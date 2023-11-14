Wyoming Valley Clutch open season on Saturday night at CYC

When Dave Jannuzzi and Chris Shovlin came together in the spring of 2018 to start a business, the two former high school and Wilkes University basketball standouts simply wanted to guide the area’s youth players through training and into playing competitively around the area.

The duo’s business soon transformed beyond anyone’s wildest dream — into a full-fledged semipro basketball team loaded with some of the area’s most talented hoopers.

“Myself and Chris knew each other, we started the business together. … Initially it was just supposed to be training,” said Jannuzzi, co-owner of the Wyoming Valley Clutch, who will kick off their sixth season in the American Basketball Association (ABA) on Saturday night at the Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

“The CYC was in between athletic directors, so we agreed to take over their sports operation,” Jannuzzi said. “Eventually, we progressed into youth leagues, and then we saw an opportunity to start our own ABA team.”

Shovlin and Jannuzzi were proper architects to build such a club: the two have built legendary careers, starting with Shovlin at GAR High School and Jannuzzi at Meyers.

The two both played their college ball at Wilkes, under the tutelage of Colonels longtime head coach Jerry Rickrode — and when it came time to find a coach for their new ABA franchise, they knew exactly who to turn to.

“He [Rickrode] was the only option that we wanted,” Jannuzzi said. “We were all in on him.”

Rickrode, who coached at Wilkes for 22 seasons and led the Colonels to multiple appearances in the NCAA Division III Tournament, admitted in a phone interview along with Jannuzzi and Shovlin that his coming on board wasn’t a given.

“I’m not sure I would have done it in any other situation,” Rickrode said. “But I coached both Dave and Chris at Wilkes, and I did it to help the business.”

The Clutch will begin their season proper on Saturday night, welcoming the Coney Island Thunder to town. An intrasquad scrimmage on Friday and an exhibition against the Philadelphia Pioneers have given Rickrode a good look at what his roster has to offer.

There’s a point of emphasis that the Clutch have held to with their roster that’s relatively unique among the clubs in the ABA: They’re a true local franchise, emphasis on “local” — with nearly everyone on the roster playing high school ball in the Wyoming Valley or Lackawanna Conference.

“We wanted to be able to put local talent on a stage where they could play pro ball right in their hometown,” Shovlin said. “It’s local talent that the area knows, guys that are still competing at a high level.”

“We want them to have an assimilation to this community,” Rickrode added. “We want to show the kids in this community that there’s an opportunity to play pro ball in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area.”

The Clutch won that scrimmage with the Pioneers by a 160-105 final over the weekend. Eight different players scored in double figures for the Clutch, a good mix of veterans and some newcomers that has Rickrode excited looking ahead.

“There’s some really good young talent on this team, and the vets have done a real good job of helping them along,” he said.

Through the formation and growth of the Clutch’s ABA team, the organization has never shied away from its original intent to help grow the youth basketball game here in this area.

The Wyoming Valley Jr. Clutch has drawn in plenty of prospective young hoopers to work on their game and learn from some of the area’s very best players.

The organization runs a number of camps and clinics year-round, hosts a youth league operating out of the CYC and puts together squads to play on the AAU circuit.

It’s the same motivation used to construct the team’s ABA roster that drives Jannuzzi, Shovlin and Rickrode to be so involved with local basketball at the youth level: giving players the chance to shine on a big stage and get attention that they might not get otherwise.

“We want to give kids the opportunity to be recognized,” Jannuzzi said. “That’s the main driving force for our organization.”