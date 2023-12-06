🔊 Listen to this

Jaidyn Johnson scored 23 points and made a couple key free throws in the final quarter as Nanticoke Area held on to beat Pittston Area on Wednesday night.

After a tight first half, the Trojans were able to give themselves a bit of breathing room with a 16-8 edge in the third quarter, taking a 10-point lead into the final quarter.

Pittston cut the lead down in the final quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback, with Nanticoke scoring 11 points at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. Johnson made four of those free throws, going 8-11 at the line overall. Liam Mullery was Nanticoke’s second leading scorer, with eight points.

The Patriots were led by Paul Jordan McGarry, who scored 12 points in the loss. Aiden Lynn and Chris Scavo each had 11 points.

Wyoming Area 82, Susquehanna 58

The Warriors had two 20-point scorers lead them to a big win over Susquehanna.

Lukas Burakiewicz led Wyoming Area with 24 points, including seven made three-pointers. Brady Noone added 20 points, and Dane Schutter scored 17 points. The Warriors knocked down 12 three-pointers in the win.

Colton Stone had a huge night for Susquehanna, scoring a game-high 33 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 53, MMI Prep 11

The Rangers opened up a commanding early lead and never looked back, routing MMI Prep.

Karsyn Miner and Jordin Bowman led Northwest with 20 and 13 points, respectively. The Rangers led 39-7 at half, and held the Preppers to just four points in the second half.

Georgia Washko had five points to lead MMI.

H.S. WRESTLING

Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Hanover Area 16

The Wolfpack won six matches by pinfall to build up an insurmountable lead in a win over Hanover Area.

After Hawkeye wins at 121 and 127 pounds to open the match, Wilkes-Barre won all but one of the nine remaining contested matches to pull away.

Wolfpack pins were scored by Ethan Hooper, Liam Evanko, Keenan Fernandez, Gene Ardo, Rex Hrabal and Matthew Faust. Travis Hummel earned a major decision victory as well for Wilkes-Barre.

The lone Hanover wins were earned by Derek Warman by pinfall, and Jeff Peck by major decision.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 73, Lancaster Bible 45

Skylar Dowling scored a game-high 19 points and Skylar Bianchi had a double-double to lead Misericordia to a win.

Bianchi had 12 points and 16 rebounds, while Alyssa Bondi added 18 points for the Cougars.

Lycoming 57, Wilkes 52

A Lycoming surge to begin the fourth quarter proved the difference-maker as Wilkes fell to the Warriors.

A one-point Lycoming lead blossomed to double-digits after a 10-1 run to open the quarter.

Yamirelis Matos led Wilkes with 21 points, while Taylor Simpson added 11 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 90, Lycoming 54

Trent Fisher led the Colonels with 28 points and 11 rebounds as Wilkes dominated Lycoming.

Fisher was one of four Wilkes players in double figures — Lucas Lesko scored 18, Joey Zvorsky had 13 and Jack Argento scored 12 points.

Misericordia 96, Cabrini 56

Five Cougars scored in double figures in a Misericordia rout.

Joseph Baldachino was the team’s leading scorer, with 17 points. Kevin Lazdowsky added 13 points while Nick Hornung scored 11. Derek Smith and Dewin Concepcion scored 10 points each.

H.S. BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 51, Pittston Area 47

NANTICOKE AREA (51) — Ball 0 0-0 0, Brogan 2 2-2 7, Remley 1 3-4 5, Spencer 1 0-2 2, Pearson 0 0-0 0, Mullery 2 2-2 8, Johnson 7 8-11 23, Stachowiak 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 15-21 57

PITTSTON AREA (47) — LoPresto 2 2-4 8, Walter 2 1-2 5, McGarry 4 1-1 12, Lynn 3 4-7 11, Bilbow 0 0-0 0, Barnic 0 0-0 0, Scavo 4 0-0 11. Totals 15 7-14 47

Pittston Area`9`11`8`19 — 47

Nanticoke Area`18`4`16`13 — 51

Three-point goals: PA 9 (Scavo 3, McGarry 3, LoPresto 2, Lynn). NAN 4 (Mullery 2, Johnson, Brogan).

Wyoming Area 82, Susquehanna 58

WYOMING AREA (82) — Sciandra 1 0-2 2, DeLucca 1 0-0 3, Burakiewicz 8 1-4 24, Kopetchny 3 0-0 9, Feeney 0 0-0 0, Golden 1 0-0 2, Noone 7 6-7 20, Pepe 0 0-0 0, Ma. Rusinchak 1 0-0 3, Schutter 6 5-11 17, Kruszka 1 0-0 2, Prioleau 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-25 82

SUSQUEHANNA (58) — Payne 1 0-0 2, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Stengel 0 0-0 0, Ace 0 0-0 0, Keyes 2 0-0 5, Burke 4 0-0 11, Baker 0 1-2 1, Decker 0 1-2 1, Hobart 2 0-0 4, Stone 14 0-0 33, Callender 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 3-6 58.

Wyoming Area`25`18`22`17 — 82

Susquehanna`14`12`22`10 — 58

Three-point goals: SUS 9 (Stone 5, Burke 3, Kayes). WA 12 (Burakiewicz 7, Kopetchny 3, Delucca, Ma. Rusinchak).

H.S. GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 53, MMI Prep 11

NORTHWEST (53) — Miner 7 2-4 20, Bowman 6 1-2 14, Williams 2 0-2 4, Mullins 1 0-2 2, Ruckle 5 0-0 10, Moyer 0 0-0 0, Daniels 2 0-0 4, Crawford 0 0-0 0, Valdez 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-10 53

MMI PREP (11) — Borchick 0 0-0 0, Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Solgama 0 0-0 0, Young 0 0-0 0, Kringe 1 2-3 4, McDermott 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Carter 1 0-0 2, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Washko 2 1-2 5. Totals 4 3-5 11

MMI Prep`7`0`1`3 — 11

Northwest`13`26`12`2 — 53

Three-point goals: MMI 0, NW 4 (Miner 4).