Sam Houde’s return from injury provided a spark for the Penguins, but it wasn’t enough to hold off a second-period surge from Hershey.

The division-leading Bears shook off an early two-goal deficit to rally past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7-5 win on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Two third-period scores got the Penguins within one twice, but a 4-0 edge in goals for Hershey in the second proved to be too much.

In his first game back with the team, Houde scored twice in the opening 5:23 to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. Newcomer Peter Abbandonato, acquired in a trade from Chicago, picked up assists on both goals, with the first one coming on the power play just 3:07 into the game.

After Hershey scored to make it 2-1, Rem Pitlick added another goal on the man-advantage for the Penguins, who led 3-1 after one period.

It was 5-3 Hershey to start the third when Joona Koppanen scored to cut the deficit in half. After a Bears goal, Jonathan Gruden made it 6-5 before Hershey iced it with an empty-netter.

Joel Blomqvist got the start in net and allowed five goals on 19 shots through the first two periods. He was replaced by Magnus Hellberg (four saves) in the third.