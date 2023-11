🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Clutch’s Jaguan Ingram pulls down a rebound in front of a Coney Island Thunder defender during Saturday night’s ABA game at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

The Wyoming Valley Clutch’s Brandon Hall drives between the Cony Island Thunder’s Donald Flores and Demancus Fisher during a game Saturday night at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

The Wyoming Valley Clutch’s Manny Calloway goes to the basket past Coney Island Thunder defenders Demarcus Fisher and Donald Flores on Saturday night.

The Wyoming Vallay Clutch’s Logan Bailey drives past the Coney Island Thunder’s Travis Charles on Saturday night at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

The Wyoming Valley Clutch opened their season with a 109-102 loss to the Coney Island Thunder on Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

The Clutch were led by Jamie Calloway with 27 points. Jackson Danzig added 15 and Logan Bailey chipped in 14 for the home team.

The Clutch are back in action on Saturday, hosting the Western PA Wolverines. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Valley CYC in Wilkes-Barre.