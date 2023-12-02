🔊 Listen to this

Bella Boylan scored 12 points and was named tournament MVP as Holy Redeemer captured the Selinsgrove Tournament championship with a 51-37 win over Bloomsburg on Saturday.

Boylan led the Royals in scoring, followed by Brooke Kroptavich with 10 points. Tessa Cegelka and Megan Albrecht each added nine points. Albrecht was named to the All-Tournament team for her efforts in Saturday’s final and Friday’s win over Jersey Shore.

The Royals defense proved stout throughout the night, holding Bloomsburg to just 13 points in the first half.

Brianna Zenter led all scorers with 21 points in the loss for Bloomsburg.

Hazleton Area 46, Nazareth 29

The Cougars defense shut down Nazareth from wire to wire, rolling to a victory and winning the championship in their own Lady Cougars Tip-off Tournament.

Kaitlyn Bindas led Hazleton with 13 points, and tournament MVP Alexis Reimold added 12 points. The Cougars held Nazareth to just nine made baskets.

Wyoming Valley West 53, Honesdale 48

A big first quarter proved key for the Wyoming Valley West girls basketball team, as the Spartans held off Honesdale 53-48 to advance to the finals of the Mike Duda Tip-off Tournament at Valley West.

The Spartans led 17-9 after the first quarter, giving them a crucial cushion as the rest of the game was played pretty evenly.

Gabby Marsola and Mackenzie Perluke scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Valley West. Marsola knocked down four three-pointers, and the Spartans hit seven threes total, compared to just three for Honesdale.

Honesdale’s Natalie Goldstein led all scorers with 17 points.

Dallas 73, West Scranton 44

Molly Walsh dropped 30 points to lead Dallas to a rout of West Scranton in the second game of the Duda tournament.

Elizabeth Viglone and Mia DelGaudio each scored 14 points for the Mountaineers, who were dominant inside the paint, scoring all but one of their baskets from two-point range.

West Scranton was led by Mia Tallo and Aubrey Kerrigan, with 15 points each.

Dallas will play Wyoming Valley West on Tuesday in the tournament championship game.

Lake-Lehman 55, Abington Heights 49

Ella Wilson came up big from the field and from the charity stripe, scoring 30 points to lead her Black Knights past Abington Heights in the consolation game of the Lady Cougars Tip-off Tournament at Hazleton Area.

Wilson scored 15 of her 30 points from the free throw line. She was a perfect 12 for 12 from the stripe in the second half, keeping Abington Heights at arms’ length in a close game.

Brenna Hunt had 11 points to aid in the victory for Lake-Lehman.

Pittston Area 58, Delaware Valley 19

Pittston Area opened up the season in top form, rolling through Delaware Valley on Saturday.

Daniella Ranieli scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Patriots, with 24 of them coming in a first half where Pittston outscored Delaware Valley 39-12.

Lili Hintze added nine points and Giuliana Latona scored seven points in the win.

Jordan Dickerson led the Warriors with six points.

Scranton Prep 55, Berwick 19

The defending District 2 Class 4A champs overwhelmed Berwick to pick up the victory.

Maya Jenkins knocked down six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Jenna Hillebrand knocked down three more from deep, finishing with 13 points. The Classics made 11 three-pointers as a team.

RaeAnna Andreas led the Bulldogs with seven points, with Gabby Starr scoring six and Alysa Lewis chipping in with five points.

Weatherly 45, MMI Prep 33

The Preppers fell behind early and couldn’t catch up to Weatherly.

Bethany Houser dropped 20 points for Weatherly to lead all scorers, scoring 12 of those points in the second half.

Bria Kringe had 19 of MMI’s 33 points. Georgia Washko scored 10, and Chloe Allen rounded out the scoring with four points.

Union-Endicott (N.Y.) 67, Crestwood 62

Tournament Most Valuable Player Adrianna Fontana scored 26 points as Union-Endicott won the first Lambert-Simons Tip-Off Tournament with an overtime victory over Crestwood at Mountain View.

Fontana, who made six 3-pointers, had 10 points in the fourth quarter and five in overtime.

Charlie Hiller represented Crestwood on the all-tournament teams.

The Comets’ two freshman starters each had double-doubles while leading the team in the title game. Jackie Gallagher had 23 points and 10 rebounds while Hiller had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Riverside 64, Hanover Area 26

Cassidy Merrifield outscored the Hawkeyes by herself as Riverside routed Hanover Area.

Merrifield led all scorers with 29 points, despite not playing the fourth quarter.

