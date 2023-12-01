🔊 Listen to this

TAMPA, Fla. — Goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins; 4-2 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night.

Jarry stopped a dump-in and sent the puck end-to-end into the net with 1:08 left. It was the first goal credited to a goaltender in Pittsburgh history, but it wasn’t Jarry’s first career goal as a pro. He also scored for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2018, making him the second goalie to ever score goals in both the NHL and AHL, joining Chris Mason.

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Penguins, who also got goals from Sidney Crosby and Drew O’Connor.

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Lightning. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two assists to tie his career high with an eight-game points streak. He finished with a team-record 28 points (in 14 games) for the month of November.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

After trailing 2-0, the Penguins took a 3-2 lead when Carter stopped an 18-game goal drought 2:49 into the third with his 432nd NHL goal.

Crosby skated in along from the left wing boards and lifted home a nifty wrist shot from the left circle 8:53 into the second to make it 2-1.

O’Connor, playing in his 100th game, tied it at 2 with 36 seconds left in the second off a nice feed by Evgeni Malkin on the Penguins’ 19th shot of the period.

Stamkos and Jeannot, on the power play, had first-period goals.

Stamkos made it 1-0 with a deflection at 9:06 on Tampa Bay’s 15th shot. It was his 525th goal.

DEVILS 4, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Luke Hughes scored 28 seconds into overtime and Alexander Holtz, Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli scored in regulation, leading New Jersey to a win over Philadelphia.

The Devils closed it out on a quick rebound in OT after they coughed up a 3-1 lead over the final 5 minutes of regulation.

Sean Walker gave the Flyers a shot when his fourth goal with 5 minutes left cut it to 3-2. Tyson Foerster tied it with 50.9 seconds left, recording their second power-play goal of the game after the Flyers entered with seven on the season.

The Flyers fell to 0-10-1 when the other team scores first.

Under second-year coach John Tortorella, the Flyers have played above the expectations set for a franchise expected to be among the worst in the NHL. They have 11 wins in 23 games, and entered fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They built that record on the strength of an 11-1-0 mark when they score first — the league winning percentage this season for teams that score first is trending at about 70% overall.

Consider, the Devils are a eh-not-so bad 7-8-1 when trailing 1-0.

Allowing that first goal has been trouble for Philly.

The woeful power play has only hindered any comeback attempts. The Flyers entered with a puny seven power-play goals on 71 attempts, and no lineup combination had been able to fix the issue.

But after Hughes scored his eighth goal for a 2-0 lead, the Flyers actually managed a power-play goal. The Flyers pounded Akira Schmid with 23 shots in the second period and Morgan Frost knocked in his third goal of the year. Frost’s goal made the Flyers 8 for 73 with the man advantage.

Hughes had scored with 4:48 left in the first, then only moments later watched his brother, Luke, get clobbered from behind by Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway. Hughes, a 20-year-old rookie defenseman, instantly grabbed his left arm and skated straight to the locker room. He did return in the second. Hathaway wasn’t so lucky. He got socked with a game misconduct.

Hughes’ arm didn’t seem to bother him on the winner.

Carter Hart stopped 31 shots for the Flyers. Toffoli beat Hart on a power-play goal early in the third for a 3-1 lead.

Holtz snapped in his seventh goal of the season for a 1-0 lead 3:10 into the game.

RED WINGS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

DETROIT — J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri scored twice each, helping Detroit rout Chicago.

Connor Bedard set up Lukas Reichel for a tying goal early in the first period, giving the rookie center a team-high 18 points in 21 games, but the Blackhawks couldn’t keep up at either end of the ice as they lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings, who have won four of five games to build momentum ahead of Patrick Kane’s expected debut with the team next week.

Former Detroit goaltender Petr Mrazek had 24 saves.

BRUINS 3, SHARKS 0

BOSTON — Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over San Jose.

Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk also scored. Jeremy Swayman — pulled during Monday’s 5-2 loss to Columbus — stopped all 28 shots he faced for his second shutout this season.

David Pastrnak added two assists for the Bruins, who beat the NHL-worst Sharks for the 13th straight time.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 32 saves for San Jose, which won its previous two games.

PANTHERS 5, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL — Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his 11th victory of the season and Florida beat Montreal.

Aleksander Barkov, Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and Sam Bennett and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored. The Panthers improved to 14-7-2, earning five out of six points in a three-game Canadian swing.

Johnathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal, coming off a 4-2 victory in Columbus on Wednesday night. The Canadiens have lost four straight at home.

Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots in his fifth appearance this season. He was beaten to the glove side on all five goals.