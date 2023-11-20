🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes University fell to Division I Lafayette 69-53 in a men’s exhibition basketball game Sunday in Easton.

Lucas Lesko led all Colonel scores with 12 points. Trent Fisher added 11.

Lafayette was led by Eric Sonberg’s 16 points.

The Colonels host Marywood University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Utica 5, Wilkes 1

Wilkes fell to Utica at the Toyota SportsPlex.

The Colonels dropped to 4-3-0 on the season and 2-2-0 in UCHC competition. Utica advanced to 6-0-2 overall and 5-0-1 in conference play.

Prior to the opening face off, Wilkes recognized the life and legacy of their equipment manager Julia Mazur, who sadly passed away on Saturday after a hard-fought battle with cancer. The tribute included a touching message from a member of the Toyota SportsPlex staff, who spoke about Julia’s incredible spirit and work ethic.

Nick Swain scored the Colonels’ only goal of the game.

The Colonels are back in action on Wednesday when they visit cross-town UCHC opponent King’s College at 6 p.m.