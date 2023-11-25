🔊 Listen to this

A breakneck third period led to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropping a 6-3 game against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday evening at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-7-2-0) inspired hopes of a comeback with its three goals in the final frame. However, the team failed to fully climb out of the three-goal hole it was facing at the end of 40 minutes.

The Penguins started the game on the right foot, generating constant pressure and several solid scoring chances. Checkers goalie Spencer Knight turned away six early shots to prevent his team from falling behind.

Justin Sourdif turned the tables with a power-play goal that put Charlotte on the board midway through the opening frame. Sourdif later set up Mackie Samoskevich for another Checkers tally at 15:52 of the first.

Charlotte notched another man-advantage marker late in the second period, when Zac Dalpe redirected a point shot from Lucas Carlsson.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came out flying to start the third period. Jonathan Gruden tipped in a shot by Austin Rueschhoff 18 seconds into the frame to put the Penguins on the board. Shortly thereafter, Cédric Desruisseaux buried his first goal as a Penguin, making it 3-2.

The Checkers received strikes 31 seconds apart from Santtu Kinnunen and Brendan Perlini to reestablish their three-goal edge.

Ty Smith flicked a wrist shot over Knight’s glove at 11:27 of the third period, bringing the Penguins’ deficit back down to 5-3.

The Penguins pulled their goalie for an extra attacker during a power play late in regulation. However, Sourdif ended up potting his second of the night into the empty net.

Magnus Hellberg recorded 24 saves on 29 shots in his return to the crease for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Knight was also credited with 24 saves.

The Penguins and Checkers will meet again for a rematch tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 25. Puck drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

