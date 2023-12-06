🔊 Listen to this

Molly Walsh earned MVP honors after her 26-point performance helped lead the Dallas girls basketball team past Wyoming Valley West 66-45 to capture the Mike Duda Tip-off Tournament championship.

After a 30-point game in Saturday’s semifinals, Walsh scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half on Tuesday, helping the Mountaineers pull away from Valley West.

Brianna Casey added 12 points for Dallas, the only other Mountaineer to crack double figures.

Mackenzie Perluke led the Spartans with 14 points, while Thalia Irizarry had 12 points.

Walsh, Perluke and Irizarry were all named to the All-Tournament team, along with Walsh’s teammates Mia DelGaudio and Elizabeth Viglone, Honesdale’s Ruby Martin and Madison Nowakowski of West Scranton.

Riverside 42, Wyoming Area 28

A slow start doomed the Warriors, falling to Riverside.

Wyoming Area fell behind by 13 at the end of the first quarter, playing the rest of the game fairly even but unable to catch the Vikings.

Alexa Williams led Riverside with 11 points, and Zoey Zimorowicz added 10.

Addison Gaylord had eight points to lead Wyoming Area.

Scranton 54, Hazleton Area 37

A massive second half propelled the Knights past Hazleton Area.

Zya Small led all scorers with 21 points, and she was 11 for 13 at the free throw line. Scranton outscored the Cougars 36-18 in the second half to break the game open.

Alexis Reimold scored 12 points to lead Hazleton.

Abington Heights 51, Berwick 33

Three Comets reached double figures in Tuesday night’s victory.

Maggie Coleman led Abington Heights with a game-high 18 points, while Peyton Houlihan scored 12 and Emily McDonald chipped in 11 points.

RaeAnna Andreas had a big game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14 points to lead her team.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Pocono 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 54

The Trojans trailed by 11 points heading into the final quarter, but managed to claw back and knock off Wilkes-Barre Area.

Matt Seidita led North Pocono with 15 points, 10 coming in a fourth quarter in which the Trojans outscored Wilkes-Barre 18-4.

Yariel Argueth led the Wolfpack with 14 points.

Delaware Valley 55, Wyoming Seminary 33

Tommy Parker and Isaiah Berrios each scored 16 points in Delaware Valley’s win over Wyoming Seminary.

Jack Novelli led Sem with 14 points in the loss, while Brian Leahy added eight points.

LOCAL COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Williamson Trade 78, LCCC 62

LCCC couldn’t keep up with the Williamson offense, falling at home to the Mechanics.

The Trailblazers were led by a 20-point performance from Chris Johnson. Matt Panchura also got into double figures, with 13 points.

Williamson’s Robert Whiley led all scorers with 23 points, and Liam Rardin added 20 points.

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 66, Wyoming Valley West 45

DALLAS (66) — Mizzer 3 0-2 6, DelGaudio 4 0-0 9, Dove 0 0-0 0, Wydra 0 1-2 1, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Casey 6 0-1 12, Viglone 0 7-10 7, Comitz 2 0-0 4, Walsh 9 6-8 26, Evans 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 15-25 66

VALLEY WEST (45) — Novitski 1 2-2 5, Porchea 0 0-0 0, Marsola 1 0-0 3, Perluke 5 4-7 14, Littman 0 0-0 0, Sierra 0 0-0 0, Bevan 0 0-0 0, Irizarry 4 3-4 12, McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Richet 3 1-1 7, Edwards 0 0-0 0, Rinehimer 2 0-0 4, Colleran 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-14 45

Dallas`10`16`22`18 — 66

WVW`4`18`18`5 — 45

Three-point goals: DAL 3 (Walsh 2, DelGaudio), WVW 3 (Novitski, Marsola, Irizarry).

Riverside 42, Wyoming Area 28

RIVERSIDE (42) — A. Williams 5 0-1 11, Zimorowicz 4 0-0 10, McCullon 3 0-0 7, Tigue 1 0-0 2, Merrifield 2 0-0 4, Chilek 0 0-0 0, C. Beecham 3 0-0 8. Totals 18 0-1 42

WYOMING AREA (28) — Slusser 0 0-0 0, Gaylord 4 0-3 8, Bonita 2 2-6 6, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Sterba 2 0-2 5, Kearns 1 0-0 2, Day 0 1-2 1, M. Gacek 3 0-0 6, A. Gacek 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-13 28

Wyo. Area`6`6`8`8 — 28

Riverside`19`0`16`7 — 42

Three-point goals: RIV 6 (Zimorowicz 2, C. Beecham 2, McCullon, A. Williams), WA 1 (Sterba).

