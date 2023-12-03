🔊 Listen to this

All statistics are based on regular-season games from last season.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish.

DIVISION 1

1. DALLAS

Coach: Mark Belenski

2022-23 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 1st; 21-5 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Wallenpaupack, W 56-33; West Scranton, L 78-72 OT

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 4 (4A – 2022; 3A – 1984; 2A – 1967)

Key players lost: Michael Bufalino, Mike Timinski, Darius Wallace

Key players: Michael Cumbo, 6-2, Sr.; Nick Farrell, 6-3, Sr.; Cameron Faux, 6-1, Sr.; Jack Karosa, 6-1, Sr.; Zach Paczewski, 5-10, Sr.; Nick Williams, 6-3, Sr.; Jack Dale, 5-11, Jr.; Jude Nocito, 5-10, Jr.; Brady Zapoticky, 6-0, Jr.; Pat Flanagan, 6-1, Fr.

Outlook: The Mountaineers are a bit behind as three key players were still playing football. Plus, Wallace, Division 1 Player of the Year last season, and All-WVC selection Bufalino have graduated. The cupboard, though, isn’t bare. Cumbo (11.2 ppg, 34 3s) missed time early last season with an injury. Nocito (9.7 ppg, 32 3s) and Faux (7.9, 53 3s) are excellent perimeter shooters. Williams (7.8 ppg) and Farrell provide size inside. Probably still the team to beat in the division.

2. HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Pat Brogan

2022-23 WVC record: 10-4 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 14-9 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-6A Playoffs – Scranton, L 66-64 OT

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 13 (6A – 2017, 2018, 2019; 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014)

Key players lost: Chris Catrone

Key players: Junior Coste, Sr.; Luke Gennaro, Sr.; Sam Guzman, Sr.; Joe Marshall, Sr.; James Reimold, Sr.; Nikoli Santiago, Sr.; Bryant Diaz, Jr.; Luis Guzman, Jr.; Angel Saladin, Jr.; Ryan Staffin, Jr.

Outlook: Brogan takes over, bringing coaching experience from the high school and college levels. Hazleton Area returns four key contributors and should be Dallas’ biggest threat. Gennaro (14.4 ppg, 38 3s) was an All-WVC pick. Guzman (8.7 ppg), Marshall (8.0 ppg) and Santiago (7.6 ppg) can also hit from beyond the arc. There is some size and depth available, but both will need some developing at the varsity level. Overall, a very solid squad.

3. PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Al Semenza

2022-23 WVC record: 10-4 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 14-9 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – West Scranton, L 53-45

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 2 (5A – 2022; 3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Rob Barbieri, Anthony Cencetti, Ethan Clarke, Jack Long

Key players: Ciaran Bilbow, 5-11, Sr.; Silvio Giardina, 5-11, Jr.; Aiden Lynn, 6-1, Jr.; Paul Jordan McGarry, 5-11, Jr.; Chris Scavo, 6-0, Jr.; Matt Walter, 6-1, Jr.; Stephen Barnic, 5-9, So.; Aiden Clarke, 6-2, Fr.; John Jadus, 6-2, Fr.; Lucas Lopresto, 5-10, Fr.

Outlook: The Patriots have been in a similar situation before – lacking overall experience and size – yet Semenza has been able to put together a very solid team. So don’t count out Pittston Area. Giardina (15.3 ppg, 66 3s) will be missing early as he still recovers from a non-sports injury suffered in the spring. Walter (6.8 ppg) and Bilbow, the only senior, provided additional experience. After those three, others will need to step forward to fill in some gaps.

4. CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mark Atherton

2022-23 WVC record: 7-7 Div. 1, tied 4th; 12-11 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – North Pocono, L 53-41

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 8 (5A – 2021; 3A – 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009; A – 1967)

Key players lost: Brandon Burbank, Drew Sechleer

Key players: Mason Czapla, 6-1, Sr.; George Jennings, 6-1, Sr.; Derek Johnson, 6-1, Sr.; Alan Poro, 6-0, Sr.; Matt Sklarosky, 6-2, Sr.; Chaz Wright, 6-1, Sr.; Ashton Amend, 5-7, Jr.; Tommy Biscotti, 5-10, Jr.; Jacob Feisel, 6-3, Jr.; Brady Grevera, 5-11, Jr.; Adam Nulton, 6-4, Jr.; Ayden Agapito, 6-4, So.; Gio Barna, 5-9, So.; Jack Rodgers, 6-1, Fr.

Outlook: The Comets were solid defensively last season, but the offense never found a groove. The result was seven losses where they held opponents under 50 points. Wright (8.8 ppg), Sklarosky (5.9 ppg) and Czapla (3.5 pgg, 17 3s) are the top players back. Wright has committed to play baseball at St. John’s. A few others received varsity time last season. The key, though, will be generating more offense because defense has always been a staple under Atherton.

5. WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Jim Lavan

2022-23 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 7th; 6-17 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-6A Playoffs – Delaware Valley, L 54-48

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 1 (6A – 2020)

Key players lost: Brandon Benjamin, Karree Harmon-Ascerno, Waarithi Oseni

Key players: Kaprie Cottle, 6-1, Sr.; Vincent Garrett, 6-2, Sr.; Melvin Egbeto, 5-11, Sr.; Evan Laybourn-Boddie, 6-0, Sr. (West Scranton transfer); Channing Brown, 6-2, Jr.; Jordany Rodriguez, 6-2; Jr.; David Jannuzzi, 5-8, So.; Mike Keating, 6-1, So.; Facundo Marques, 6-5, So.; Jordan Valentin, 5-7, So.

Outlook: The Wolfpack had five losses of four points or less last season. West Scranton transfer Laybourn-Boddie, considered one of the top guards in District 2, will provide a jolt to the offense. Add Jannuzzi (8.5 ppg, 31 3s) and WBA has one of the WVC’s best backcourts. Garrett (6.7 ppg, 24 3s) is also solid on the perimeter. Cottle (4.8 ppg) and Egbeto (4.5 ppg) played a lot last season. There is good depth to fill in other spots.

6. WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Chris Parker

2022-23 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 1, 6th; 6-17 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-6A Playoffs – Scranton, L 57-47

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 3 (4A – 1999, 2000; 3A – 1981)

Key players lost: Zach Konopke, Emmanuel Lewis, Kenius Walker

Key players: Maki Wells, 6-6, Sr.; Will Wojciechowski, 6-2, Sr.; Kaden Dittus, 5-10, Jr.; Eric Reyes, 5-9, Jr.; Jacob Stevens, 6-0, Jr.; Navion Terry, 6-3, Jr.; Lemar Weatherspoon, 5-8, Jr.; Camrin Sholvin, 6-2, So.; Caleb Sholvin, 5-8, Fr.

Outlook: The Spartans played much better down the stretch last season after an 0-10 start. Offense was a problem and with the loss of their top three scorers generating points could be an issue once again. Wells (6.2 ppg), Terry (3.6 ppg) and Wojociechowski (3.6 ppg) are the top returning scorers. Plus, there is no 3-point threat as of now. However, Valley West has the potential of being solid on defense with a deep backcourt.

7. TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Spencer Lunger

2022-23 WVC record: 7-7 Div. 1, tied 4th; 14-11 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Hanover Area, W 61-47; Valley View, L 57-34; Nanticoke Area, L 56-48

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Josh Brown, Ben Chilson, Nick DeMarco, Shane Macko, Colin Madan, Dylan Mateus, Garrett Yuhas

Key players: Devin Airgood, Sr.; Ethan Ergott, Sr.; Logan Miller, Sr.; Gage Rosengrant, Sr.; Bryce Miller, Jr.; Jayden Ransom, Jr.; Colin Gregory, So.; Boden Lukasavage, So.; Steven Moore, So.; Caden Newswanger, So.

