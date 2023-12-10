🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West’s Olivia Yelen and Crestwood’s Kylah Kelly were among the repeat first-team selections when the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association named its all-state teams this week.

Yelen helped Wyoming Valley West to a District 2 Class 3A title. Kelly helped Crestwood to the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional championship game and a second-place finish that left the Comets recognized as champion of the district.

They were among five first-team repeaters from the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2.

The other repeaters were Lake-Lehman’s Isabella DeCesaris and Lackawanna Trail’s Lena Ryon in Class A and Honesdale’s Clare Campen in 3A.

Wyoming Area’s WVC Division 1 champions put Nina Angeli and Lyla Rehill were among the first-teamers in Class A, along with DeCesaris and Callie Dieffenbacher from Lake-Lehman, Laine Cabell from Wyoming Seminary and Ryon, Tea Burns, Nora Evans and Lauren Fahey from District 2 champion and state finalist Lackawanna Trail.

Kelly, Crestwood teammate Madi Geiger and Madison Zalewski from WVC Division 2 champion Abington Heights made the first team in Class 2A.

Yellen and Campen were joined on the Class 3A first team by Honesdale’s Rozlyn Maciejewski.

In addition to the 15 first-teamers, there were 16 second-teamers and 13 honorable mention selections from the WVC.

The second-teamers in Class A are: Lake-Lehman’s Ava Klopp, Sophia Lenza and Sage Morgan; Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan and Alyvia Yatsko; Wyoming Seminary’s Eliana Parra and Emerson Swartz and Lackawanna Trail Greta Krimmel and Teagan Vokes.

Charlotte Yellen and Laila Zdancewicz from Wyoming Valley West and Rozalyn Mikulak from Honesdale were second-team choices from Class 3A along with Aubrey Macri and Ava McConnell from Crestwood and Kaylyn Elliott and Marygrace Sabatini from Abington Heights in Class 2A.

The honorable mentions: Wyoming Area’s Lucia Campenni and Ainsley Flynn, Class A; Nanticoke’s Allison Brown, Class A; Holy Redeemer’s Aleese Stair, Class A; Lackawanna Trail’s Megan Fahey, Class A; Dallas’ Sydney Bolesta, Class 2A; Abington Heights’ Peyton Pallman, Class 2A; Wallenpaupack’s Jillian Tait, Class 2A; Wyoming Valley West’s Kendall Krzywicki and Madison Orrson, Class 3A; Hazleton Area’s Gabriella Bredbenner, Class 3A; Wilkes-Barre Area’s Anna Vitali, Class 3A; and Honesdale’s Makayla Cobourn, Class 3A.