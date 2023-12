🔊 Listen to this

The Philadelphia Flyers’ Carter Hart, right, blocks a shot by the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Reilly Smith during the second period of an NHL game Monday in Philadelphia.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Alex Nedeljkovic cannot stop the game-winning goal by the Philadelphia Flyers’ Sean Couturier during overtime in an NHL game Monday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Couturier scored 3:55 into overtime to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Tyson Foerster scored in regulation for Philadelphia.

Sidney Crosby became Pittsburgh’s all-time leading scorer against the Flyers when he tallied late in the first period.

The Penguins have lost five of seven and seven of 10.

Philadelphia won the first leg of a home-and-home set with the Penguins 4-3 on Saturday night in Pittsburgh when Couturier netted the only tally in the shootout.

“These are huge games, big rivalry,” Couturier said. “Two big wins for our team.”

It only went to overtime this time, as Couturier finished a 2-on-1 with Travis Konecny, beating Alex Nedeljkovic with a one-timer that went just past his left pad and inside the post.

“Nice setup,” Couturier said. “Everything just worked out perfectly. Huge win.”

The winning goal was one of several good chances the Flyers had in the contest.

“When you give teams those kinds of looks, it’s hard to win,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Easy offense.”

The Penguins also had some scoring opportunities in the extra session but couldn’t find the net.

“We just didn’t get it done,” Sullivan said.

Crosby finished a 2-on-1 with Jake Guentzel with 46 seconds left in the first period to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead. The goal gave him 54 tallies and 125 points in 85 contests against Philadelphia, passing Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for most points against the Flyers for a Pittsburgh player.

Foerster answered midway through the second with his fifth goal of the season to tie it. Konecny passed to Foerster open in the slot, and he fired a hard wrist shot high over Nedeljkovic’s right shoulder.

The Penguins had several strong scoring chances late in the period, but Carter Hart stood tall in goal for the Flyers. Nedeljkovic later made a great left pad save on Joel Farabee’s attempt with two minutes left in the period.

Both goalies made 31 saves.

“Really good goaltending,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said of Hart. “We’re doing all those things we have to do. We’re just going to continue doing that and see where it goes.”

Konecny twice had breakaway chances on the Flyers’ penalty kill, but Nedeljkovic denied both.

Both teams had quality chances in the third period. Hart made the best save of the frame when he snared Marcus Pettersson’s slap shot with a stellar glove save.

The Penguins were 0 for 3 on the power play and now have gone 29 straight opportunities on the man-advantage without a goal.

The teams meet twice more this season, Jan. 8 in Philadelphia and Feb. 25 in Pittsburgh.

JETS 2, HURRICANES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor each had a goal and added an assist to lead Winnipeg to its second straight win after a three-game skid.

Mark Scheifele had two assists and Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for Winnipeg.

Martin Necas scored for Carolina, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves. The Hurricanes had earned points in four straight games.

The Jets announced before the game that they had signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a three-year contract extension.

LIGHTNING 4, STARS 0

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season, NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Tampa Bay snapped a four-game skid.

Anthony Cirelli had two goals and Luke Glendening also scored for the Lightning, who were coming off an 8-1 loss at Dallas on Saturday in which Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 25 shots before being pulled after two periods.

Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots as the Stars dropped to 8-2-2 on the road.

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman became the third Lightning player and 383rd NHL player to play in his 1,000th game. The team wore Hedman 1000 jerseys during the pregame warmup.

CANADIENS 4, KRAKEN 2

MONTREAL — Sean Monahan scored twice and Josh Anderson broke a 27-game goal drought dating to last season with an empty-netter that sealed Montreal’s win over Seattle.

With Montreal up 3-2, and Seattle pressing, Anderson floated the puck from his own zone and into the Kraken’s net with 32 seconds left.

Tanner Pearson also had a goal for Montreal, which won its first game at home since Nov. 11.

Samuel Montembeault made 31 saves in his first start since signing a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension with the Canadiens.

Vince Dunn and Jared McCann scored for Seattle, which lost its fifth straight game. Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots.