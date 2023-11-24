🔊 Listen to this

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) hauls in a touchdown from Jordan Love for what proved to be the winning score on Thursday against the Lions.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and his right guard, Zack Martin, feasted on a turkey leg together on the sideline with six minutes left in the game after the star quarterback’s fourth touchdown pass.

Then, DaRon Bland really got the Thanksgiving party started for Dallas.

Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, and the Cowboys extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 by pulling away for a 45-10 victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

The Dallas lead going into the fourth quarter was less than two touchdowns for the first time in five home games this season, but the Cowboys (8-3) ended up tying a 55-year-old franchise record with a seventh victory by at least 20 points this season.

The outcome was already settled when Bland’s fifth pick-6 punctuated a 25-point fourth quarter — and interrupted Prescott’s sideline feast.

“Didn’t see him initially pick it, but I just heard the crowd erupt, looked up and saw 26 had the ball in his hands,” Prescott said. “At that point, I just sprinted to the sideline to get a good view.”

A Dallas defense that gave up more than 200 yards for the first time in three games stiffened at key points in the second half, stopping Washington on fourth down three times.

Sam Howell threw for 300 yards and had a rushing touchdown, but was sacked at his 24-yard line on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, setting up CeeDee Lamb’s touchdown and 2-point conversion catches for a 21-point Dallas lead.

The Commanders (4-8) lost for the eighth time in 10 games since a 2-0 start and dropped to 2-9 as the most common Thanksgiving opponent for their NFC East rivals.

“We just got beat by a lot of points on Thanksgiving,” receiver Terry McLaurin said. “The game was within reach. And we just didn’t make the necessary plays to kind of put the ball in the end zone and do our part. So that’s never a good feeling.”

Prescott threw for 331 yards in his fifth consecutive game with at least two TD passes, one shy of his career best. Rico Dowdle, Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin had the other scoring grabs.

The 5-foot-7 Turpin jumped into an oversized Salvation Army kettle beyond the end zone — a move made famous by Ezekiel Elliott years ago — after his 34-yard score.

Lamb had already spiked a ball into one after a 2-point catch that was initially called out of bounds in the back of the end zone before getting overturned on review.

All of which paled compared to the frenzy over Bland breaking a tie with three players for his record, secured when he made Howell, McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson miss on tackles inside the 20.

Bland’s teammates lifted him into one of the kettles, and coach Mike McCarthy was appreciative of the officials working with him to “get control of it,” which included Dallas using a timeout.

“That’s a big moment. Let’s be honest. The sideline erupted,” McCarthy said. “It’s good to celebrate and you need to. You need to smell the roses when you walk through the garden, as our guys did today. Because when you’re on the other side, it’s hard.”

The Cowboys were the first team since the 1990 Miami Dolphins to go 10 games into the season without allowing a 100-yard rusher, 100-yard receiver and 300-yard passer.

Howell and receiver Curtis Samuel (nine catches for 100 yards) ended that run, but the Cowboys won the turnover battle again (1-0) to go with the trio of fourth-down stops.

Prescott tied Tony Romo’s team record with his 10th game of at least four touchdown passes. Three have come in the past five games, a stretch that includes 17 TD tosses and just two interceptions.

Dallas is now within five games of the 18-game winning streak at old Texas Stadium from 1979-81, when the Cowboys were in middle of an NFL-record run of 20 consecutive winning seasons.

PACKERS 29, LIONS 22

DETROIT — Jordan Love dropped back and threw deep on his first snap, taking advantage of what the Packers thought the Detroit defense would give them.

They were right.

Love set the tone with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the game’s first play and finished with a career-high-tying three touchdowns, leading Green Bay to a win over the NFC North-leading Lions.

“It was something we put in this week that we thought was going to work,” said Love, who had to reassure coach Matt LaFleur to stick with the first call when he had second thoughts about it on the morning of the game. “We were confident in it.”

The Packers (5-6) were in control of a game they never trailed, taking advantage of Jared Goff’s career-high three fumbles — returning one for a score in the first quarter — and Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness on fourth down.

The Lions (8-3) went for it five times on fourth down and only converted once on the final touchdown drive. One of the failed attempts was a risky decision to fake a punt with a run from their 23 in the third quarter down by nine points.

“That obviously was a very critical play in the game,” LaFleur said. “And, that translated into a touchdown.”

Three plays after the failed fake, Love threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Watson to give Green Bay a 29-14 lead. Campbell later lamented that decision.

“It’s a bad call,” Campbell said. “I shouldn’t have done that to those guys.”

Goff pulled Detroit within seven points with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds and 2-point conversion pass to Sam La Porta with 41 seconds left, but couldn’t get closer four days after rallying from a 12-point deficit in the last few minutes in a comeback win over Chicago.

The Lions were called for an illegal formation when they attempted an onside kick, a fitting end for them on an afternoon that started poorly and didn’t get much better to deflate what was a fired-up crowd.

“I didn’t have my guys ready to go, bottom line,” Campbell said.

Love was 22 of 32 for 268 yards with three touchdowns, including two in the first quarter to rookies Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft. He had a career-long 37-yard run on a read-option play on third down late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Rashan Gary led Green Bay’s dominant performance on defense.

He forced a career-high two fumbles, recovering one of them, and tied a career high with three sacks and seven tackles on the same field where the former Michigan star tore a knee ligament last season.

Gary was in tears as LaFleur gave him a game ball in the locker room.

“Throughout this whole time, there’s been a lot of emotion,” Gary said. “I was praying, trying to keep my head cool.”

Goff finished 29 of 44 for 332 yards with two touchdowns, including one on a 7-yard pass to LaPorta on the Lions’ first drive.

His three fumbles, though, doomed Detroit’s chances.

Jonathan Owens returned one of Goff’s turnovers 27 yards for a score that gave Green Bay a 20-6 lead in the opening quarter, getting some appreciation from his wife, Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, on social media.

In Detroit’s previous game against Chicago, Goff threw three interceptions for the first time in three seasons with the franchise.

“Sometimes there is an answer, sometimes there isn’t,” he said. “Overall, it’s my job to take care of the football.”