🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia has opened the men’s basketball season 3-0, giving its coach another milestone in a career full of them.

A record-setting player at the school, Will Chandler picked up his 100th career win as head coach at his alma mater with an 84-69 non-conference win over Alfred on Wednesday at the Anderson Center.

Kevin Lazdowsky led five Cougars in double figures with 17 points. He was followed by Joseph Baldachino (15), Dewin Concepcion (12), Will Anozie (11) and Nate Kreitzer (10), who added seven assists.

Misericordia held just a two-point lead in the second half before a 15-0 run gave the Cougars control for good.

Wilkes 62, Lebanon Valley 51

The Colonels went on the road and led by 23 at halftime en route to a non-conference win.

Lucas Lesko and Trent Fisher each finished with a double-double to lead Wilkes (2-0). Lesko scored a game-high 18 points to go with 12 rebounds while Fisher had 15 points and 10 boards.

Joey Zvorsky, Argento and Cayden Merrifield each posted eight points in the win.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 42, Montclair State 36

A defensive battle that was tied 16-16 at halftime went to the Monarchs, who forged ahead in the third quarter to earn a non-conference win on the road.

Gianna Dickson led King’s (2-1) with 13 points. Alli Lindsay (seven rebounds, two assists) and Caileigh Costello (three rebounds) scored seven apiece.

The Monarchs held the Red Hawks to 21.3% shooting (13-for-61) and 12.5% from behind the arc (3-for-24) while forcing 22 turnovers and collecting 10 steals.