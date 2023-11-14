🔊 Listen to this

Purdue forward Caleb Furst (1) blocks the shot of Xavier guard Dailyn Swain (3) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Monday.

Xavier guard Desmond Claude (1) drives on Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Monday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds while Braden Smith added 12 points and seven assists to give No. 2 Purdue an 83-71 victory over Xavier in Monday night’s Gavitt Tipoff game.

The Boilermakers (3-0) extended their school record for consecutive regular-season wins against non-conference opponents to 27. They also snapped a five-game losing streak to the Musketeers by winning their first game in the series since December 2001. The schools last met in 2012.

Xavier (2-1) was led by Desmond Claude with 15 points and six assists. Three players had 10 points.

But, as most teams do, the Musketeers struggled to contend with Edey, the 7-foot-4 center and last season’s national player of the year. Abou Ousmane, a 6-10 forward, drew the defensive assignment on Edey and spent most of the night in foul trouble before drawing his fifth foul with 8:04 to play.

Still, Xavier made life more difficult for the Boilermakers than last week when they won two games by more than 30 points each.

Purdue scored the final four points of the first half to take a 37-29 lead and still couldn’t pull away after extending the margin to 46-35 early in the second half. But an 11-5 spurt allowed the Boilermakers to open up a 71-57 cushion with 6:28 to go. Xavier never seriously challenged again.

MICHIGAN 89, ST. JOHN’S 73

NEW YORK — Dug McDaniel had 26 points, Nimari Burnett scored 21 — all in the first half — and Michigan cruised to an 89-73 romp Monday night over St. John’s and new coach Rick Pitino at Madison Square Garden.

Terrance Williams II added 12 points and Will Tschetter scored 10 for the Wolverines (3-0) in the opener of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, which matches Big Ten teams against Big East programs.

Michigan interim coach Phil Martelli filled in again for Juwan Howard, who has been recovering from heart surgery since mid-September. Howard traveled with the team to New York, but the school said he wasn’t expected on the floor.

McDaniel added seven assists and six rebounds. Burnett made all eight field goal attempts in the first half, including four 3-pointers. Both players set a career scoring high.

Michigan has won 11 straight games at Madison Square Garden, including a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship in 2018.

For the 71-year-old Pitino, a New York City native, his first high-profile game at St. John’s was a colossal flop. It was the first home game at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” for the Hall of Famer since he coached the NBA’s New York Knicks from 1987-89.

Pitino, who won NCAA national championships at Kentucky and Louisville, spent the past three seasons at Iona.

Joel Soriano had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Red Storm (1-1).

NEBRASKA 64, RIDER 50

LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 13 points, Rienk Mast added his second straight double-double and Nebraska turned away Rider 64-50 in the opener of the Cornhusker Classic on Monday night.

Wilcher made 4 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers for Nebraska (3-0), adding five rebounds. Mast finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Josiah Allick added 10 points and six boards.

Corey McKeithan scored 18 to lead Rider (1-2). McKeithan sank 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Mervin James pitched in with 10 points and five boards.

Allick had a dunk in the middle of four made free throws by Brice Williams as Nebraska grabbed a 23-17 lead with 6:26 left in the first half and the Cornhuskers led the rest of the way.

Mast had 20 point and 16 rebounds in an 81-54 victory over Florida A&M last time out.

NO. 3 ARIZONA 97, SOUTHERN 59

TUCSON, Ariz. — Keshad Johnson scored a career-high 17 points and Arizona used a 17-0 run spanning halftime to pull away for the win over Southern.

The Wildcats (3-0) trailed by five midway through the first half before outscoring the Tigers 60-18 over the next 20 minutes.

Motiejus Krivas and KJ Lewis had 12 points each and were among six Wildcats to score in double figures. Arizona has gotten 10 or more points from at least five players in each game this season.

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Tigers (1-2) with 22 points on 8-of-20 shooting, while the rest of his team was 12 of 41.

NO. 6 HOUSTON 79, STETSON 48

HOUSTON — L.J. Cryer scored 21 points, Damian Dunn added 15 points and Houston defeated Stetson.

Mylik Wilson scored 11 points, and Terrance Arceneaux had 10 points for Houston, which leaned on its defense forcing 23 turnovers and turning it into 39 points. The Cougars (3-0) had 17 steals. Houston shot 53% and were 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Alec Oglesby and Jalen Blackmon each scored 11 points to lead Stetson (1-2). The Hatters shot 44% and were 9 of 18 on 3-pointers.

NO. 12 MIAMI 86, FIU 80

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 23 points, Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar each added 18 and Miami rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat neighboring FIU.

Nigel Pack scored 17 points and Norchad Omier had 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (3-0), who won a game with wild back-and-forth momentum swings.

Arturo Dean scored 19 for FIU (0-3), while Dashon Gittens added 14 and Javaunte Hawkins had 11.

The Panthers fell to 0-25 all-time against ranked opponents — and, playing a road game nine miles from their own campus, had a big chance to change that.

NO. 14 ARKANSAS 86, OLD DOMINION 77

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — El Ellis scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, and Arkansas held off Old Dominion.

Devo Davis scored a season-high 16 points for Arkansas (3-0), Makhi Mitchell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Khalif Battle scored 13 points and Trevon Brazile scored 11.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points for Old Dominion (1-2), which went 11 of 24 on 3-pointers and got within three points in the second half. Devin Ceaser added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Monarchs, and R.J. Blakney scored 14 points, going 3 of 4 on 3s.

PENN 76, NO. 21 VILLANOVA 72

PHILADELPHIA — Tyler Perkins scored 22 points and Penn trailed for only 53 seconds in a victory over Villanova at the Palestra that ended with students from the Ivy League underdog mobbing the court for a wild celebration.

Penn students tossed the traditional Big 5 streamers, and many paused to snap photos of the scoreboard. The Quakers stuck around to help sing the fight song with cheerleaders and fans.

The Quakers (3-1) won for only the 19th time in 70 games against the Wildcats in a series that dates to 1922.

Justin Moore, who led Villanova (2-1) with 25 points, sank a 3 that made it 73-69 with 10.9 seconds left and another 3 for a 74-72 game with 3.8 seconds to go that shushed the crowd.