Carmine Castiello scored a game-high 23 points to lead King’s College’s men’s basketball team to a 85-78 victory over Centenary University on Monday at McGrane Gymnasium.

Also scoring in double figures for the Monarchs (5-2) were Garrett Burys with 17 points, Chris Patton with 12 points and Ray Gooley with 1o points.

Burys also had 15 rebounds in the game for a double-double.

Centenary (0-6) was led by Trevor Giordano with 20 points.

King’s will host Penn State Abington at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 78, Penn State Altoona 62

Yamirelis Matos scored a season-high 21 points as the Wilkes won its home opener over Penn State Altoona.

Brenna Babcock chipped in 13 points for the Colonels (4-0). Jaidyn McCracken led Penn State Altoona (2-3) with 26 points.

The Colonels travel to the University of Scranton for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday.