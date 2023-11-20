🔊 Listen to this

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ Ivan Provorov, left, tries to get past the Philadelphia Flyers’ Noah Cates during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Bobby Brink, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Ivan Provorov battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL game Sunday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Poehling had a goal and two assists, Joel Farabee added a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers won their fifth straight game, beating the slumping Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 on Sunday night.

Bobby Brink and Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia. Cam York scored an empty-netter when his clearing attempt from behind Philadelphia’s own goal line ricocheted off the side boards. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

“To me, it’s belief,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said of the team’s streak. “You start believing that we’re doing this right. It’s not a physical skill. It’s a mental skill. Belief is huge and has to be the main constant.”

Boone Jenner and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost nine in a row. Spencer Martin had 21 saves.

“We have to have a lot better effort if we want to get out of it,” Jenner said. “The urgency, the emotion needs to be ramped up if we want to get out of this funk.”

Columbus was without Patrik Laine, a three-time 30-goal scorer with Winnipeg who was a healthy scratch. Coach Pascal Vincent said prior to the game that he wanted to give Laine a chance to reset in order to regain his confidence. Laine has three points in nine games this season.

Afterward, Vincent said the struggles the team is facing, while not ideal, could pay off in the long run.

“Adversity is a beautiful challenge,” he said. “It’s frustrating for everyone. (But) going through adversity is not necessarily a bad thing. I think we’re creating a sense of, ‘We’re in this together.’”

Philadelphia jumped in front 5:11 into the first when Farabee’s backhander got past Martin on the blocker side. Texier tied it with 4:58 remaining in the period on a wrist shot from the slot.

The Flyers took a two-goal lead in the second. Brink scored on a power play with a wrist shot, and Poehling’ scored short-handed, on a 2-on-0 with Garnet Hathaway with 13:19 to play in the period. The officials’ call on the ice was confirmed by video replay, which showed the puck just crossing the goal line under Martin’s pads. It was Philadelphia’s fifth short-handed goal of the season and the fourth score for Brink, who returned to the lineup after missing three straight as a healthy scratch.

Provorov assisted Jenner’s goal that pulled the Blue Jackets within 3-2 in his first game back in Philadelphia, where he played 532 games over seven seasons. The defenseman’s fluttering wrist shot went off Jenner and just got past Ersson with 2:03 left in the second. Earlier, Provorov received lukewarm reception when acknowledged on the video scoreboard.

Provorov became the subject of controversy last season in Philadelphia when he refused to participate in warmups when the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys, citing his Russian Orthodox religion, when the club celebrated their annual Pride night in support of the LGBTQ community in a January contest against Anaheim.

Konecny scored his team-leading 11th goal with 7:20 left on a wrist shot over Martin’s left shoulder.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, WILD 3

STOCKHOLM – William Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to four games with a victory over the Minnesota Wild in the final game of the NHL’s Global Series in Sweden.

Nylander collected the puck, skated toward the net and fired a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury for his 12th goal of the season. He also extended his franchise-record, season-opening point streak to 17 games.

Nylander had five points (two goals, three assists) in Toronto’s two games in Stockholm.

Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist for Toronto. He tied Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets for the league lead with 14 goals.

Matthew Knies scored his fifth of the season, Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists and Joseph Woll stopped 33 shots for Toronto.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and defensemen Jon Merrill and Jake Middleton also scored for Minnesota, which lost its fifth straight (0-3-2). Fleury stopped 21 shots.

PENGUINS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

PITTSBURGH — Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 37 shots in his return from injury and Pittsburgh blanked Vegas.

Nedeljkovic recorded his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his career. It was his first shutout since April 24, 2022, when he was a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ryan Graves and Noel Acciari each scored for the first time this season — and their first goals with Pittsburgh. Evgeni Malkin added a late empty-net goal. Jake Guentzel had an assist and extended his point streak to eight games.

Adin Hill made 30 saves for the Golden Knights, who opened the season 11-0-1, but have lost five of seven since.

SABRES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO — Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and two assists, and Buffalo stopped a three-game slide by topping Chicago.

Erik Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, which dropped four of five overall. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 saves.

Chicago dropped its fourth straight game. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Raddysh also scored. Petr Mrazek made 17 saves.

BLUES 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the first period and St. Louis snapped a two-game California losing streak.

Joel Hofer made 30 saves as the Blues won on the second night of a back-to-back after falling 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. St. Louis had given up a combined 10 goals in consecutive games at San Jose and Los Angeles.

Alexey Toropchenko also scored for the Blues, who improved to 1-2 during a stretch in which they will play six of seven games on the road.

Mason McTavish scored and John Gibson made 28 saves as Anaheim dropped its third straight game.