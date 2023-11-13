🔊 Listen to this

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saniya Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists to help North Carolina State stun second-ranked Connecticut 92-81 on Sunday, earning the program’s first win against the Huskies in more than a quarter-century.

Aziaha James added 18 points for the Wolfpack (2-0), who ran off an 11-0 burst early in the fourth quarter to suddenly stretch out a double-digit margin in what had otherwise been a tense tussle.

The game was a rematch of an NCAA Elite Eight matchup from 2022, with the Huskies (1-1) beating the Wolfpack in double overtime backed by a home crowd despite N.C. State being a No. 1 regional seed. That, along with Geno Auriemma’s program long being one of the standards of the sport, drew a boisterous and often ear-ringing sellout to Reynolds Coliseum.

By the end, though, fans were savoring and counting down the final seconds before the Wolfpack players began mobbing each other at midcourt once the horn sounded.

Preseason Associated Press All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for for UConn.

No. 1 LSU 109, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 47

BATON ROUGE, La. — Sa’Myah Smith had 21 points and 11 rebounds, freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored a career-high 20, and LSU hammered Mississippi Valley State.

It was Smith’s third straight game for the Tigers (2-1) in which she tied or established a career high. William hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Returning first-team All-America forward Angel Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Annesah Morrow contributed 14 points and Hailey Van Lith scored 11 for the defending national champion Tigers.

Sh’Diamond McKnight led MVSU (0-2) with 21 points.

No. 3 IOWA 94, NORTHERN IOWA 53

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Caitlin Clark became Iowa’s all-time career scoring leader and finished with the 12th triple-double of her career as the Hawkeyes beat Northern Iowa.

Clark had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, joining Sabrina Ionescu as the only NCAA Division I players to record triple-doubles in four different seasons.

Gabbie Marshall had 17 points and Hannah Stuelke added 16 for the Hawkeyes (3-0), who were coming off an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (1-1), picked the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference, made just 7 of 35 field goals in the first half as Iowa built a 40-25 halftime lead.

No. 4 UCLA 113, BELLARMINE 64

LOS ANGELES — Gabriela Jaquez had career highs of 30 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double, Lauren Betts and Charisma Osborne also had double-doubles and UCLA rolled over Bellarmine.

Betts, a 6-foot-7 sophomore transfer from Stanford, added 22 points, a career-high, and 11 rebounds and Osborne had six 3-pointers for 24 points plus 10 rebounds. The Bruins (3-0) had a dominating 56-24 rebounding advantage

Londynn Jones had five 3s and 21 points for UCLA. Kiki Rice, the fifth starter, had eight points and 11 assists.

Claire Knies scored 23 points for the Knights (0-2) and Cam Browning added 13.

No. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 114, No. 14 MARYLAND 76

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chloe Kitts had career-highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds and helped fuel a game-changing 17-4 burst right before halftime as South Carolina posted its most points ever against a ranked opponent, running past Maryland.

Kitts, who joined the program as a freshman midway through last season, got her first college double-double in front of her former teammates, “The Freshies:” Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal, who were on hand to receive their Final Four rings from a year ago.

Sophomore Ashlyn Watkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five of South Carolina’s 10 blocks.

South Carolina (2-0) had seven players in double figures and showed that this latest group is trending in the direction of their national champion predecessors, with its second dominant victory over a ranked team after beating No. 10 Notre Dame 100-71 last Monday in Paris.

No. 7 OHIO STATE 108, IUPUI 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cotie McMahon scored a team-high 22 points and six Buckeyes reached double figures as Ohio State beat IUPUI.

Ohio State forced 28 turnovers, including 20 in the first half, and took a 59-31 halftime lead. The Buckeyes led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter.

IUPUI’s Katie Davidson recorded a game-high 23 points.

No. 15 STANFORD 96, No. 9 INDIANA 64

STANFORD, Calif. — Cameron Brink had 20 points and 17 rebounds to help Stanford rout Indiana, dominating an early-season matchup between two ranked teams.

The Cardinal (2-0) jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and more than doubled up on the Hoosiers (1-1) with a 54-26 lead by halftime, controlling the game both in the paint and from the outside.

Kiki Iriafen added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal.

