WILKES-BARRE TWP. – So much for home-ice advantage.

The Syracuse Crunch and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins played a home-and-home American Hockey League series Friday and Saturday.

It was the road team that created the distinct advantage in each meeting.

One night after being shut out at home, Syracuse scored the game’s first four goals on the way to Saturday’s 6-3 victory before a paid crowd of 5,152 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

It was an extreme turnaround from Friday night when the Crunch was shut out, 4-0.

Taylor Gauthier posted a 34-save shutout Friday in Syracuse, but he was gone in 34:45 Saturday after allowing five goals on 24 shots. He left the game, replaced by Garrett Sparks, after the Crunch built a four-goal lead for the second of three times during the night.

Garrett Sparks came on to stop all seven of the shots he faced, but with the Penguins gambling early to try to continue cutting into a 5-2 deficit, the Crunch added an empty-net goal.

Mitchell Chaffee, who had an assist, and Maxim Groshev each scored twice for Syracuse (6-3-0-2). Gage Goncalves added a goal and two assists.

Chaffee’s power-play goal gave Syracuse a 2-0 lead 12:13 into the game.

“We made it pretty easy as a team,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “When we had to dump the puck, we didn’t do a great job on the forecheck as far as reading off each other or just taking care of our jobs.

“We did a lot of fishing, trying to hit pucks with our stick and not playing through guys.”

The one edge the Penguins did maintain was their ability to use the man advantage at home. They went 2-for-7 on the power play, putting them at 9-for-32 (28.1 percent), for the second-best home conversion rate in the entire league.

Austin Rueschhoff and Jack Rathbone had the power-play goals for the Penguins (6-5-1-0).

Rueschhoff broke the shutout in the second period when he pushed a rebound across on a play that had to be reviewed by referees to determine if they had blown the puck dead before it trickled across the goal line.

The Penguins let a 5-on-3 chance get away and the first two minutes of a double minor before Rathbone scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

“You’re in you home barn, you shouldn’t get pushed around the way we did,” Forrest said. “You have 20 minutes where you’re just trying to get some positivity out of a game where there was very little.

“It’s just playing to the end, whatever the score is.”

Groshev’s empty-netter with 5:42 left ended any comeback thoughts.

Rathbone added his second goal of the night late to wind up as the third star. He connected on a slap shot from about 40 feet out.

Syracuse’s Chaffee and Goncalves were the first and second stars.

The Penguins are back home Wednesday night against the Hershey Bears.