The Wilkes-Barre Area boys basketball team led heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold off Mid Valley down the stretch, falling to the Spartans 60-56 in the season-opening Wilkes-Barre Area Tip-off Tournament.

Demaja Dunston scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for Mid Valley. Ricky Vinonsky added 21 points.

Vincent Garrett led Wilkes-Barre with 15 points, knocking down three three-pointers. David Jannuzzi also cracked double-figures with 11 points.

Mid Valley will take on Emmaus, who defeated Holy Redeemer 49-29 in the first game of the tournament, in the Tip-off championship.

Scranton 59, Crestwood 36

The Comets were stifled all game long by the Scranton defense as the Knights opened up the season with a win.

Matt Sklarosky led Crestwood with eight points, while Derek Johnson and Chaz Wright each scored six. Johnson knocked down the team’s only three-pointer.

Ten different players scored for Scranton, led by P.J. Murphy’s game-high 15 points.

Warrior Run 63, Northwest Area 50

Aiden McKee scored 21 points and Warrior Run pulled away late to beat Northwest.

The Rangers trailed by just four points heading into the final quarter, but were outscored 23-14 by Warrior Run in the fourth.

Northwest’s Josh Miner led all scorers with 23 points, including five three-pointers. Ryan Miner added 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 56, Lake-Lehman 32

Hazleton had three scorers reach double-figures and rolled past Lake-Lehman to reach the finals of their own Lady Cougar Tip-off Tournament.

Kaitlyn Bindas led the way with 16 points for Hazleton, who outscored the Black Knights 28-14 in the second half.

Kayla Lagowy had 15 points and Alexis Reimold scored 13.

Ella Wilson led Lake-Lehman with 14 points, while Brenna Hunt added nine.

Hazleton will take on Nazareth in the finals of the Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.

Nazareth defeated Abington Heights in the opening game of the tournament.

Lake-Lehman will play Abington Heights in the consolation game.

Holy Redeemer 66, Jersey City 51

The Royals scored 37 second-half points to put away Jersey City to open up the year.

Megan Albrecht scored 15 points to lead Redeemer, with McKenzie Chimock adding 14 and Tessa Cegelka scored 11. Cegelka and Bella Boylan each had five steals to lead the Royals defense.

Peyton Dincher scored 27 points to lead Jersey City.

Elk Lake 51, Tunkhannock 17

Elk Lake dominated from wire to wire to open the season with a win over Tunkhannock.

Leah Traver led the Warriors with 17 points, and Sydney Upright scored 10.

Laurianna Alston scored 12 of Tunkhannock’s 17 total points, including all eight of the team’s points in the first half. Olivia Williams added three, and Aliah Staff chipped in the final two points.

Central Columbia 52,

Wyoming Area 8

Central Columbia scored the last 16 points of the first half and pulled away for the win.

Krea Bonita led the Warriors with five points in the team’s season opener.

Caitlyn Weatherill led Central Columbia with 20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mid Valley 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 56

MID VALLEY (60) — Dunston 7 6-8 22, Sadaka 1 2-2 4, B. Lettieri 0 2-2 2, Lester 2 0-0 4, Vinonsky 5 10-12 21, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Crisafulli 3 1-2 7, Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 21-26 60.

WILKES-BARRE (56) — Cottle 2 2-2 6, Egbeto 3 3-7 9, Jannuzzi 5 0-1 11, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Keating 1 0-0 2, Argueta 2 1-2 6, Garrett 4 4-45 15, Brown 3 0-0 7, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Marques 0 0-0 0.

Mid Valley 12 9 18 21 — 60

Wilkes-Barre 14 11 16 15 — 56

Three-point goals — MV 3 (Dunston 2, Vinonsky). WBA 6 (Garrett 3, Jannuzzi, Argueta, Brown).

Scranton 59, Crestwood 36

SCRANTON (59) — White 0 0-0 0, Levine 2 0-0 6, Roberts 1 2-2 4, Battaglia 3 0-2 9, Barrett 1 0-0 2, Chandler 1 0-0 2, Moran 1 0-0 3, Almonte 3 2-3 8, Burrell 1 0-0 2, Murphy 6 2-2 15, Lugo 4 0-0 8, Romero 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-9 59.

CRESTWOOD (36) — Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Porro 0 0-0 0, Czapla 2 3-4 7, Johnson 2 1-2 6, Sklarosky 4 0-0 8, Wright 1 4-6 6, Jennings 0 0-0 0, Feisel 0 0-0 0, Agapito 2 1-2 5, Biscotti 1 2-2 4, Grevera 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-16 36.

