🔊 Listen to this

SPOKANE, Wash. — Brynna Maxwell scored a season-high 27 points, Yvonne Ejim added 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Gonzaga handed No. 3 Stanford its worst loss in nearly four years beating the Cardinal 96-78 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (8-2) won their 24th straight home game and beat the Cardinal for only the third time in 16 games. Gonzaga last beat Stanford in 2018 in what’s become an almost yearly matchup between the private West Coast schools.

Stanford’s perfect start to the season came crashing down behind a barrage of hot shooting by the Bulldogs. Gonzaga finished with five players in double figures, shot 54% and hit 10 3-pointers.

Maud Huijbens scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Kaylynne Truong added 10 points, four assists and four rebounds. Eliza Hollingsworth also finished with 10 points.

Courtney Ogden, Hannah Jump and Nunu Agara led Stanford (8-1) with 13 points each. Leading scorer Cameron Brink finished with just 10 points, played only 12 minutes and didn’t play in the second half due to illness.

No. 10 TEXAS 80, No. 11 UCONN 68

AUSTIN, Texas — Rori Harmon scored points 27 and had 13 assists, and Texas earned the program’s first ever win over UConn, sending the struggling Huskies to their third loss of the early season.

Freshman Madison Booker added 20 points and four assists for Texas (9-0) which had been 0-10 against the Huskies (4-3). Sunday was the eighth time in the series both teams had been ranked in the top 15.

Texas bolted to a 15-3 lead as the Longhorns made their first six shots in the biggest game of their season so far. Booker, Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales made consecutive 3-pointers.

The Longhorns looked to be in total control when the lead stretched to the 18 in the third quarter. Gonzeles’ buzzer-beating layup to close the period made it 60-43 heading into the fourth.

UConn rallied by making its first 10 shots of the final period to cut the deficit to 74-68 before Amina Muhammad’s layup, and two free throws by Harmon with 46 seconds left pushed the lead back to 10. That ended the Huskies’ threat.

Aaliyah Edwards led UConn with 22 points.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 77, DUKE 61

DURHAM, N.C. — Kamilla Cardoso had 15 points and 14 rebounds to help South Carolina beat Duke.

Cardoso, who had her fifth double-double of the season, was one of five players to score in double figures for the Gamecocks (7-0). Chloe Kitts added 14 points and eight rebounds, Te-Hina Paopao scored 12 points, Bree Hall had 13, and Raven Johnson chipped in 11.

Reigan Richardson led Duke (5-3) with 17 points while knocking down a career-best five 3-pointers. Delaney Thomas scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half for the Blue Devils.

No. 2 UCLA 81, ARKANSAS 66

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Lauren Betts scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for UCLA in a victory over Arkansas.

The Bruins’ size dominated as UCLA (7-0), which ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin, outrebounded Arkansas, 56-26, and outscored the Razorbacks in the paint, 40-22. Betts, at 6-foot-7, did all of her work in the paint, making all nine of her shots and grabbing 10 rebounds.

UCLA went on a 13-0 run in the first quarter and another 17-2 run in the second, quieting things early and took a 50-33 lead into halftime. The Bruins built a lead as large as 30 in the third quarter before a 17-2 Razorbacks run in the fourth trimmed the margin.

Arkansas guard Taliah Scott, who entered leading the SEC and ranked sixth in the nation in scoring, scored her season average of 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, though she shot just 6 of 21 from the floor as Arkansas (7-2) as a team made only 33%.

No. 5 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, ILLINOIS STATE 61

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James scored 16 points and River Baldwin had 10 of her 14 points in the first nine minutes as North Carolina State kept its undefeated season rolling by Illinois State.

Mimi Collins added 13 points for N.C. State (9-0), which has won nine straight games to begin a season for the fourth time in coach Wes Moore’s 11 seasons. This is N.C. State’s eighth 9-0 start overall.

Caroline Waite, who made six 3-point shots, scored 23 points for Illinois State (6-2), which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Half the Redbirds’ 20 field goals were 3-pointers.

No. 6 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 89, SAN DIEGO 58

LOS ANGELES — JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and Southern California defeated San Diego.

It was fifth time the star freshman has scored 30 or more points in a game this season. She reached the mark on a 3-pointer in the game’s final 3 minutes. Watkins made all six of her free throws and had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Trojans (7-0) effectively put away the Toreros in the second quarter.

Kylie Horstmeyer tied her career high with 18 points to lead the Toreros (3-5).

No. 16 OHIO STATE 78, No. 20 TENNESSEE 58

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cotie McMahon scored 19 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 18, and No. 16 Ohio State blasted Tennessee in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic.

McMahon scored all of her points in the first half and the Buckeyes (6-1) were rarely threatened in building a 45-28 lead at the break. The lead first reached 20 when Celeste Taylor hit a jumper near the 3-minute mark of the third quarter and Tennessee never mounted a serious threat in the fourth quarter.

