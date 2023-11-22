🔊 Listen to this

This year’s edition of the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State teams features several selections from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The All-State lists were released on Tuesday, and four players from the WVC were included — two boys and two girls.

Senior forward Mark Atherton of Holy Redeemer was named to his first All-State team, as was Wyoming Seminary’s Matt Swartz, a junior forward.

On the girls’ list, Wyoming Area’s Hannah Fairchild and Wyoming Valley West’s Lola Wojciechowski both made All-State as midfielders, the first such recognition for both.

The four WVC selections bested last year’s total of three Wyoming Valley All-State designees.

In all, District 2 had 10 total selections to the All-State team, with three Lackawanna League boys and three Lackawanna girls also receiving recognition.

Kohen Stiles (Abington Heights), Tommy Clark (Dunmore) and Anthony Mucciolo (Old Forge) made the list on the boys’ side; Lilia Calvert (Abington Heights), Sofia Goetter (Mid Valley) and Abby Lenchitsky (North Pocono) were named to the girls All-State team.