No. 10 NOTRE DAME 104, NJIT 57

NEWARK, N.J. — Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points and tied the Notre Dame record for steals with 12 as the Irish routed NJIT.

It marked the second straight outstanding game for Hidalgo, the 2023 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year. She scored 31 points in a 100-71 season-opening loss to No. 6 South Carolina on Nov. 6. It marked the most points ever scored by an Irish freshman — male or female — in their Notre Dame debut.

Alejandra Zuniga led NJIT (2-1) with 14 points.

No. 13 TEXAS 75, LIBERTY 57

AUSTIN, Texas — Amina Muhammad and Rori Harmon scored 14 points each and Texas outlasted upset-minded Liberty.

The Longhorns had trouble breaking free from the Flames and led by just 44-37 near the 5-minute mark of the third quarter. A 15-2 run led by Madison Booker with six points and Taylor Jones with five points put Texas in control 58-39 after three.

The Flames (2-1) outscored Texas 9-5 through the first six minutes of the fourth quarter but never got closer than 15 points.

Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Texas (2-0) and Booker scored 11.

No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 74, DAVIDSON 70

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Lexi Donarski hit two free throws with nine seconds left and North Carolina survived a late scare to beat Davidson.

The Tar Heels led by 10 points after one quarter, but the Wildcats came back from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to grab a late lead.

Charlise Dunn hit back-to-back 3s to put Davidson in front with five minutes to play, 64-62. After Millie Prior’s layup at the four-minute mark put Davidson up 66-65,

Alyssa Ustby scored at the basket and Donarski drilled a 3 to put the Tar Heels (2-0) up 70-66. They held on for the win.

Dunn came off the bench to hit 5 of 12 from long range and led Davidson with 21 points.

No. 17 LOUISVILLE 81, DEPAUL 74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Olivia Cochran scored 21 points and Louisville overcame a withering DePaul start to defeat the Blue Demons.

Eylia Love added 16 points for the Cardinals (2-0), who found themselves down double figures before the midway point of the first quarter as the Blue Demons (2-1) made their first five shots and started 8 of 10 with three 3-pointers.

Nyla Harris contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for Louisville, which shot 45% from the field and made 23 of 27 free throws to overcome 2-of-17 shooting from 3-point range.

DePaul sophomore Kate Clarke hit eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points, both career highs for the transfer from Michigan. Anaya Peoples added 19 points and eight rebounds.

No. 20 COLORADO 86, OKLAHOMA STATE 75

BOULDER, Colo. — Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 points, Jaylyn Sherrod added 16 with nine assists and five steals, and Colorado blew a 12-point lead before pulling away in the closing minutes to beat Oklahoma State.

Kindyll Wetta had 15 points, Quay Miller scored 13 with 10 rebounds, and Frida Formann added 11 points for No. 20 Colorado (3-0).

Vonleh made a layup with 5:05 to play that gave the Buffaloes the lead for good and Forman, who had missed each of her seven shot from behind the arc, followed with a 3-pointer. Sherrod converted a three-point play before Wetta made a 3 and then stole the ball and made a layup to cap a 13-3 run that gave Colorado a 79-69 lead with 2 minutes left.

Anna Gret Asi led Oklahoma State (2-1) with 25 points and hit six of the Cowgirls’ program-record 15 3-pointers.

No. 24 WASHINGTON STATE 64, IDAHO STATE 47

PULLMAN, Wash. — Bella Murekatete scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter, Eleonora Villa added 12 points and Washington State beat Idaho State.

Murekatete made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Tara Wallack added 10 points and five assists for Washington State (3-0).

Tasia Jordan led Idaho State (1-1) with 10 points.

No. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE 84, JACKSONVILLE STATE 45

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jerkaila Jordan scored 16 points to lead five in double figures and Mississippi State dominated the second half to defeat Jacksonville State.

The Bulldogs (3-0) led by only 12 points at halftime but scored the first 16 points of the second half. They scored 30 points in the third quarter, led by Jessika Carter with 12. The Bulldogs made 11 of 15 shots in the period and continued the onslaught in the fourth quarter, opening with a 17-3 run and making 8 of 11 shots in the period.

Three players scored eight points each for Jacksonville State (0-3).