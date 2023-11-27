🔊 Listen to this

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark drives the ball around a Kansas State defender during the final game of the NCAA basketball Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday in Estero, Fla.

ESTERO, Fla. — Kierra Adams got to the basket for a layup with seven seconds left to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 65-64 upset win over No. 18 North Carolina Sunday as the Eagles claimed third place at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament.

North Carolina lost a 63-56 showdown with No. 16 Kansas State in the tournament semifinals.

The Eagles took a four-point lead to start the fourth quarter, but Deja Kelly scored six straight points on two jumpers and a pair of free throws and the Tar Heels led 58-55 with 7:32 left. Dolly Cairns hit from deep to tie the game at 61-61 with just over four minutes to play, but Maria Gakdeng scored at the basket and Kayla McPherson added the second of two free throws to give the Tar Heels a 64-61 lead with 3:45 left. It would be their final points of the game. Cairns had a layup with 3:33 left to get the Eagles within a point.

Cairns was 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, and hit all four of her free throws to lead FGCU (5-2). Maddie Antenucci added 15 points.

Kelly missed two free throws and a pair of jumpers in the final three minutes but finished with 24 points and six rebounds to lead North Carolina (5-2). Gakdeng had 22 points and nine rebounds.

No. 5 IOWA 77, No. 16 KANSAS STATE 70

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, and Iowa survived wasting a pair of double-digit leads before rallying to finally beat Kansas State in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Clark made seven 3-pointers, the last coming with 47 seconds left, to help ensure the Hawkeyes (7-1) would win and avenge a Nov. 16 loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats also beat Iowa last season.

Molly Davis added 13, while Kate Martin had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa.

Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee each scored 18 for Kansas State (6-1)

No. 4 STANFORD 79, ALBANY 35

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Stanford beat Albany.

Kayla Cooper led the way with 16 points for Albany, where Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer played one season to begin her collegiate career. The Great Danes (4-2) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Kiki Iriafen contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0), coming off a 100-88 victory — a season high in points — against No. 13 Florida State in the championship game of the Ball Dawgs Classic at Henderson, Nevada.

Iriafen had 30 points and 17 rebounds in the title matchup and earned tournament MVP honors after combining for 44 points and 26 rebounds in two games.

No. 14 BAYLOR 93, ALCORN STATE 47

WACO, Texas (AP) — Yaya Felder scored 16 points and and Sarah Andrews added 15 and No. 14 Baylor rolled to a win over Alcorn State.

Aijha Blackwell and Jana Van Gytenbeek added 11 points and five assists each for the Bears (5-0) and Blackwell had seven rebounds.

The Bears made 11 of 29 3-pointers and shot 55% overall while outrebounding the Lady Braves 35-19. They also turned 23 turnovers into 31 points.

Nakia Cheatham scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4) and Zy’Nyia White had 10.

No. 15 OHIO STATE 83, CORNELL 40

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova and Cotie McMahon both scored 14 points and Ohio State coasted to a win over Cornell.

Taylor Thierry added 13 points for the Buckeyes (5-1) and Jacy Sheldon had 12. Reserve Taiyier Parks had eight rebounds and Celeste Taylor had seven assists as Ohio State had 24 helpers on 32 baskets.

Summer Parker-Hall scored 13 points for the Big Red (2-4), which had 26 turnovers that were turned into 33 points.

No. 20 LOUISVILLE 81, GONZAGA 70

KATY, Texas (AP) — Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points, Nina Rickards added 16 on 8-of-8 shooting and Louisville pulled away for a win over Gonzaga.

The Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away.

The Cardinals won the tournament because of a point differential tiebreak as Alabama also went 2-1 in the four-team round-robin.

Curry finished with 13 points for the Cardinals (6-1), who overcame early foul trouble with 59% shooting (34 of 58), including 7 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Yvonne Ejim led Gonzaga (6-2) with 23 points.

No. 25 MISSISSIPPI STATE 102, TULSA 58

KATY, Texas (AP) — Darrione Rogers hit 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range and scored 25 points to help power Mississippi State to a rout of Tulsa.

Mississippi State (8-0) matched its 2019-20 season start and topped 100 points for the first time since beating Mississippi Valley State 104-47 to open the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs were missing their coach Sam Purcell, who was recovering from an illness.

The Bulldogs jumped to a 26-15 lead after a quarter by hitting 4 3-pointers and held a 50-32 advantage by halftime. They shot 50.7% from the field (35 of 69), including 14 of 29 from distance, and were 16 of 18 from the line.

Temira Poindexter led Tulsa (5-2) with 23 points.