Scranton 54, Hazleton Area 37

SCRANTON (54) — O’Shea 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Jacklinski 6 1-1 16, K. Bittenbender 3 2-4 10, F. Bittenbender 0 0-0 0, Alers 2 0-0 5, Gaffney 0 0-0 0, Small 5 11-13 21, Hebron 0 0-0 0, VanValen 0 0-0 0, Randle 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 14-18 54

HAZLETON AREA (37) — Benyo 2 1-2 5, Eberts 1 0-0 2, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 3 1-2 7, Williams 2 1-4 6, Shults 1 1-2 3, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 0-1 2, Reimold 3 6-7 12. Totals 13 10-18 37

Scranton`10`8`17`19 — 54

Hazleton Area`10`9`12`6 — 37

Third-point goals: SCR 6 (Jacklinski 3, K. Bittenbender 2, Alers). HAZ 1 (Williams).

Abington Heights 51, Berwick 33

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (51) — E. Coleman 1 0-0 2, Zalewski 0 0-0 0, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Walsh 2 0-0 4, K. Scoblick 0 0-0 0, M. Coleman 6 0-0 18, Julian 0 0-0 0, Albright 0 0-0 0, McDonald 4 2-2 11, L. Scoblick 1 2-2 4, Houlihan 5 2-4 12. Totals 19 6-8 51

BERWICK (33) — Andreas 6 1-3 14, Ochs 1 2-4 4, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Switzer 0 0-0 0, Al. Knorr 0 2-4 2, Robbins 0 2-4 2, Starr 2 4-5 8, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-20 33.

Abington Heights`10`14`16`11 — 51

Berwick`7`9`5`12 — 33

Three-point goals: AH 7 (M. Coleman 6, McDonald), BER 2 (Andreas, Lewis).

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

North Pocono 57, Wilkes-Barre Area 54

NORTH POCONO (57) — Gentile 4 1-2 11, N. West 5 0-1 12, Staples 3 0-1 7, C. West 4 2-4 10, O’Neill 0 0-0 0, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Maros 0 0-0 0, Seidita 6 2-4 15, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-12 57

WILKES-BARRE (54) — Cottle 3 0-0 8, Egbeto 1 0-0 2, Jannuzzi 4 0-0 11, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Keating 0 0-0 0, Argueth 6 0-0 14, Garrett 4 3-3 11, Brown 2 0-2 4, Rodriguez 1 2-2 4. Totals 21 5-7 54

Wilkes-Barre`13`14`23`4 — 54

North Pocono`14`9`16`18 — 57

Three-point goals: NP 6 (Gentile 2, N. West 2, Staples, Seidita). WBA 7 (Jannuzzi 3, Cottle 2, Argueth 2).

Delaware Valley 55, Wyoming Seminary 33

DELAWARE VALLEY (55) — Parker 7 0-0 16, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Berrios 5 5-5 16, Corrie 1 0-2 4, LaRocca 0 0-0 0, Rizzo 0 0-0 0, Lombardo 2 1-2 6, Olsommer 0 0-0 0, Bird 0 0-2 0, Calvario 3 0-0 9, Brown 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 8-13 55

WYOMING SEMINARY (33) — Aiello 2 0-0 5, Davis 1 0-0 3, Michaels 1 0-4 2, Novelli 4 4-4 14, Leahy 3 1-1 8, Kraus 0 1-2 1, Dong 0 0-0 0, Mascarenhas 0 0-0 0, Ruderman 0 0-0 0, Reddington 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-11 33

Delaware Valley`16`11`14`14 — 55

Wyo. Seminary`7`6`10`10 — 33

Three-point goals: DV 7 (Calvario 3, Parker 2, Berrios, Lombardo). SEM 5 (Novelli 2, Aiello, Davis, Leahy).