Outlook: Tunkhannock will be undergoing a huge rebuild. The Tigers scored 1,280 points during the regular season in 2022-23 and only 48 of them were scored by returning players. Ergott scored 36 of those 48. There are 10 players at the forefront for playing time and starting lineups could change on a game-to-game basis. The positive is opportunities abound for those guys to make their mark.

8. BERWICK

Coach: Bobby Calarco

2022-23 WVC record: 1-13 Div. 1, 8th; 4-18 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 54-42

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Matt Lonczynski, Sean Murphy

Key players: Jace DeGroat, 6-0, Sr.; Billy Hanson, 6-1, Jr.; Kaden Hickman, 5-10, Jr.; Julian Howe, 6-2, Jr.; Noah Marquez, 5-10, Jr.

Outlook: The Dawgs need to replace 1,000-point scorer Murphy. Hanson (10.0 ppg) likely has the best chance to be the main offensive threat after leading the team in just about every category last season. DeGroat (10.9 ppg, 66 3s) is one of the WVC’s top perimeter shooters. Hickman, Howie and Marquez have varsity seasoning at various levels. After those guys, things get a little fuzzy as Berwick searches for some rotation players.

DIVISION 2

1. NANTICOKE

Coach: Zach Pientka

2022-23 WVC record: 10-2 Div. 2, 2nd; 17-10 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Wyoming Area, W 58-51; Scranton Prep, L 64-61; Tunkhannock, W 56-48. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Bethlehem Catholic, L 43-39

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 14 (3A – 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003)

Key players lost: Caleb Butczynski, Jaylin Collins, Ibn Jordan-Thomas

Key players: Jaidyn Johnson, 6-4, Sr.; Payton Kepp, 5-11, Sr. (injured – out for the season); Liam Mullery, 6-0, Sr.; Ethan Spencer, 6-4, Sr.; Gavin Turak, 6-2, Sr.; Mathias Mitchell, 6-2, So.

Outlook: The Trojans will be built around three seniors. Johnson (18.7 ppg) led the entire WVC in scoring and is a force on the boards. Hope is he’ll expand his shooting away from the hoop. Mullery (6.5 ppg, 39 3s) is a perimeter ace. Turak (8.5 ppg) will be guarding the opponent’s best threat every game. The question is who will fill in the blanks around those three. There are some promising candidates to do so.

2. HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Paul Guido

2022-23 WVC record: 12-0 Div. 2, 1st; 26-3 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Wyoming Seminary, W 62-47; Riverside, W 50-43; Mid Valley, W 51-40. PIAA 3A Playoffs – SLA Beeber, W 74-71; West Catholic, L 56-47

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 5 (3A – 2011, 2017, 2020, 2022, 2023)

Key players lost: Jacob Hunter, Jeff Kozerski, Louis Lussi, Zach Perta, Darryl Wright

Key players: Mark Atherton, Sr.; Michael Casey, Sr.; Michael Dubaskas, Sr.; George Sabatini, Sr.; Evan Lacari, Jr.; David Popson, Jr. (Hanover Area transfer); Logan Sekol, Jr.; Brayden Sock, Jr. (Hanover Area transfer); Cody Quaglia, So.; Jack Wasiakowski, So.

Outlook: The Royals graduated their entire starting lineup which played a huge role in consecutive district championships. There are really only two players remaining who saw significant time last season. Atherton (2.6 ppg) came off the bench while Sabatini (5.1 ppg) developed into a solid inside player. There about 10 others in the mix for playing time. That will be sorted out in the coming weeks.

3. WYOMING AREA

Coach: Anthony Macario

2022-23 WVC record: 6-6 Div. 2, 4th; 10-13 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Nanticoke Area, L 58-51

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1971)

Key players lost: Matthew Little

Key players: Daniel Feeney, Sr.; Patrick Golden, Sr.; Trevor Kruszka, Sr.; Brady Noone, Sr.; Matt Rusinchak, Sr.; Dane Schutter, Sr.; Tyler Sciandra, Sr.; Lukas Burakiewicz, Jr.; Anthony DeLucca, Jr.; Luke Kopetchny, Fr.

