-21-0-256, Gilchrist 3-3-0-23, DiGregorio 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING — Alvernia, Joseph Perkins 5-22, Dachan Thompson 3-18, Caleb Gillenwater 4-15, Zach Ayers 1-11, Jacob Montalto 1-10, Dohnavin Laybourn-Boddie 1-(minus-2), Jones 2-(minus-5). King’s, DiGregorio 6-125, Carey 2-72, Hailey 3-30, McCombs 3-17, Marchant 1-13, EJ Schreiner 1-12, Anthony Prato 1-9, Minor-Shaw 1-7, Feese 1-1, Maurice Scott 0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS — King’s, Colin Hazelton 1-0.