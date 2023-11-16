🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College has announced that the school’s athletic teams will be making a return to competition this school year after COVID-19 had previously brought school athletics to a halt.

“Due to prior COVID-19 and conference restrictions, it’s been some time since we’ve had the opportunity to field our athletic teams,” said LCCC Director of Student Life and Athletics Tyler Russell, in a press release issued on Wednesday.

“Our coaches have done an excellent job recruiting students to participate and compete in our athletic programs. I couldn’t be prouder of our students and how hard they are working to be great at their respective sports and how great they have been to faculty, staff and students around campus.”

The Trailblazers currently field men’s and women’s basketball teams, men’s and women’s cross-country teams, a baseball team and a softball team.

LCCC is a member of the Eastern Pennsylvania Athletic Conference and the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region XIX, which gives them the ability to compete against 28 other junior/community colleges from eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The school is also building an E-Sports program to compete nationally, according to the press release.