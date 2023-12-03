🔊 Listen to this

All statistics are based on regular-season games from last season.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish.

DIVISION 1

1. HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Joe Gavio

2022-23 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 16-9 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Williamsport, L 54-37

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 12 (6A – 2018, 2019, 2020; 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2016)

Key players lost: Brianna Kennedy, Lacie Kringe

Key players: Haley Yost, Sr.; Sophia Shults, Jr.; Olivia Williams, Jr.; Kayla Lagowy, So.; Alexis Reimold, So.; Evelyn Shults, So.

Outlook: The Cougars had a quick exit from the playoffs last season, but are primed to make a run at the division and district titles. Sophia Shults (13.1 ppg) had another strong season and Reimold (10.2 ppg) was very good in her first year as a starter. There is also enough talent to lessen the loss of two quality players. There is no true 3-point ace, but several players have shown the ability to hit from beyond the arc.

2. PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Jeff Gregory

2022-23 WVC record: 13-1 Div. 1, 1st; 25-3 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Crestwood, W 41-30; Scranton, W 49-42; Abington Heights, W 36-32; PIAA 5A Playoffs – Samuel Fels, W 51-18; Bishop Shanahan, L 43-35

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 2 (5A – 2023; 4A – 2015)

Key players lost: Taylor Baiera, Kallie Booth, Ava Callahan

Key players: Rowan Lazevnick, 5-5, Sr.; Grace Callahan, 5-8, Jr.; Maddie Karp, 5-7, Jr.; Daniella Ranieli, 5-3, Jr.

Outlook: The Patriots won’t be able to replace two-time Times Leader Player of the Year Booth. Baiera and Ava Callahan were also vital in recent success. However, Ranieli (16.5 ppg, 44 3s) is arguably the best guard in the WVC and can be magical with the basketball. Karp (5.5 ppg) also returns as a starter while Grace Callahan and Lazevnick saw action in every regular-season game. Pittston Area just needs to find a few more pieces.

3. WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Gary Ferenchick

2022-23 WVC record: 9-5 Div. 1, tied 2nd; 16-9 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wilkes-Barre Area, W 69-56; Williamsport, W 48-32; PIAA 6A Playoffs – Abington, L 69-56

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 2 (6A – 2023; 3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Haylie Oliphant, Kalia Saunders, Claudia Siefried

Key players: Gabby Marsola, Sr.; Mackenzie Perluke, Sr.; Kiersten Rinehimer, Sr.; Gabbi Novitski, Jr.; Anya Richet, Jr.; Thalia Irizarry, So.

Outlook: The Spartans won their first district championship in 45 years and with four starters returning should be a contender once again. Perluke (15.2 ppg, 19 3s) overcame an injury to turn in another outstanding season. Marsola (5.5 ppg, 26 3s) is an outside threat while Irizzary (7.7 ppg) was one of the WVC’s best freshmen last season. Novitski brings experience to the backcourt. Rinehimer and Richet showed toughness inside last season.

4. WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Dale Rapson

2022-23 WVC record: 8-6 Div. 1, 4th; 16-7 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wyoming Valley West, L 69-56

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 2 (6A – 2021, 2022)

Key players lost: Eternity Aiken, Shelby Ardo Boyko, Naralia Credle, Mackenzie Evans

Key players: Emma Krawczeniuk, Sr.; Mahogany Robinson, Sr.; Diamond Thornton, Jr.

Outlook: Rapson moves from assistant to head coach and will be installing a new system, so there will still be a transition period. Plus, he is dealing with a roster without much varsity experience. Krawczeniuk (7.7 ppg, 29 3s), Thornton (9.1 ppg, 16 3s) and Robinson will give the backcourt a veteran presence. A concern is who will battle inside since the Wolfpack graduated a couple players who did the dirty work in the paint.

5. CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mary Mushock-Namey

2022-23 WVC record: 6-8 Div. 1, 6th; 8-14 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Pittston Area, L 41-30

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Katelyn Bozinko, Julia Glowacki, Cadence Hiller

Key players: Kate Gallagher, Jr.; Kendall Petrosky, Jr.; Jordan Andrews, So.; Keira Dougherty, So.

Outlook: Former Wilkes-Barre Area head coach Mushock-Namey takes over at Crestwood, inheriting a very young squad. The freshmen class, which makes up the bulk of the roster, has some talented players. As for the holdovers, Dougherty (13.0 ppg, 22 3s) turned in an outstanding first season while Andrews (6.4 ppg), Gallagher (5.8 ppg) and Petrosky (4.7 ppg) played significant roles. If the young players mature, the Comets could see a boost in the win column.