Hanover Area was led by Brenna Slusser, who scored 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 63, Wilkes-Barre Area 40

David Popson’s 22 points led all scorers as the Royals beat Wilkes-Barre in the consolation game of the Wilkes-Barre Area Tip-off Tournament.

Brayden Sock added 13 points and George Sabatini finished with 12 points for Redeemer.

The Wolfpack were led by David Jannuzzi, who finished with 12 points — 10 of them coming at the free throw line.

Crestwood 75, Hanover Area 37

The Comets offense got rolling in a big way Saturday, routing Hanover Area.

Crestwood had 12 different players get into the scoring column, Chaz Wright leading the way with 18 points. The Comets made seven three-pointers, with six different players knocking down at least one triple.

Noah Dewey led Hanover Area with 14 points in the loss.

MMI Prep 46, Mountain View 41

Ryan Sones scored 22 points to lead all scorers, and the Preppers held on down the stretch to win.

Sones scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to keep MMI ahead.

Jackson Gesford led Mountain View with 14 points.

Northwest 53, Line Mountain 22

Josh Miner’s game-high 22 points led Northwest to a comfortable win over Line Mountain.

Miner knocked down four three-pointers and was perfect from the free throw line.

Cameron Malafi was the high scorer for Line Mountain, with eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 51, Bloomsburg 37

HOLY REDEEMER (51) — Cegelka 4 0-0 9, Albrecht 2 5-8 9, Boylan 5 0-0 12, Kroptavich 3 3-4 10, Pekarovski 0 0-0 0, Corridoni 2 0-0 5, Chimock 2 0-0 5, Parsons 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 8-12 51.

BLOOMSBURG (37) — Bang 3 0-0 6, Pistora 2 1-2 5, Zenter 6 8-14 21, Serrano 0 2-2 2, McGinley 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 13-20 37.

Holy Redeemer`8`20`6`17 — 51

Bloomsburg`4`9`8`15 — 37

Three-point goals: HR 6 (Boylan 2, Cegelka, Kroptavich, Corridoni, Chimock). BLO 1 (Zenter).

Hazleton Area 46, Nazareth 29

HAZLETON AREA (46) — Benyo 3 0-0 6, Silva 0 0-0 0, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 5 0-0 13, Williams 3 2-2 9, Shults 1 0-0 2, Radice 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 2-4 4, Reimold 5 1-2 12. Totals 18 5-8 46.

NAZARETH (29) — Novak 1 0-3 2, Mooney 1 2-4 4, Vasquez 0 0-0 0, Davis 2 2-2 8, Bauder 0 1-4 1, Hendry 0 0-0 0, Baker 1 0-0 2, Wells 1 0-2 2, Long 3 4-6 10, Cote 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 9-21 29.

Nazareth`10`7`6`6 — 29

Hazleton Area`15`14`9`8 — 46

Three-point goals: NAZ 2 (Davis 2), HAZ 5 (Bindas 3, Williams, Reimold).

Wyoming Valley West 53, Honesdale 48

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (53) — Novitski 0 2-2 2, Marsola 4 4-4 16, Perluke 6 2-2 15, Sierra 0 0-0 0, Irizarry 2 1-3 6, Richet 3 1-2 7, Rinehimer 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 10-13 53.

HONESDALE (48) — G.Goldstein 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 6 1-3 13, Van Blarcom 0 0-2 0, Kromko 0 1-2 1, N. Goldstein 6 4-6 17, Martin 6 2-4 16, Krajkovich 0 1-2 1, K. Fries 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-19 48.

Honesdale`9`14`12`13 — 48

Wyo. Valley West`17`14`9`13 — 53

Three-point goals: HON 3 (Martin 2, N. Goldstein). WVW 7 (Marsola 4, Perluke, Irizarry, Rinehimer).

Dallas 73, West Scranton 44

DALLAS (73) — Mizzer 0 1-2 1, DelGaudio 7 0-0 14, Dove 0 0-0 0, Wydra 2 0-0 4, Bryant 2 0-0 4, Casey 2 0-0 4, Viglone 5 5-6 14, Comitz 0 0-0 0, Walsh 13 3-4 30, Evans 0 2-2 2. Totals 31 11-14 73.

WEST SCRANTON (44) — Emiliani 1 0-0 2, Nowakowski 2 0-0 5, Tallo 5 2-2 15, Hall 2 0-0 4, Kerrigan 5 1-2 15, Menifee 1 1-4 3. Totals 16 4-8 44.

Dallas`25`16`18`14 — 73

W. Scranton`11`8`15`10 — 44

Three-point goals: DAL 1 (Walsh), WSC 8 (Kerrigan 4, Tallo 3, Nowakowski).

Lake-Lehman 55, Abington Heights 49

LAKE-LEHMAN (55) — Biscotto 0 1-4 1, Hunt 5 0-0 11, Wilson 7 15-16 30, Jenkins 2 4-5 8, Morgan 1 1-2 5, Oliver 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 21-27 55.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (49) — E. Coleman 0 0-0 0, Zalewski 3 0-0 9, Walsh 3 0-0 6, K. Scoblick 1 0-1 2, M. Coleman 3 1-2 8, McDonald 3 5-6 13, L. Scoblick 0 0-0 0, Houlihan 5 1-1 11. Totals 18 7-10 49.

Lake-Lehman`10`16`14`15 — 55

Abington Heights`12`12`14`11 — 49

Three-point goals: LL 2 (Hunt, Wilson). AH 6 (Zalewski 3, McDonald 2, M. Coleman).

Pittston Area 58, Delaware Valley 19

PITTSTON AREA (58) — N. Callahan 0 0-0 0, Ranieli 9 2-2 26, Drozginski 0 0-0 0, Karp 1 3-3 5, Roman 0 0-0 0, Lizza 1 0-0 2, Dessoye 1 0-0 2, Latona 2 3-5 7, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Hintze 3 2-2 9, Stuccio 0 0-0 0, O’Brien 0 0-0 0, G. Callahan 2 0-0 4, Pointek 0 0-0 0, K. Chernouskas 1 0-0 3, A. Chernouskas 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-12 58.

DELAWARE VALLEY (19) — McCormack 0 0-0 0, C. Newton 0 0-1 0, Orby 1 0-0 2, J. Dickerson 2 2-2 6, R. Newton 0 0-0 0, Aragona 1 0-0 3, Bird 1 0-0 2, C. Dickerson 0 0-0 0, Waldron 1 1-2 4, Cosentino 0 0-0 0, Carr 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 3-7 19.

Delaware Valley`5`7`3`4 — 19

Pittston Area`22`17`15`4 — 58

Three-point goals: DV 1 (Aragona), PA 7 (Ranieli 6, Hintze).

Scranton Prep 55, Berwick 19

SCRANTON PREP (55) — Moore 0 0-0 0, Ahern 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 8 2-2 24, McGrath 1 0-0 2, C. Haggerty 1 0-0 2, M. Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Alers 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 1 0-0 3, Hillebrand 5 0-0 13, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Toolan 0 0-0 0, Kaszuba 0 0-0 0, Dennebaum 4 0-0 9. Totals 21 2-2 55.

BERWICK (19) — Andreas 3 0-0 7, Ochs 0 1-2 1, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Switzer 0 0-0 0, Robbins 0 0-0 0, Starr 2 2-2 6, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-4 19.

Scranton Prep`15`13`16`11 — 55

Berwick`5`2`6`6 — 19

Three-point goals: SP 11 (Jenkins 6, Hillebrand 3, McIntyre, Dennebaum). BER 2 (Andreas, Lewis).

Weatherly 45, MMI Prep 33

WEATHERLY (45) — Gaydoscik 1 0-0 2, Houser 5 8-14 20, Bloom 0 0-0 0, Davidovich 0 2-2 2, Reiner 3 0-0 9, Weston 1 0-0 2, Pugh 4 0-0 10. Totals 14 10-16 45.

MMI PREP (33) — Borchick 0 0-0 0, Solgama 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Kringe 4 10-11 19, McDermott 0 0-0 0, Allen 2 0-0 4, Washko 5 0-0 10. Totals 11 10-11 33.

MMI Prep`5`10`9`9 — 33

Weatherly`10`10`11`14 — 45

Three-point goals: WEA 7 (Reiner 3, Houser 2, Pugh 2). MMI 1 (Kringe).

Union-Endicott (N.Y.) 67, Crestwood 62

UNION-ENDICOTT (67) – Williams 1 0-0 2, Diamantakos 3 2-2 10, Fontana 7 6-8 26, Germaine 2 3-8 7, Gennarelli 1 2-6 5, Stank 7 3-7 17. Totals 21 16-31 67.

CRESTWOOD (62) – Hiller 7 2-3 16, Petrosky 0 0-0 0, J. Gallagher 8 2-2 23, K. Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Dougherty 2 1-2 6, Vieney 3 2-3 9, Andrews 2 0-2 4. Totals 24 7-12 62.

Union-Endicott`16`4`19`18`10` — 67

Crestwood`7`11`13`26`5` — 62

Three-point goals – UE 8 (Fontana 5, Diamantakos 2, Gennarelli), CRE 7 (J. Gallagher 5, Vieney, Dougherty).

