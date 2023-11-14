🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins received two players and shipped three out Tuesday, the day before hosting defending American Hockey League champion and current Atlantic Division leader Hershey in a Wednesday 7:05 game at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The game against the Bears is the first of three in four days for the Penguins, who are in Providence to face the Bruins in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

The Penguins split in back-to-back games with the Syracuse Crunch last weekend, leaving them with a 6-5-1-0 record for sixth place in the eight-team Atlantic Division.

When the team takes the ice Wednesday, it will do so without center Jonathan Gruden, goalie Taylor Gauthier and defenseman Justin Lee. The Penguins will have center Justin Addamo and left wing Jordan Frasca available along with goalie Joel Blomqvist.

Blomqvist, the team’s most active and most successful goalie so far this season, was reassigned by the parent Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday, but was not in uniform that night. He is 4-2 with a 1.91 goals against average and .920 save percentage for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Gauthier posted the Penguins’ first shutout of the season Friday, but was knocked out of Saturday’s loss to Syracuse after giving up five goals when the team returned home for the back end of the series.

Gruden, who has two goals and an assist and is minus-2 while appearing in every game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, who recalled to Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Gauthier was reassigned by Pittsburgh to the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL. Lee was also reassigned to Wheeling. Lee appeared in two games here and did not score.

Frasca, reassigned by Pittsburgh, and Addamo, recalled by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, are both headed here. They are second and third in scoring for the Nailers, each averaging more than a point per game.

In eight games, Frasca has four goals and four assists while Addamo has a team-high five goals and five assists.

Hershey is 8-2-0-0 against the rest of the AHL, but just 1-2-0-0 against the Penguins, losing on two previous trips to Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins have struggled offensively at even strength, but have scored power-play goals in eight of their last nine games. They have the most effective power-play in the AHL on home ice, converting at a rate of 28.1 percent.

Rem Pitlick has all three of his goals and Xavier Ouellet has all four of his assists on the power play.

Before Tuesday’s flurry of activity, the latest player added to the Penguins was defenseman Mark Pysyk, a veteran of 521 games in 10 National Hockey League seasons. Pysyk, trying to work his way back from missing all of 2022-23 with a torn Achilles, played in both Syracuse games.

“Just a solid, steady defenseman who plays his position really well,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “He makes some quick passes. He doesn’t overcomplicate things.

“He’s been out for a long time. We’re just trying to get him some game action and see how he does.”