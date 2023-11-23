🔊 Listen to this

I hope everyone enjoyed their holiday and is reading this column on Friday morning with a full stomach and some winners in your pocket.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving slate is much beloved by football fans — no better pairing than the Lions and Cowboys to go with your turkey and stuffing.

But over the years, I’ve grown just as fond of Black Friday’s college football schedule. There are always a handful of marquee teams (Penn State and Oklahoma would be the biggest names this year) and really intriguing matchups. It’s not so much of a rivalry day this year, but nonetheless some good stuff on the schedule.

So while I usually don’t touch the Friday games in this column, I’m going to make an exception here because I think there’s just as much enjoyment to be had here as there is on Thanksgiving.

We just all have to agree that the NFL putting a game on Black Friday is a mortal sin and it should be totally, completely ignored.

Good. On to the picks:

UTSA +3.5 vs. Tulane

Friday, 3:30 p.m., ABC

The best game of the day on Friday is also sneaky one of the biggest games of the year — and arguably one of the biggest games in program history for one of these schools.

In their inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference, UTSA has won seven in a row, is 7-0 in the league and looking to punch its ticket to the conference championship game. The Roadrunners have to get through Tulane to do it, and the Green Wave are 10-1 with nine consecutive wins.

I was a big believer in the Roadrunners last season when they took Conference USA by storm, and I’m sticking with them here, if only because this is, by the school website’s own admission, the biggest game in program history.

It’s win-and-in to the AAC title game for both these teams, and I think the Roadrunners offense has the edge here. Tulane’s defense is one of the best in the conference, but I think UTSA will be the best offense they’ve seen in a while.

I’m a sucker for Frank Harris, the UTSA quarterback who’s seemingly been in college since the idea of higher education was first conceived. He’s not having quite the season stats-wise that he did last year, but he’s a gamer and I think he’ll be up to the task here.

I think it comes down to the final whistle here, and I think UTSA will stay within the number to cover.

South Carolina +7 vs. Clemson

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Big rivalry game down in Columbia, S.C. here, although it usually gets a little more attention because Clemson’s been so good over the last decade.

Both Clemson and South Carolina have won three in a row, and the Gamecocks need a win here to get themselves into bowl eligibility.

Clemson’s defense has really rounded into form the last couple weeks, but they’re still not the same Tigers team that’s become a mainstay in the College Football Playoff over the last couple years.

I thought South Carolina was going to be a lot better than 5-6 at this point in the year, but the Gamecocks defense has really been holding them back. They’ll need to step up their game to win this one, but I think it’s doable against a Clemson offense lacking the firepower of years past.

New England Patriots -3 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

I don’t think lightning will strike twice for the New York Football Giants. They’re coming off a surprising win over the Commanders and Tommy DeVito looked so much better than he had in recent weeks.

But the Commanders defense is among the very worst in the game, and though the Patriots are themselves slowly descending toward rock bottom, I think they’ll get up and play well here.

It’s often said how the Pats will take away your best offensive weapon, and with a top-10 rushing defense in the NFL, you could bet they’ll be zeroed in on Saquon Barkley.

I was happy to see DeVito look a bit more respectable last week, but I think he’s much closer to the guy we saw the first couple times out, where he looked like he’d never contemplated throwing a football in his life.

New England could keep the ball almost exclusively on the ground with Rhamondre Stevenson and Zeke Elliott, thus mitigating the chances of Mac Jones taking them out of the game.

Baltimore Ravens -3.5 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

At the risk of taking two road favorites in one column, I still really like the Ravens and still really don’t believe in the Chargers, so I’ll roll the dice.

I had the Ravens in this space two weeks ago, and they did let me down by losing to the Browns. But they took care of the Bengals last Thursday and I think Lamar Jackson and company will make a statement here on the road.

Things seem to be going from bad to worse in not San Diego, the Chargers coming off a loss to the relatively hapless Green Bay Packers. As good as Justin Herbert has been, the Bolts defense has been abysmal.

Factor in head coach Brandon Staley getting mad at the media this week, and I’d say the vibes are bad in that locker room at the moment.

The Ravens won’t have Mark Andrews, but I think Isaiah Likely is a very good backup option at tight end, and the Chargers don’t really cover any pass-catchers so he should have ample room to succeed.

Lamar will be Lamar, creating a problem for any defense with his ability to run and improvise, and the Ravens defense will continue to be one of the best units in the league.