Sub-freezing temperatures greeted runners for the Wyoming Valley Striders’ season-ending 20K run on Sunday.

But with the 10th annual event being the final race in the Vince Wojnar Triple Crown Series, a full field of athletes showed up at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny.

Robert Moulton, of Edwardsville took top honors finishing the race in 1 hour, 14 minutes and 20 seconds. It was a second win in the event for Moulton, who won the 2019 race when it was held on the D&L Trail at the Lehigh Gorge State Park in White Haven.

“I’m happy about the win, but it was tough,” he said. “I’m used to shorter runs. But the nature on the trail was beautiful.”

Moulton is the head cross country and track coach at Crestwood, and the second-place finisher was one of the athletes he coaches, Nathan Higgins. Higgins finished 2:30 minutes behind Moulton, and the coach gave him a shoutout on Strava.

Top female, and eighth-place overall finisher was Samantha Snead, of Blakely. Snead was also top female in 2021. Kristen Lombardo, of Pittston. was the second female to cross the line and ninth overall.

Sunday’s race had 171 entrants and 140 finishers. This was an increase over the 140 registered entrants and 108 finishers from last year.

Runners were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support the Shickshinny Food Pantry and several boxes were filled with the contributions from runners and volunteers.

The Wyoming Valley Striders 20K Classic held in Wilkes-Barre was considered the area’s premier long distance road race for nearly 20 years. But in 1993, the Striders board was forced to cancel the race due to traffic control issues. On Sept. 13, 2014, the Striders resurrected this historic race on the D&L Trail. For the past three years, the race has been held at the Susquehanna Warrior Trail.

The 20K was the final leg of the Striders 4th Annual Vince Wojnar Triple Crown. The first leg of the Triple Crown was the Winter’s End 4.5 Mile Run in March. The second leg was the Cherry Blossom 5-Mile Run in May.

Once the results have been tallied, all of the winners will be made available online. Division winners will be recognized at the Striders 7th Annual End of Year Social at Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those who want to attend need to sign up at runsignup.com/wvs-social by Monday, Dec. 4 at noon.