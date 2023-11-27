🔊 Listen to this

The Anaheim Ducks’ Max Jones (49) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during first-period NHL game action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday.

The Edmonton Oilers’ Brett Kulak (27), Darnell Nurse (25) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate after a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during first-period NHL game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists to give him nine points in two games and help the Edmonton Oilers rout the Anaheim Ducks 8-2 on Sunday night.

In a week, McDavid jumped from 108th in the NHL scoring race with 13 points into a tie for 13th with 25 points. He had four assists Friday in a 5-0 victory at Washington.

“It’s not just a light switch that one guy or two guys can just turn on. It takes a whole group and I thought our group has been playing better of late and you are starting to see guys have a little bit of success.”

The five-point game was the ninth of his career, the most of any active NHL player.

Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, James Hamblin, Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm also scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots. The Oilers have won two straight to improve to 7-12-1.

“It’s been a good couple games here, but we’ve got to keep building,” Hyman said.

Max Jones scored for Anaheim. The Ducks have lost six in a row to fall to 9-12-0.

“It’s terrible to be on the losing side of an 8-2 game, but talking to (general manager) Pat Verbeek afterwards, a lot of or guys are not used to seeing McDavid or Draisaitl, and the team is fast, so we’ll learn from it,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. “We’re on a bit of a losing streak. We’ve got to figure out a way to get out of it.”

Anaheim starter Lukas Dostal was replaced by John Gibson in the second period after Edmonton scored six goals on 16 shots. Gibson stopped eight of 10 shots.

There were three goals on the first five shots on goal and the Oilers led 4-2 after the opening period.

The Ducks struck 3 1/2 minutes in when Jones beat Skinner.

Edmonton responded just over a minute later on its first shot. Connor Brown sent a backhand pass across to Kane for his 10th of the season. Brown’s point was his first in his 14th game with the Oilers after signing as a free agent over the summer.

The Ducks quickly regained the lead at 6:10 on Jones’ second of the game.

The Oilers drew even midway through the period. McDavid elected to shoot on a 3-on-1, putting the puck off the far post for his seventh of the season. Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-2 with 7:23 left and Hyman scored with 2:10 left, and the Oilers pulled away.

BLUES 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO — Jake Neighbours, Pavel Buchnevich and Kevin Hayes scored in the first period and St. Louis beat Chicago.

Neighbours also scored in the third and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to help St. Louis bounce back nicely after an 8-3 loss to Nashville on Friday.

Binnington went the distance in his sixth win after the Blues used two goaltenders in their previous two games and three of their last five overall.

Ryan Donato and Boris Katchouk scored for the Blackhawks, and Arvid Soderblom made 24 stops. Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games. It was coming off a 4-3 overtime victory over Toronto on Friday.

HURRICANES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored with 1:55 left for Carolina’s third goal in an 8:04 span in a comeback victory over Columbus.

After Columbus scored twice early in the third, Jesperi Kotkaniemi cut it to 2-1 at 9:59 and Brady Skjei tied it with 3:09 to go. Svechnikov also had an assist.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 shots. He made his third start in four games with Frederik Andersen out with blood-clotting issues.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and assist for Columbus. Kirill Marchenko also scored.

JETS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists to help Nashville beat Winnipeg, extending the Predators’ winning streak to five and ending the Jets’ run at five.

Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist also scored and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.

RED WINGS 4, WILD 1

DETROIT — David Perron scored twice on the power play, including his 300th career goal, and Detroit beat Minnesota for its third straight victory.

Dylan Larkin added a goal and an assist, Shayne Gostisbehere had an empty-net goal and two assists and Alex Lyon made 37 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a power-play goal for the Wild. They are 0-5-2 in their last seven.