6. DALLAS

Coach: Vince Bucciarelli

2022-23 WVC record: 7-7 Div. 1, 5th; 12-11 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Abington Heights, L 46-38

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 2003)

Key players lost: Megan Bryk, Maddy Peaver, Victoria Spaciano, Chelcie Strobel

Key players: Elizabeth Viglone, 5-6, Sr.; Mia DelGaudio, 5-7, So.; Molly Walsh, 5-8, So.

Outlook: The Mountaineers lost four of their first six games by two points or less last season. They straightened things out and had some wins over quality teams down the stretch. Walsh (14.0 ppg) was hands down the best freshman in the WVC last season. Viglone (10.8 ppg) and DelGaudio (3.1 ppg) also return as starters. Depth will be an obvious issue as there are only 12 girls on the roster and five are freshmen.

7. BERWICK

Coach: Bill Phillips

2022-23 WVC record: 3-11 Div. 1, 7th; 4-19 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 56-43

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (3A – 1997, 1998)

Key players lost: Rachel Whitenight

Key players: RaeAnna Andreas, 5-6, Sr.; Emma Klinger, 5-6, Sr.; Alysa Lewis, 5-5, Sr.; Carly Ochs, 5-7, Sr.; Gabby Starr, 5-10, Sr.; Lybbi Switzer, 5-6, Sr.; Grace Robbins, 6-0, Fr.

Outlook: Berwick is already ahead of last season as Starr and Switzer return from injuries that sidelined them the entire 2022-23 season. Starr was second on the team in scoring two seasons ago. Andreas (10.3 ppg, 26 3s) has paced the Dawgs in scoring the past two seasons. Lewis (4.8 ppg, 30 3s) is a perimeter threat while Klinger, Knorr and Oches played in every varsity game. Newcomer Robbins, who missed her eighth grade season with an injury, will provide much-needed size.

8. TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Dan Williams

2022-23 WVC record: 1-13 Div. 1, 8th; 8-16 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Nanticoke Area, L 57-40

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (4A – 1989, 1990)

Key players lost: Noelle Alguire, Lexi Corby, Maci Iddings, Sable Stephens, Anna Williams

Key players: Laurianna Alston, Jr.; Erin VanNess, Jr.

Outlook: The Tigers will be the most inexperienced team in the division. Four sophomores and three freshmen are on the 12-player roster. The others haven’t played many varsity minutes. Van Ness (6.5 ppg, 22 3s) and Alston (2.8 ppg) are the only players who logged significant varsity time in 2022-23. Tunkhannock won four of its first six games last season, but finished with an eight-game losing streak.

DIVISION 2

1. LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Charlie Lavan

2022-23 WVC record: 12-1 Div. 2, 1st ; 24-6 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Western Wayne, W 48-22; Holy Redeemer, L 39-37; Mid Valley, W 51-49; PIAA 3A Playoffs – Pen Argyl, W 62-35; Columbia, W 50-48; Dunmore, L 58-19

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 1 (2A – 1984)

Key players lost: Lea Keefe, Hailey Kline

Key players: Brenna Hunt, 5-9, Sr.; Molly Jenkins, 6-0, Sr.; Ella Wilson, 6-0, Jr.

Outlook: Defensive ace Keefe, selected the division MVP by the coaches, and big-time scorer Kline will be difficult to replace. However, the core of Wilson (11.7 ppg, 23 3s), Hunt (7.3 ppg) and Jenkins (4.2 ppg) should be enough to make the Black Knights tough. Hunt missed time last season with an injury. The rotation last season rarely ventured beyond the sixth man, so Lehman will be relying on some inexperienced players to fit around the three returning starters.

2. HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: John Jezorwski

2022-23 WVC record: 11-2 Div. 2, 2nd; 18-11 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-3A Playofffs – Elk Lake, W 64-36; Lake-Lehman, W 39-37; Dunmore, L 50-30; PIAA 3A Playoffs – Mount Carmel, L 46-36

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 4 (3A – 2008, 2009, 2017; 2A – 2016)

Key players lost: Mia Ashton, Jillian DelBalso, Irelyn Karnes, Paige Kroptavich

Key players: Angie Corridoni, Sr.; Lucie Racicky, Sr.; Megan Albrecht, Jr.; Bella Boylan, So.; Tessa Cegelka, So.; McKenzie Chimoch, So.

