Wilkes men’s basketball began the Landmark Conference era with a 68-48 victory over reunited rival Scranton on Wednesday at the Marts Center.

Playing their first league game in their new conference since making the move from the MAC Freedom, the Colonels had four players hit double figures in scoring to reach 5-0, the program’s best start since 2008-09.

Lucas Lesko led the way in the contest, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and two assists in a game that Wilkes led for all but a few minutes in the early going.

Cayden Merrifield scored 16 points while Joey Zvorsky added 11 and seven rebounds.

MISERICORDIA 85, SUNY DELHI 70

Misericordia continued its strong start to the season as four players scored in double figures in a non-conference win in New York.

Nick Hornung led the Cougars with a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Derek Smith scored 16 points while Joseph Baldachino and Dewin Concepcion each had 11 for Misericordia, which improved to 5-0.

The Cougars pulled away late in the first half and never trailed in the second after taking a 42-33 lead into the break.

ST. JOSEPH’S 78, VILLANOVA 65

VILLANOVA — Erik Reynolds II scored 24 points, Xzayvier Brown added 16 and Saint Joseph’s beat No. 18 Villanova.

Rasheer Fleming had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Lynn Greer III scored 15 for St. Joe’s (5-2), which advanced to the first-ever Big 5 Classic championship game on Saturday night. The Hawks will play the winner of Wednesday’s contest between La Salle and Temple.

Justin Moore scored 17 and Eric Dixon had 14 for the Wildcats (6-2), who struggled on offense all night. Villanova shot 22 of 56 and committed 17 turnovers.

Villanova was playing for the first time since re-entering the Top 25 following its title in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, with wins over Texas Tech, North Carolina and Memphis in the championship game on Friday.

Villanova dropped both of its games in the Big 5, losing 69-61 at Penn on Nov. 10 in another upset. This season, the Big 5 abandoned the traditional round-robin format that yearly saw La Salle, Penn, St. Joe’s, Temple and Villanova play each other, with the team with the best record being crowned the Big 5 champ. Instead, Drexel was added as a sixth Big 5 school and two three-team pods were set up, with the top seed in each pod meeting in the title game.

A Wildcats victory would’ve put them in the title game, but the Hawks were the better team from the opening tip.

After a strong first half in which they took an eight-point lead at the break, the Hawks opened with six straight points to start the second half. They were ahead 49-35 when Kacper Klaczek drained a 3-pointer 2:26 after the intermission. The Wildcats got as close as 56-49 on Tyler Burton’s follow with 8:27 to play but never closer.

St. Joe’s responded, as Reynolds hit a 3, Greer scored a layup and then Reynolds converted his own basket from close range to give the Hawks their biggest advantage, 66-51, with 5:46 remaining.

The victory snapped St. Joe’s 11-game losing streak to Villanova and was the Hawks’ first over the Wildcats since 2011. It also was St. Joe’s first victory versus a ranked opponent in its last 12 tries, with a 78-48 triumph over No. 17 Rhode Island on Feb. 27, 2018 the last occurrence. The Hawks pulled within 55-26 in their rivalry with Villanova that dates to the 1920-21 season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SCRANTON 72, WILKES 44

The Colonels’ unbeaten start to the season ended with a trip to Scranton, losing to the nationally ranked Royals in the teams’ Landmark Conference opener.

Brenna Babcock led Wilkes (4-1) with 15 points.

WIDENER 66, KING’S 59

Down by 15 heading into the fourth quarter, the Monarchs pulled within six before falling in a non-conference game at home.

Gianna Dickson led King’s with 16 points while Brenna Costello had 11 and Layla Orth added 10 off the bench.