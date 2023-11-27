🔊 Listen to this

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic (22) is defended by Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Kissimmee, Fla.

Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) shoots in front of Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert, left, during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Kissimmee, Fla.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Solomon Washington had 18 points, Wade Taylor IV scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 12 Texas A&M rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Iowa State 73-69 in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday night.

Taylor, who averaged 29 points in the first two games of the tourney, hit a jumper from the foul line to make it 66-60 with 1:18 to play.

“I just admire our guys so much,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “I knew we were bad in the first half in many respects. I did not completely realize we were down 21.”

Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III, who left Friday’s loss to No. 19 Florida Atlantic late in the first half with an ankle injury, didn’t play. Guard Tyrece Radford, limited to 18 minutes against the Owls due to breathing issues, also sat out.

Iowa State (5-2) got 15 points from Milan Momcilovic. Keshon Gilbert scored 14 points and Tamin Lipsey had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

“I don’t have a great answer for it,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said of the Cyclones’ for 9-for-33 shooting in the second half. “We were really confident making those shots in the first half. We’ve got to stay the course and continue it in the second half.”

After trailing by 21 points late in the first half, Wildens Leveque’s layup tied it before Andersson Garcia’s basket gave Texas A&M (6-1) its first lead, at 45-43 with 12 1/2 minutes left.

Hayden Hefner hit a 3-pointer to complete an 16-0 run as Texas A&M pulled within 35-30 early in the second half.

“I thought we were true to our identity,” Williams said. “I thought we played incredibly hard. I thought we were unselfish. I thought we were connected. I thought we played with phenomenal fight.”

Curtis Jones’ long-range jumper and layup put Iowa State up 35-14 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the first half. He finished with 12 points.

Washington made a pair of 3s to help the Aggies get within 35-25 at the half. He left the game with 8 minutes left in the opening session after landing hard on the floor, but returned three minutes later.

NO. 15 TEXAS 86, WYOMING 63

AUSTIN, Texas — Max Abmas scored a season-best 23 points to lead Texas past Wyoming for its fifth win in six games.

Abmas, a former star at Oral Roberts, shot 8 for 14 from the field, 3 for 6 from long distance and hit all four of his free throws.

Kadin Shedrick added 17 points, two blocks and two steals for the Longhorns (5-1). Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell scored 12 apiece and Mitchell had nine rebounds.

Texas, which was coming off a loss to No. 5 UConn on Monday at the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden, was 12 for 13 from the line and shot 55.7% overall, while Wyoming shot 39%.

Brendan Wenzel, Sam Griffin, who averages 20.4 points, and Cam Manuawu each scored 12 points to lead Wyoming (4-2). Manyawu had 10 rebounds.

NO. 18 COLORADO 85, IONA 68

BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career and Colorado shook free in the second half from the relentless pressure of Iona.

Da Silva scored 14 of his points in the first half as he became the 39th member of the school’s 1,000-point club.

KJ Simpson had 15 points for Colorado (5-1), which used an 11-0 run midway through the final half to pull away.

Greg Gordon led Iona with 19 points while Idan Tretout finished with 18 for Iona. Freshman Jeremiah Quigley had 11 points. Wheza Panzo, the Gaels’ second-leading scorer, was held to three points.

NO. 19 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 84, VIRGINIA TECH 50

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Alijah Martin scored 17 points, Vladislav Goldin had 14, and Florida Atlantic beat Virginia Tech to win the ESPN Events Invitational championship.

Johnell Davis had 12 points for FAU (5-1). Martin (eight) and Davis (seven) combined for 15 rebounds.

Virginia Tech (5-2) got 11 points from both Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla. Lynn Kidd had nine point and seven rebounds.

FAU broke the game open late in the first half and early in the second with a 19-0 run to go up 44-24 with 16 1/2 minutes remaining.

VCU 86, PENN STATE 74

KISSIMMEE, Fla — Alphonzo Billups III scored a career-high 23 points, Zeb Jackson added 22 and VCU turned back Penn State 86-74 in the seventh-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational on Sunday.

The Rams went 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the foul line in the second half to secure the win. Billups hit all five of his shots, including four 3-pointers, scoring 14 points after the break.

Max Shulga made all 10 of his free throws and scored 19 points for the Rams (4-3) and Toibu Lawal added 11. Michael Belle had nine rebounds and Jackson seven with six assists.

With Billups making a career best fives 3s with just one miss, VCU was 8 of 15 behind the arc and shot 54% overall.

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 17 points with five assists for the Nittany Lions (4-3), who arrived at the tournament undefeated but lost three times by double figures. Qudus Wahab added 14 points and D’Marco Dunn 11. Dunn was 3 for 3 from distance and scored all 11 points in the first half but Penn State finished 5 of 17 behind the arc.

Lawal made a layup and Jackson a 3-pointer to put VCU ahead for good, 62-57, midway through the second half. Jackson’s 3 capped an 8-0 run for a 77-64 lead with 4:22 to play. Billups’ 3 made it a 14 point game 30 seconds later.

Nick Kern made consecutive layups to cut the deficit to 82-74 but the Rams wrapped it up with four free throws.

Jackson and Shulga both scored 12 points and VCU, which led by as many as nine, took a 46-40 halftime lead. The teams combined for 24 fouls and went 26 of 35 from the foul line. Baldwin had 13 points for the Penn State.

The Rams head home for six games through December, starting with Norfolk State on Friday. The Nittany Lions return home to play Bucknell on Saturday.