🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Clutch needed just one half of basketball to break into the win column on Saturday night.

And that’s all they got.

The Clutch defeated the severely undermanned Western PA Wolverines 78-31 at the Wilkes-Barre Catholic Youth Center, in a game that was officially ended at halftime after the Wolverines opted not to return for the second half.

With the win, the Clutch improve to 1-1 to start their season in the semi-pro American Basketball Association (ABA), after a close loss in their opener last weekend.

“Our guys did share the ball, there’s no selfishness,” Clutch head coach Jerry Rickrode said. “We had some guys banged up that didn’t play. We had three starters not here.”

The Wolverines, coming off a win their last time out, only had five available players for Saturday’s game, and the team’s woes worsened when Cliff McNair came up limping after some contact in the lane during the second quarter.

The missing pieces for the Clutch didn’t hamper them so much. Five players finished in double figures despite the shortened game, with Hasiin Dixon leading the way with 14 points.

Will Johnson and Levaugn Soules each scored 13 points, and Soules would likely have completed a double-double with his contributions on the glass if the second half was played.

The Clutch came out firing on all cylinders to start, swinging the ball around the perimeter and into the high post, finding open jump shots and good looks down underneath the hoop.

Wyoming Valley also benefited from pressure on the defensive end, frustrating and tiring out the Wolverines and creating some points in transition.

It was 46-20 in the first quarter, and Rickrode was able to rotate guys in off the bench in waves to keep everyone fresh.

That depth was a luxury that the Wolverines simply didn’t have, and it began to show more in the second quarter. The Western Pennsylvania squad scored just 11 points in the second quarter.

Soules capped off a runaway half for the Clutch with a massive dunk all the way over his defender, firing up the CYC crowd and carrying them to the halftime whistle.

The Wolverines did not return to the court after halftime, and the announcement was made that the game was over.

Though there wasn’t much to take away from the shortened contest, Rickrode noted that he wanted his squad to continue growing and playing together as the season kicks into gear.

“This team’s got to grow, we have a lot of guys back from our Final Four team last year,” Rickrode said. “We’ve just got to continue to get better.”

The Clutch will be back in action next Saturday, taking on the Bennington Martens at 7 p.m. at the CYC.