Crestwood 7 9 13 7 — 36

Scranton 16 17 14 12 — 59

Three-point goals — SCR 7 (Battaglia 3, Levine 2, Moran, Murphy). CRE 1 (Johnson).

Warrior Run 63, Northwest Area 50

WARRIOR RUN (63) — Beachel 1 0-0 3, Harrington 3 1-4 7, C. Marr 1 2-4 4, Bruckhart 0 0-0 0, Wilkins 4 2-4 14, Keifer 0 0-0 0, Cieslukaski 0 0-2 0, McKee 8 5-7 21, Poleyn 4 1-1 10, Gorton 0 0-0 0, Newton 2 0-0 4, Balzer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 11-22 63.

NORTHWEST (50) — J. Miner 8 2-2 23, R. Miner 5 1-2 15, Shea 2 0-0 5, McCoy 2 1-1 5, Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-5 50.

Warrior Run 21 8 11 23 — 63

Northwest 12 13 11 14 — 50

Three-point goals — WR 6 (Wilkins 4, Beachel, Poleyn). NW 10 (J. Miner 5, R. Miner 4, Shea).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 56, Lake-Lehman 32

HAZLETON AREA (56) — Benyo 4 0-0 8, Silva 0 0-0 0, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 8 0-0 16, Williams 1 0-0 2, Shults 0 0-0 0, Radice 0 0-0 0, Gregory 1 0-0 2, Lagowy 6 1-4 15, Reimold 6 0-0 13, Chupela 0 0-0 0, Matyas 0 0-0 0, Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 1-4 56.

LAKE-LEHMAN (32) — James 0 0-0 0, Biscotto 0 2-2 2, Hunt 4 1-4 9, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Wilson 4 5-8 14, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Breslford 0 0-0 0, Battin 1 0-0 3, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0.Totals 11 8-14 32.

Lake-Lehman 11 7 9 5 — 32

Hazleton Area 12 16 14 14 — 56

Three-point goals — LL 2 (Wilson, Battin). HAZ 3 (Lagowy 2, Reimold).

Holy Redeemer 66, Jersey City 51

HOLY REDEEMER (66) — Cegelka 5 0-0 11, Albrecht 7 0-0 15, Boylan 4 1-2 9, Kroptavich 4 0-0 9, Pekarovski 1 1-2 3, Corridoni 4 0-0 8, Chimoch 4 2-6 14, Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 4-10 69.

JERSEY CITY (51) — Dincher 10 3-4 27, Stover 2 0-0 2, Schall 3 0-0 9, McCracken 4 0-3 8, Shemory 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 4-9 51.

Holy Redeemer 14 15 18 19 — 66

Jersey City 6 14 9 22 — 51

Three-point goals — HR 7 (Chimoch 4, Cegelka, Albrecht, Kroptavich). JER 7 (Dincher 4, Schall 3).

Elk Lake 51, Tunkhannock 17

ELK LAKE (51) — Ayotte 1 0-0 2, Lord 2 0-0 4, Upright 4 2-3 10, Greenwood 3 0-0 7, Shingler 2 0-0 4, Traver 8 1-4 17, McGlynn 3 1-3 7. Totals 23 4-10 51.

TUNKHANNOCK (17) — Staff 1 0-0 2, Faux 0 0-0 0, Bevan 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 3, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Hunting 0 0-0 0, Sobeck 0 0-0 0, Alston 5 2-7 12. Totals 8 2-7 17.

Elk Lake 14 15 17 25 — 51

Tunkhannock 4 4 5 4 — 17

Three-point goals: — ELK 1 (Greenwood), TUN 1 (Williams).

Central Columbia 52, Wyoming Area 8

WYOMING AREA (8) — Slusser 0 0-0 0, Gaylord 0 0-2 0, Bonita 1 2-2 5, Sterba 1 0-2 2, M. Gacek 0 0-0 0, Wardell 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Hallman 0 0-2 0, Kearns 0 0-0 0, Deyarmin 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Sadowski 0 0-0 0, Kelleher 0 0-0 0, Leyland 0 0-0 0, Gilligan 0 1-2 1, A. Gacek 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 3-6 8.

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (52) — Prezioso 0 0-0 0, Bull 2 1-2 7, Klingerman 3 1-2 8, Erb 1 0-0 2, Tucker 2 0-0 4, M. Radzwich 0 0-0 0, Weatherill 7 2-2 20, Moran 0 0-0 0, Kissinger 0 0-0 0, K. Radzwich 4 0-0 10, Blake 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 5-10 52.

Wyoming Area 4 3 0 1 — 8

Central Columbia 12 26 5 9 — 52

Three-point goals: — WA 1 (Bonita), CC 9 (Weatherill 4, Bull 2, K. Radzwich 2, Klingerman).