Outlook: Opposing coaches point to Wyoming Area as a team which can take the next step and for good reason. The Warriors return a slew of players who logged a lot of playing time. Schutter (17.6 ppg) has been one of the WVC’s top scorer throughout his career. Burakiewicz (7.6 ppg), Noone (8.4 ppg) and Sciandra (6.8 ppg) are capable scorers. The bench is deep as well. The caveat is whether Wyoming Area can put everything together.

4. HANOVER AREA

Coaches: Bill Callahan

2022-23 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, 3rd; 10-13 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Tunkhannock, L 61-47

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1988)

Key players lost: Sedrick Beasley, Luis McCoy, Elijah Noe, David Popson (transferred to Holy Redeemer), Brayden Sock (transferred to Holy Redeemer)

Key players: Steven Florek, 6-3, Sr.; Lael Hayward, 6-1, Sr.; Noah Dewey, 6-5, Jr.

Outlook: Callahan is back running the program he coached for 10 years until being replaced in 2010. He admitted he needs to learn the conference as well as his team, which has only three players who logged any real varsity time last year. Florek (5.1 ppg), Dewey (3.9 ppg) and Hayward (3.6 ppg) are the most experienced players on a roster consisting of guys who mainly played junior varsity. The Hawkeyes will be a work in progress.

5. MMI PREP

Coach: Joe Flanagan

2022-23 WVC record: 3-9 Div. 2, tied 5th; 7-18 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2/11-A Playoffs – Lehigh Christian, W 78-51; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg, L 63-52; Bethlehem Christian, L 60-58

State classification: A

District 2 titles: 3 (A – 2018, 2019, 2020)

Key players lost: Caden Pease

Key players: Brendon Brobst, 6-3, Sr.; Reed Floryshak, 6-5, Sr.; Lex Lispi, 5-6, Sr.; Ryan Sones, 6-2, Sr.; Nick Pantages, 6-1, Jr.

Outlook: MMI Prep lost five games by four points or less last season. Five key players return, so perhaps the Preppers could reverse their fortunes. Sones (14.2 ppg, 27 3s) and Floryshak (5.3, 20 3s) can be threats from beyond the arc. Brobst (9.8), Lispi (5.1 ppg) and Pantages (3.8 ppg) all saw plenty of time last season. The job going forward will be finding rotation pieces to fit around those five.

6. WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Dan Messinger

2022-23 WVC record: 1-11 Div. 2, 7th; 6-18 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Holy Redeemer, L 62-47

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2018, 2019; A – 1985)

Key players lost: Thomas Iskra, Jack Leahy, Isaiah Stull

Key players: Alex Aiello, Sr.; Liam Davis, Sr.; Louis Michaels, Sr.; Jack Novelli, Sr.; Antek Evan, Jr.; Teddy Kraus, Jr.; Brian Leahy, Jr.; Ash Kornfield, So.; Matt Mascarenhas, So.

Outlook: Messinger is another former coach back, having been in charge of Wyoming Valley West in the past. He becomes Seminary’s third coach in as many seasons. Novelli (11.2 ppg, 37 3s) led the Blue Knights in scoring and put together some big games late in the season. Aiello, Evan and Michaels add some varsity experience. Seminary will also need to overcome a lack of size on some nights.

7. LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Pete Moses

2022-23 WVC record: 3-9 Div. 2, tied 5th; 4-18 overall

2022-23 postseason: Did not qualify

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (A – 1979)

Key players lost: Corey Bean, Leshawn Hammett, Cole Kaiser, Mason Lee, Gavin Paraschak, Joe Shiskowski

Key players: not available

Outlook: Former Wyoming Seminary coach Pete Moses returns to the sideline and has about as clean a slate a new coach could have. Aside from juniors Sean Davis and Spencer Smith, no other Black Knights saw varsity time last season. The roster is extremely young with no seniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen among the 14 players. That inexperience could be an issue in many games. Patience is a necessity.