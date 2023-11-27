🔊 Listen to this

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers’ Malcolm Brogdon (11) during the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe during the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tiebreaking tip-in with 18.5 seconds left, Damian Lillard scored 31 points against his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 on Sunday.

Lillard played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Trail Blazers before requesting a trade over the summer and eventually landing in Milwaukee just before the start of training camp. He faced Portland for the first time.

The Bucks trailed 81-55 early in the third quarter, the largest deficit overcome by a winning team in the NBA this season.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points. Jerami Grant led Portland with 22 points, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 12 assists.

SUNS 116, KNICKS 113

NEW YORK — Devin Booker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 11 assists to lead Phoenix past New York for its seventh straight victory.

With Kevin Durant out for a second straight game because of a sore right foot, Booker shot the winner from behind the arc, right in front of New York’s bench.

Eric Gordon added 25 points for the Suns, who were also without guard Grayson Allen. He had started all 16 games before feeling ill Sunday.

Jalen Brunson had 35 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Knicks. Julius Randle added 28 points, 17 in the third quarter.

NETS 118, BULLS 106

NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Brooklyn made an NBA season-best 25 3-pointers to beat Chicago.

Lonnie Walker IV and Royce O’Neale each made six 3-pointers and Mikal Bridges had four. The previous high this season was 23 by Dallas at Memphis on Oct. 30.

The Nets set a franchise record for any quarter with 11 3-poiners in the second and made 16 in the first half. They finished 25 of 52, falling short of the franchise record of 27 and the NBA mark of 29.

Walker and O’Neale each scored 20 points and Bridges had 15 to help Brooklyn improve to 8-8 and follow its 112-97 victory over Miami on Saturday night with its second straight win. DeMar Derozan led Chicago with 27 points.

NUGGETS 132, SPURS 120

DENVER — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists and Denver sent San Antonio to its 12th straight loss.

Wembanyama, the top pick in the June draft, had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for San Antonio. The losing streak is the third longest in franchise history. The Spurs lost 13 in a row in the 1988-89 season and 16 in a row last season.

Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points to help Denver improve to 8-0 at home.

CELTICS 113, HAWKS 103

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 21 and injury-depleted, NBA-leading Boston beat Atlanta.

Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were sidelined with injuries for Boston (13-4). Holiday was out for the second straight game because of a sprained right ankle and Porzingis strained his left calf in a loss at Orlando on Friday.

Trae Young had 33 points and seven assists for Atlanta.

MAGIC 130, HORNETS 117

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony each 30 points and Orlando beat Charlotte for its seventh straight victory.

Anthony scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Magic stretch their lead as many as 16 points. He also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Paolo Banchero had 23 points and eight assists.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 119, GRIZZLIES 97

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley each had 18 and Minnesota routed Memphis.

Rudy Gobert added 13 points to help Minnesota win for the fourth time in the last five games. Conley added a season-high 10 assists and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 18 points. Memphis lost its fourth straight dropped to 0-8 at home as it deals with injuries and the 25-game suspension of Ja Morant.

CAVALIERS 105, RAPTORS 102

CLEVELAND — Darius Garland had 24 points and eight assists and Max Strus all 20 of his points in the third quarter, helping Cleveland beat Toronto.

Strus added 11 rebounds and five assists. Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Evan Mobley had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, coming off a loss to Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Toronto center Jakob Poeltl set season highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Pascal Siakam had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.