🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Jansen Harkins scored twice in the first 6:32 of the second period to give the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins their only lead and, ultimately, lead the way to a point in the standings.

It was the Hershey Bears, however, who emerged with the victory when Alex Limoges scored in overtime for a 5-4 victory before a paid crowd of 2,745 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Limoges took a drop pass from Ethen Frank and broke the game’s fourth tie 2:51 into the five-minute, 3-on-3, sudden-death overtime period.

The Penguins have taken five standings points off the Bears in four games. Hershey has allowed just four in its 10 games against the rest of the AHL.

The first-place Bears (10-4-0-0) started strong in the fourth of 12 meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals but needed the extra time to post their first win in three trips to the arena this season.

Joe Snively took advantage of the puck taking a hard bounce off the boards behind goalie Joel Blomqvist and was there to score 1:24 into the game.

The Bears had nine shots and a 2-1 lead less than 13 minutes into the game before going 14 minutes without putting its next shot on goal.

Jonathan Gruden, back with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after briefly being recalled by parent club Pittsburgh on Tuesday, helped create the first tie midway through the first period.

Gruden took the puck away in the Penguins offensive zone and quickly moved it to Valtteri Puustinen for the goal.

Hershey regained the lead when Limoges controlled the puck near the right point and slipped a short pass to Jimmy Huntington as he headed down the slot with momentum. Huntington scored on a wrist shot for a 2-1 advantage after one period.

Harkins took over the team points lead when he scored 31 seconds into the second period and again at 6:23. The 26-year-old forward has four goals, tied with Alex Nylander for most on the team, and five assists in 10 games in his first season with the Penguins.

Rem Pitlick missed wide on a rush down the left side, but he pulled goalie Hunter Shepard to the post with the scoring threat. When the puck went off the boards behind the net, Harkins was alone at the right post to corral it and pull it in front for an easy goal and the 2-2 tie.

Harkins then gave the Penguins (6-5-2-0) power-play goals in nine of their last 10 games. Puustinen angled a pass from the left corner to Harkins wide open in the right circle where he got off a quick shot for the score.

The teams kept scoring, combining for five goals in the first 14 minutes of the second period and creating two more ties.

Hershey’s Huntington came off the boards on the right side to score his second goal of the game on a wrist shot at 8:02.

Bears defenseman Vincent Iorio and Penguins left wins Jagger Joshua each scored their first goal of the season to make it 4-4 heading to the third period.

Corey Andonovski zipped a pass from the right corner onto the stick of Joshua racing toward the left post with a defending hanging on him. Joshua still managed to redirect the puck into the net.

NOTES

• Huntington was the first star, Harkins the second and Limoges the third.

• The Penguins turned the puck over on the first shift and were outshot 3-0 by the Bears in overtime. Hershey wound up with a 26-21 shot advantage.

• In addition to the two goals by Harkins, nine Penguins had one point each.

• The Penguins are in Providence to face the Bruins in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday.

• Forwards Justin Addamo and Jordan Frasca were each in the Penguins lineup for the first time. They came up Tuesday from Wheeling of the ECHL, where they were two of the Nailers’ top three scorers.

• Hershey played an overtime game for the first time this season.

• The Penguins went 1-for-2 on the power play and are at 21.8 percent on the season, including a league-best 29.4 percent on home ice.