Taylor scored 15 points and Jacy Sheldon contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Taylor Thierry, the fifth OSU starter, scored nine points.

Destinee Wells led Tennessee (4-4) with 11 points off the bench and Sara Puckett scored 10.

No. 13 BAYLOR 71, OREGON 51

WACO, Texas — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 18 points, Aijha Blackwell had a double-double and Baylor defeat Oregon.

Dre’una Edwards added 14 points for the Bears (7-0), who were held under 80 points for the first time this season. Blackwell had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Sarah Andrews had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Littlepage-Buggs is the first Baylor player to lead the team in scoring in more than one game this season.

Phillipina Kyei had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks (4-3), who gave up 89 and 91 points in their other two losses. Grace Vanslooten had 14 points and Chance Gray scored 10.

No. 15 FLORIDA STATE 76, KENT STATE 49

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ta’Niya Latson scored 15 points, Sara Bejedi and Makayla Timpson added 14 each and Florida State pulled away from Kent State.

The Golden Flashes (4-3) ended the first quarter on a 10-0 run for a 14-11 lead. They trailed 31-24 at the half after shooting 4 of 18 in the second quarter.

Latson scored the last five points of the third quarter to push the Seminoles’ lead to 51-39 and they outscored Kent State 25-10 in the fourth quarter.

O’Mariah Gordon scored 11 points for Florida State (6-2).

No. 17 INDIANA 72, STETSON 34

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and Yarden Garzon scored 14 to spark Indiana to a win over Stetson.

The Hoosiers held the Hatters to just 12-of-62 shooting (19.4%) from the field, including just 3 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They held a decisive 46-36 advantage on the boards. The Hatters managed to reach double-digit scoring (11) in the second quarter and were held to just five points in the fourth.

Holmes, Garzon and Chloe Moore-McNeil each scored five points to get Indiana off to a 24-9 lead after one quarter and the Hoosiers (7-1) pushed the lead to 41-20 by intermission.

Jamiya Turner paced Stetson (2-7) with 11 points and six rebounds.

CHATTANOOGA 59, No. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 53

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Freshman Hannah Kohn drilled a long, wide-open 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the game to put Chattanooga in front and the Mocs held off Mississippi State.

The home court victory was the program’s first over a Top 25 team since 2014, when the Mocs knocked off No. 4 Tennessee. Mississippi State (8-2) now has lost back-to-back games to unranked opponents after falling to Miami.

Chattanooga (8-1) trailed by one entering the fourth when Jada Guinn opened the final period with a jumper to give the Mocs a 46-45 lead, but Debreasha Powe hit a 3 to give the Bulldogs their final lead. Karsen Murphy’s jumper pulled Chattanooga even and when Kohn got an open look well beyond the 3-point line she calmly stroked the go-ahead trey. Raven Thompson hit a 3 with 1:47 left to make it 56-51 and Addie Porter hit three of four from the line to close out the upset.

No. 22 LOUISVILLE 80, NORTH CAROLINA A&T 40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. —- Jayda Curry scored 12 points and reserve Eylia Love had a double-double, leading a balanced attack for Louisville in a win over North Carolina A&T.

Kiki Jefferson and Merissah Russell both scored 11 points and Olivia Cochran added 10 for the Cardinals (8-1), who won their fourth straight. Love had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her second career double-double.

Maleia Bracone scored 11 points for the Aggies (3-4).

No. 23 MARQUETTE 87, PENN 52

MILWAUKEE — Frannie Hottinger had 20 points and eight rebounds, Mackenzie Hare hit five 3-pointers and scored 19, and Marquette continued the hottest start in program history with a rout of Penn.

Hottinger made 9 of 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Golden Eagles, who have won eight straight to begin the season. Hare was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Jordan King finished with 17 points and four assists.

Mataya Gayle had 23 points and three steals to pace the Quakers (5-3).

RHODE ISLAND 60, No. 25 PRINCETON 58

KINGSTON, R.I. — Dee Dee Davis scored 21 points and Teisha Hyman hit the tie-breaking bucket with 33 seconds to play, lifting Rhode Island to a win over Princeton.

Neither team had a double-figure lead or led by more than three in the fourth quarter until Sophie Phillips followed Hyman’s basket with two free throws with 17.5 seconds to go that put the Rams on top 60-56.

Parker Hill turned a loose ball off a missed shot into a second-chance basket with five seconds to go. Rhode Island picked up an offensive foul while getting the ball inbounded at midcourt. However, the Tigers couldn’t get off a final attempt after a timeout..

Hill scored 13 points and Hyman, a grad transfer from Syracuse, had 11 for the Rams (6-3), Maye Toure had 10 rebounds and four points. Davis, a grad transfer from Manhattan, was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and Phillips was 3 for 3.

Madison St. Rose made 4 of 5 behind the arc and scored 17 points for the Tigers (5-3).