Outlook: Ashton and DelBalso played big parts in Redeemer’s success and will be very difficult to replace. The Royals, though, had a deep rotation last season, so that should help absorb the losses somewhat. And it seems there is always a few newcomers who make their marks. Corridoni (4.5 ppg) and Racicky (3.9 ppg) will lead the team as it develops into what’s expected to be a contender.

3. NANTICOKE AREA

Coach: Ed Grant

2022-23 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, tied 3rd; 10-14 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Tunkhannock, W 57-40; Scranton Prep, L 45-26

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 9 (4A – 2017; 3A – 1983, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2006, 2007)

Key players lost: Shaylee Heffron, Sophia Lukowski, Grace Reed

Key players: Claire Aufiero, Sr.; Caitlyn Majiros, Jr.; Natalie Atkins, So.; Nevaeh Baran, So.; Kate Reed, So.

Outlook: After losing seven of eight games to start the season, Nanticoke Area played better down the stretch and nearly knocked off Holy Redeemer twice and Lake-Lehman once. The talent returning could mean better results against those opponents. Aufiero (15.0 ppg, 39 3s) established herself as one of the WVC’s best all-around players. Majiros (7.7 ppg), Baran (4.4 ppg) and Reed (3.8 ppg) also returns to the starting lineup. The Trojanettes will also be comfortable relying on some bench players, so challenging for the division is quite possible.

4. WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: CJ Kersey

2022-23 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 11-11 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Dunmore, L 57-14

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Maddie Olshemski, Cassidy Skoranski

Key players: Lexy Lichtenstein, Sr.; Ellie Parra, Sr.; Hayley Smeraldi, Sr.; Clare Griffin, Jr.; Avery Luksic, Jr.

Outlook: Former Sem boys coach Kersey brought some much-needed stability to a program which was in a dire situation when he took over during the 2021-22 season. The Blue Knights went from four wins in 2021-22 (all under Kersey) to 11 last season. Griffin (7.0 ppg), Lichtenstein (5.2 ppg) and Parra (5.9 ppg) lead an experienced core that includes Luksic and Smeraldi. Sem might be able to pull off a few upsets this season.

5. WYOMING AREA

Coach: Mark Casper

2022-23 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, tied 3rd; 14-11 overall

2022-23 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, W 35-31; Scranton Prep, L 58-31; PIAA 4A Playoffs – Jersey Shore, L 52-39

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Oliva Allen, Morgan Janeski, Halle Kranson, Olivia Rome, Jocelyn Williams, Anna Wisnewski

Key players: Morgan Slusser, Sr.; Krea Bonita, Jr.

Outlook: Wyoming Area played for a district championship and advanced to the state playoffs, two things rare for a program that is over five decades old. The Warriors did so with a group of talented seniors, so the team is in a rebuild this season. Slusser and Bonita have the most varsity experience while others saw some minutes. The Warriors are also top heavy with sophomores and freshmen, so there is plenty of work to do.

6. HANOVER AREA

Coach: Marie Skrepenak

2022-23 WVC record: 2-11 Div. 2, 6th; 2-20 overall

2022-23 postseason: Did not qualify

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Madison Elick, Hannah Salwoski

Key players: Alana Hughes, Sr.; Brenna Slusser, Sr.; Flora Tirado, Jr.; Emmas Schlingman, So.; Caitlyn Vigorito, So.

Outlook: The Hawkeyes’ only wins last season were against winless MMI Prep by four and two points. They averaged a WVC-low 17.2 points per game. Slusser (4.5 ppg) and Vigorito (2.7 ppg, 16 3s) are the top scorers returning. Several others also have some varsity time under their belts, so perhaps Hanover Area will be able to be more competitive and pick up a few more wins.

7. MMI PREP

Coach: Terry Hartz

2022-23 WVC record: 0-12 Div. 2, 7th; 0-22 overall

2022-23 postseason: Did not qualify

State classification: A

District 2 titles: none

Key players lost: Ava Putnam

Key players: Angelica Jimenez, Sr.; Bria Kringe, Sr.; Chloe Allen, Jr.; Georgia Washko, So.; Madelyn Young, So.

Outlook: MMI Prep hasn’t won a game since the 2019-20 season (it didn’t play in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic), so breaking into the win column would be step one. The Preppers averaged just 17.4 points, but had four losses by six points or less. Kringe (11.5 ppg, 28 3s) gives the team a legitimate scorer, but others need to supplement her production. The team was very young last season and will be once again.