Riverside 64, Hanover Area 26

RIVERSIDE (64) — Williams 4 0-0 8, Zimorowicz 1 0-0 3, McCullon 3 2-2 8, Tigue 0 1-2 1, Merrifield 11 1-2 29, C. Beecham 2 0-0 4, Chilek 3 0-0 6, L. Beecham 1 0-0 3, Cortazar 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-6 64.

HANOVER AREA (26) — Engleman 1 0-0 2, Schlingman 1 0-0 2, Slusser 5 1-2 11, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 3-4 3, Vigorito 3 0-0 6, Tirado 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-5 26.

Hanover Area`8`7`8`3 — 26

Riverside`10`23`24`7 — 64

Three-point goals: HAN 0, RIV 8 (Merrifield 6, Zimorowicz, L. Beecham).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 63, Wilkes-Barre Area 40

HOLY REDEEMER (63) — Quaglia 0 2-2 2, Atherton 2 3-4 8, Sekol 1 0-0 2, Sabatini 5 2-2 12, Lacari 0 0-0 0, Hurst 1 0-0 3, Casey 0 0-0 0, Sock 4 3-6 13, Oquendo 0 0-0 0, Wasiakowski 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 0 1-2 1, Coates 0 0-0 0, Popson 10 1-1 22. Totals 23 12-17 63.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (40) — Cottle 0 0-0 0, Egbeto 1 6-6 8, Jannuzzi 1 10-11 12, Valentin 0 1-2 1, Keating 2 1-2 7, Argueth 3 4-6 11, Garrett 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Diggs 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 23-29 40.

Holy Redeemer`19`15`19`10 — 63

Wilkes-Barre Area`9`12`17`2 — 40

Three-point goals: HR 5 (Sock 2, Atherton, Hurst, Popson). WBA 3 (Keating 2, Argueth).

Crestwood 75, Hanover Area 37

CRESTWOOD (75) — Sechleer 1 0-0 3, Porro 4 1-1 11, Czapla 3 0-0 7, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Sklarosky 2 3-3 7, Wright 7 4-8 18, Jennings 1 0-0 2, Feisel 1 0-0 3, Agapito 5 0-0 10, Biscotti 1 0-0 3, Scotti 1 0-0 3, Canela 0 0-0 0, Grevera 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 8-13 75.

HANOVER AREA (37) — Hayward 1 3-3 5, Ross 0 0-0 0, Kistner 0 0-0 0, Rivera 1 0-0 3, Downey 1 0-0 3, Sabecky 0 0-0 0, Coleman 1 0-0 2, Lucas 0 0-0 0, Florek 1 1-2 3, Dewey 5 4-8 14, Williams 2 3-4 7. Totals 12 11-17 37.

Crestwood`15`23`21`16 — 75

Hanover Area`9`10`6`11 — 37

Three-point goals: CRE 7 (Porro 2, Sechleer, Czapla, Feisel, Biscotti, Scotti). HAN 2 (Rivera, Downey).

MMI Prep 46, Mountain View 41

MMI PREP (46) — Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Lispi 1 2-2 4, Mulhall 0 0-0 0, Floryshak 1 0-0 3, Sones 6 6-10 22, Pantages 3 4-5 10, Brobst 2 2-3 7. Totals 13 14-20 46.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (41) — J. Jagger 0 0-0 0, Supancik 0 0-0 0, Gesford 6 1-1 14, Kilmer 3 0-0 6, R. Jagger 1 2-2 4, Bain 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 7-9 41.

MMI Prep`10`10`11`15 — 46

Mountain View`9`6`8`18 — 41

Three-point goals: MMI 6 (Sones 4, Floryshak, Brobst). MV 2 (Gesford, Bain).

Northwest 53, Line Mountain 22

NORTHWEST (53) — J. Miner 7 4-4 22, R. Miner 1 0-0 3, Shea 2 0-0 6, McCoy 4 0-0 8, T. Crawford 3 1-1 7, Chonko 0 0-0 0, Johns 2 0-0 4, Bau 1 0-0 3, C. Crawford 0 0-0 0, Voyton 0 0-0 0, Remphrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-5 53.

LINE MOUNTAIN (22) — Snyder 1 0-0 2, Dunkelburger 0 0-0 0, Tressler 1 0-0 2, Malafi 4 0-0 8, Maurer 0 0-0 0, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Shutt 2 0-0 4, Smeltz 0 2-4 2, Derk 1 0-0 2, Swinehart 0 2-4 2. Totals 9 4-8 22.

Northwest`16`15`22`0 — 53

Line Mountain`7`4`4`7 — 22

Three-point goals: NW 8 (J. Miner 4, Shea 2, R. Miner, Bau). LM 0.