Texas's Ze'Rik Onyema reacts during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Louisville on Sunday in New York.

Texas's Max Abmas, left, puts up the wining shot over Louisville's Skyy Clark during the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in New York.

NEW YORK — Max Abmas hit a fallaway jumper at the buzzer as No. 19 Texas outlasted a stiff challenge from Louisville to earn an 81-80 victory Sunday in the Empire Classic.

In a game with 21 lead changes and 14 ties, Abmas gave the Longhorns (4-0) the dramatic win off a successful inbounds play.

“It felt like an NCAA tournament game,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said.

Chandel Weaver inbounded to Brock Cunningham, who quickly got the ball back to Weaver. After Weaver passed to Abmas at the top of the key. Abmas moved to his right, made three dribbles and released a shot over Skyy Clark that cleanly went in.

“We just kind of had a play where I started on the block, came up to get the ball and then it was kind of spread out,” Abmas said. “I was able to get my spot, a couple of dribbles and knock down the game-winner.”

After making the shot, Abmas was mobbed by his teammates.

Before Abmas hit his dramatic shot, Louisville held an 80-78 lead on a 3-pointer by Clark with 81 seconds left that slightly bounced up and in. After Texas was called for a shot clock violation with 36 seconds left, Louisville also got called for a shot clock violation with seven seconds left to allow the Longhorns to win it.

“We were fortunate to have the ball at the very end and Max made a big time play, a big time shot to close the game out,” Terry said.

Kadin Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points for Texas. Abmas added 14 as the Longhorns shot 46.3%. Abmas, who led 15th-seeded Oral Roberts to a first-round victory over Ohio State in the 2021 NCAA tournament, made 6 of 19 shots.

“That was a great shot and I played some really good defense but that’s Max,” Clark said.

Clark and Tre White scored 20 apiece for the Cardinals (2-2), who were unable to finish off their first win against a ranked team since beating Virginia Tech on Jan. 6, 2021.

Texas constantly got to the rim and shot 57.6% in the opening 20 minutes for a 41-38 lead. The Longhorns’ last seven shots were layups or dunks and they ended the half on a layup by Abmas following an errant pass by Ty-Laur Johnson.

Texas missed its first five shots of the second half and trailed 48-44 after Clark converted a 3-point play with 16:53 left. The Cardinals took a 52-50 lead on White’s reverse layup with 13:16 left and Texas held a 59-54 lead on a drive by Abmas with 9:36 to go.

NO. 3 ARIZONA 101, UT-ARLINGTON 56

TUCSON, Ariz. — Kylan Boswell scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Arizona scored 20 straight points spanning the end of the first half and start of the second in a rout of UT-Arlington.

The Wildcats (5-0) had seven players score in double figures and have had five with 10 or more points in every game this season while averaging 99.6 points.

Boswell, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week, shot 6 for 10 from the field and 5 for 6 in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Oumar Ballo added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, and Caleb Love had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. Arizona shot 52.1% overall and 57.9% in the second half.

Shemar Wilson led UTA (2-2) with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and no teammates made more than three field goals.

NO. 5 UCONN 77, INDIANA 57

NEW YORK — Tristen Newton had 23 points and 11 rebounds and UConn pulled away in the second half to beat Indiana in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

After winning their first three games by an average of 39 points, the Huskies (4-0) got their fourth double-digit win thanks largely to Newton, who also had six assists.

Cam Spencer added 18 points for the defending national champions, who led for the final 33:21 in their first meeting against Indiana since 2019. Alex Karaban scored 13 and Donavan Clingan grabbed nine rebounds as UConn shot 44.6% and outrebounded Indiana 44-22.

Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers (3-1) with 18 points. He helped Indiana stay within striking distance by scoring 15 in the first half but fouled out with seven minutes left.

NO. 6 HOUSTON 69, DAYTON 55

CHARLESTON, S.C. — LJ Cryer had 18 points and Jamal Shead had 16 as Houston ran past Dayton to win the Charleston Classic tournament title.

Shead scored his season high and had seven of the Cougars first nine points as they opened a 14-4 lead less than six minutes in. They are 6-0 to open for a second straight season.

Shead, the senior who started his 66th straight game for Houston, also added six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

DaRon Holmes II had 16 points for Dayton (3-2).

NO. 12 MIAMI 91, KANSAS STATE 83

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tournament MVP Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and Miami topped Kansas State to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship.

Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Wooga Poplar and Matthew Cleveland each scored 15 for Miami.

Cam Carter scored 28 points — 24 in the second half — and Arthur Kaluma had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (3-2). Tylor Perry and David N’Guessan had 10 apiece for Kansas State, which trailed by as many as 24 early in the second half but outscored Miami 30-16 over the final 6 1/2 minutes.

NO. 16 USC 81, BROWN 70

LOS ANGELES — Boggie Ellis scored 28 points and Isaiah Collier added 24 to lead USC to victory over Brown.

It wasn’t easy. Ellis scored 16 points in the first half for the Trojans (3-1) and was pivotal late in holding off the pesky Bears.

Bronny James warmed up with his teammates before the game, which was believed to be the first time he’s done so this season. He has yet to make his college debut after he suffered cardiac arrest at a workout at USC in July.

Kino Lilly Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Bears (1-4).

NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 81, ALCORN STATE 49

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tre Holloman scored 17 points and Jaden Akins added 13 to help Michigan State roll over Alcorn State.

Coen Carr had 11 points for the Spartans (3-2), who played without leading scorer Tyson Walker (23.0 ppg), who did not dress due to illness but sat on the MSU bench in street clothes. Holloman started in place of Weaver, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the first half.

Jeremiah Gambrell led Alcorn State (1-4) with 12 points and Jeremiah Kendall added 11.

NO. 23 ILLINOIS 88, SOUTHERN 50

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half, Dain Dainja added 12 points and Quincy Guerrier had 10 to lead Illinois over Southern.

A 17-point run in the final five minutes of the first half gave Illinois a 45-27 lead at the break. The Illini (4-1) weren’t threated by the Jaguars in the second half, extending their lead to as many as 34 points.

Nine of the 10 players who dressed for Southern (1-4) scored. Tai’Reon Joseph led the way with 16 points, and Jordan Mitchell added 13 points.